Top Palm Beach County professionals, business people on move for the week of Oct. 16

In our weekly list of business people on the move, we highlight Palm Beach County professionals who are making a difference. These are people from across the spectrum of public and private endeavors, those working in charities, courthouses, private practices and beyond. They are moving up within their industry, advancing their careers and standing out for their services within our community.

Here are this week's professional standouts:

Devonshire senior living community appoints sales chief

Devonshire, an Erickson Senior Living community at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, has promoted Donna Schneider to director of sales. During her nine-year career at Devonshire, Schneider most recently served as sales counselor, where she was responsible for supervising sales associates and planning and implementing new marketing strategies.

Donna Schneider

Lang Management promotes 30-year veteran to VP

Lang Management recently promoted Marita A. Butzbach to executive vice president of property management operations. In her new role, she will oversee the company’s property management division throughout Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. Butzbach celebrates 30 years with Lang Management this year.

Marita A. Butzbach

Black Chamber of Commerce elects 3 board members

Brian Oliver, Dr. Deeawn Roundtree and Pamela Stewart have been elected to the board of directors of the Black Chamber of Commerce of Palm Beach County. Oliver is the CEO of K.W.A. Group Branding. Roundtree is an award-winning author and CEO of Roundtree Training & Consulting. Stewart is the president of PBC Black Business Investment Corporation & Pathway Capital Funding.

Brian Oliver

Dr. Deeawn Roundtree

Pamela Stewart

Flagler Technologies hires marketing director

Caitlin Corey has been named the director of marketing for Boca Raton-based Flagler Technologies. Corey's most recent role was with Techtronic Industries, where she managed and developed a team of 15 people in a $35 million territory working to increase sales by 46%. Flagler Technologies services include managed and professional IT for remote worker security, digital infrastructure, networking, cloud, and collaboration.

Caitlin Corey

Jones Foster attorney recognized by "Best Lawyers"

Jones Foster vice chair and litigation shareholder Scott G. Hawkins was named “Lawyer of the Year” in litigation-intellectual property for the West Palm Beach metro area by The Best Lawyers in America. To receive this honor, individual attorneys must garner the highest overall peer feedback. Only one lawyer is recognized for each practice area and location.

Scott G. Hawkins

"Best Lawyers" recognizes 3 Ward Damon attorneys

Ward Damon, a multi-discipline law firm headquartered in West Palm Beach, is proud to announce that firm partners Philip H. Ward III, Conrad Damon and Bari L. Goldstein have been selected by their peers for inclusion in the 2024 edition of The Best Lawyers in America. Ward, managing partner, was recognized in the areas of closely held companies and family business law. Damon was recognized in the area of real estate law. Goldstein was recognized in the area of employment law management.

Philip H. Ward III

Conrad Damon

Young, Berman managing partner to lead ABA section

Brian Karpf, managing partner of Young, Berman, Karpf & Karpf, is a second-generation practitioner who has been elected chair of the American Bar Association (ABA) Family Law Section. Karpf now leads the ABA Family Law Section’s dedicated efforts towards family law in matters of divorce, paternity, children’s issues, assisted reproductive technologies, and adoption.

Brian Karpf

Planned Parenthood names chief development officer

Allison Leeper has joined Planned Parenthood of South, East and North Florida (PPSENFL) as chief development officer. Leeper brings 15 years of experience spearheading grassroots campaigns, fostering donor relationships, and orchestrating community development and strategic initiatives within the nonprofit sector.

Allison Leeper

