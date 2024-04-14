Top Palm Beach County professionals, business people on the move for the week of April 14

In our weekly list of business people on the move, we highlight Palm Beach County professionals who are making a difference. These are people from across the spectrum of public and private endeavors, those working in charities, court houses, private practices and beyond. They are moving up within their industry, advancing their careers and standing out for their services within our community.

Here are this week's professional standouts:

New York firm opens Gardens office, adds heavy hitter

Kudman Trachten Aloe Posner LLP announces the opening of a new office in Palm Beach Gardens and the addition of renowned white-collar criminal defense lawyer Tama Beth Kudman, who will be dividing her time between Florida and New York. Kudman focuses her national practice on government enforcement, corporate compliance, internal investigations, state and federal criminal and white-collar litigation, FCA defense and complex commercial litigation.

Tama Beth Kudman

Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Littky-Rubin & Whitman bolsters team

Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Littky-Rubin & Whitman, proudly welcomes attorney Andrew T. Silvershein to their legal team. Before joining the firm, Silvershein represented hundreds of survivors of sexual abuse throughout the United States with claims against entities, including the Catholic Church, public school districts, treatment facilities, and municipalities.

Andrew T. Silvershein

West Palm Beach hospital names emergency department director

HCA Florida JFK North Hospital in West Palm Beach has appointed Diana Guerrero as the new emergency department director. With an impressive 20-year career in direct patient care, staff supervision, and department operations, Gomez brings a wealth of experience and dedication to patient-oriented healthcare. Diana rejoins the HCA family from her most recent role as associate chief nursing officer at Neurobehavioral Hospital.

Diana Guerrero

TBC Corporation names chief supply chain officer

Palm Beach Gardens-based TBC Corporation has named Chris Stearman their new chief supply chain officer. TBC Corporation is a leader in the mobility industry and one of North America’s largest marketers of automotive replacement tires through wholesale and franchise operations.

Chris Stearman

Insurer adds veteran police officer to ranks

Acentria Insurance, a full-service independent insurance agency with offices throughout the Southeastern U.S., is pleased to announce that Brian T. Goldfuss has joined the West Palm Beach office as an employee benefits producer. Goldfuss, an 18-year veteran of the Boynton Beach Police Department, specializes in designing comprehensive benefits packages tailored to meet the diverse needs of organizations and their employees.

Brian T. Goldfuss

Capital Wealth Advisors names vice president

Capital Wealth Advisors, an independent financial advisory firm, has announced the appointment of James C. Beachum, III as vice president, private wealth management. Working for the firm in the Palm Beach area, Beachum will collaborate with families and entrepreneurs, offering guidance throughout the financial planning process. Beachum brings several years of wealth advisory experience and estate planning techniques to the firm.

James C. Beachum III

Basis Industrial adds director of investor relations

Boca Raton-based Basis Industrial, a privately held and vertically integrated real estate owner and operator, recently announced that Morgan Clark has joined its team as director of investor relations. Clark oversees and manages all operational and capital management activities associated with Basis Industrial’s investment funds and LP equity relationships, fundraising, investor communications, relationship development, fund reporting, fund management and more.

Morgan Clark

Goldlaw adds two attorneys to ranks

West Palm Beach-based personal injury law firm, Goldlaw has announced the addition of two highly accomplished attorneys to their team in South Florida. Dan Snellings will serve as the new pre-suit director, and Michael Kugler will serve as a trial attorney. Both lawyers possess an unmatched wealth of experience, commitment and a track record of success that will benefit the firm.

Dan Snellings

Michael Kugler

Concierge health provider adds medical director

Sollis Health, the first and only concierge urgent and emergency care provider, has named Dr. James Fishkin the South Florida Medical Director as it continues its expansion in targeted South Florida communities. Fishkin will oversee patients at the state-of-the-art Palm Beach flagship as well as the new Boca Raton location. A resident of Boca Raton, Fishkin joined Sollis Health after 28 years in Emergency Medicine at Cedars Sinai in Los Angeles.

Dr. James Fishkin

