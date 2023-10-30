Top Palm Beach County professionals, business people on the move for 10/30/23

In our weekly list of business people on the move, we highlight Palm Beach County professionals who are making a difference. These are people from across the spectrum of public and private endeavors, those working in charities, court houses, private practices and beyond. They are moving up within their industry, advancing their careers and standing out for their services within our community.

Here are this week's professional standouts:

Housing Leadership Council adds four to board

The Housing Leadership Council of Palm Beach County recently welcomed four new members to its board of directors: Melissa Arden, of Boynton Beach, chief planning officer for the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County; Kate Cotner, of Stuart, external affairs manager for Florida Power & Light Co;, Kelly Smallridge, of Wellington, CEO of the Business Development Board of Palm Beach County; and Bobby “Tony” Smith, of Royal Palm Beach, a retired community professional with expertise and concentration in city and government management. The Housing Leadership Council of Palm Beach County is a coalition of community leaders who work to sustain the economic viability of the county by making housing for all Palm Beach County residents financially feasible and sustainable.

Melissa Arden

Kate Cotner

Kelly Smallridge

Bobby “Tony” Smith

JFK North adds two orthopedic surgeons

HCA Florida JFK North Hospital recently added two surgeons to their staff. Dr. Salvador Forte is a joint replacement surgeon specializing in hip and knee replacement. Dr. Diego Lima is an orthopedic surgeon whose focus is on shoulder and elbow surgery.

Dr. Salvador Forte

Dr. Diego Lima

SunFest adds five board members, president

In celebration of its 40th festival in 2024, SunFest organizers recently announced the appointment of a new board president and five new members to its board of directors. The new board president is Stephanie Glavin and the five board members are Tracy L. Cooper, Santo DiGangi, Kelley Herrman, Shane Savage and Grasford Smith. Glavin is the market executive for Bank of America, Palm Beach County; Cooper is a business management executive for preferred business and lending at Bank of America; DiGangi is an attorney at Critton, Luttier & Coleman; Herrman is a seasoned licensed title agent; Savage is the chief Strategy officer of Pathos, a prominent creative intelligence firm and Smith is a nationally recognized commercial litigator, adviser and president of the Florida Bar.

Stephanie Glavin

Tracy L. Cooper

Santo DiGangi

Kelley Herrman

Shane Savage

Grasford Smith

Nason Yeager names COO

Nason Yeager Gerson Harris & Fumero, a full-service business law firm, has announced the addition of Peter Blasone as chief operating officer. As COO, Blasone’s role includes working closely with Nason Yeager’s leadership to develop, implement, and drive financial strategies and performance to enhance the firm’s success. In 2020, Nason Yeager merged with Palm Beach law firm Haile Shaw & Pfaffenberger and has since grown to more than 70 employees.

Peter Blasone

Lesser, Lesser, Landy & Smith adds WPB attorney

Lesser, Lesser, Landy & Smith is proud to announce that Imani M. Williams has joined the firm’s West Palm Beach office as an associate attorney. A native of West Palm Beach, Williams is the 15th Circuit representative for the Florida Bar Young Lawyers Division Board of Governors, a member of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, South Palm Beach County Chapter, and an ambassador of Speak Up for Kids Palm Beach County.

Imani M. Williams

Gunster attorney to head Business Development Board

Gunster, one of Florida’s oldest and largest full-service business law firms, recently announced that shareholder Brian M. Seymour has been inducted as incoming chairman of the Business Development Board (BDB) of Palm Beach County board of directors. Gunster is the only firm to have two chairmen in this role. Gunster shareholder Michael V. Mitrione formerly chaired the board as well.

Brian M. Seymour

