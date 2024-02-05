Top Palm Beach County professionals, business people on the move for the week of Feb. 5

In our weekly list of business people on the move, we highlight Palm Beach County professionals who are making a difference. These are people from across the spectrum of public and private endeavors, those working in charities, court houses, private practices and beyond. They are moving up within their industry, advancing their careers and standing out for their services within our community.

Here are this week's professional standouts:

Quantum House names Quattlebaum president, CEO

Quantum House, a leading local nonprofit organization providing crucial support to families in need, is proud to announce a significant leadership transition. The Quantum House board of directors has selected Greg Quattlebaum to succeed Roberta (Robi) Jurney as the new president and CEO. Quattlebaum officially assumed his responsibilities Jan. 1. Jurney will continue her long-standing association with Quantum House by joining the board of directors. Quattlebaum is a lifelong resident of West Palm Beach, and his deep-rooted commitment to the community is well-known. Quantum House is a compassionate and caring nonprofit organization that provides a "home away from home" for families whose children are receiving medical treatment in Palm Beach County.

Greg Quattlebaum

Day Pitney attorney promoted to partner

Day Pitney LLP has promoted trust and estates attorney A. Michael Wargon to the firm’s partnership. Wargon represents successful and high net worth individuals and their families in the areas of wills and trusts, estate and gift tax planning, income tax planning, state tax matters, business structuring and succession planning, special needs planning, and creditor protection planning, as well as probate and trust administration. Day Pitney, has an office in downtown West Palm Beach as well as offices in Boston, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Providence, and Washington, DC.

A. Michael Wargon

Boca Raton real estate team takes tech award

Lang Realty’s Dawn Forgione and Scott Bennett, The Property Siblings, were recently awarded with the prestigious HomeStack Realtor Tech Award for Most App Engagement. More than 30,000 agents and real estate brokerages use HomeStack as their go-to mobile specialist and solution. Lang Realty was established in 1989 and has grown from a modest start with three sales associates to become one of the top real estate companies in South Florida with offices in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, Jupiter and Port St. Lucie.

Scott Bennett and Dawn Forgione

Lighthouse ArtCenter names director of donor relations, two board members

Lighthouse ArtCenter recently announced Maggie Kramer as the director of donor relations and two new board members Ken Meierling and Matthew Mintzis. Originally from Stuart, Kramer's career includes serving as market manager and fundraiser for Memorial Sloan Kettering in New York. Meierling, born and raised in Germany, spent 15 years in corporate finance and business development advising multinational corporations on mergers & acquisitions. His business experience positions him as a key contributor to Lighthouse ArtCenter's vision. Mintzis retired after a distinguished career in dermatology and was an assistant professor at NYU. LAC is a 501c(3) not-for-profit dedicated to the visual arts whose mission is to inspire, engage, and connect our community through a vibrant school of art, unique exhibitions, and diverse special events.

Maggie Kramer

Ken Meierling

Matthew Mintzis

Rales JFS bolsters fundraising group with hire

Rales JFS recently welcomed Amanda Nickeson as the chief of institutional advancement. In this new position, Nickeson will develop and implement a strategic fundraising program to support the future direction of Rales JFS in the community. In her role, she will develop the supporting infrastructure, policies, and practices to expand and elevate activity across major and annual gifts, events, planned giving, and corporate and foundation giving. Reporting directly to the CEO, she will play an integral part of the senior leadership team. Ruth & Norman Rales Jewish Family Services (JFS) provides a comprehensive range of programs and services which support people of all ages and beliefs and has locations in Boca Raton and Delray Beach.

Amanda Nickeson

TBC appoints chief technology officer

TBC Corporation, one of North America’s leading providers of mobility solutions, recently announced the appointment of Darryl Maraj as chief technology officer. In this role, Maraj will report directly to president and CEO, Sam Kato. He is responsible for leading the company’s digital and information technology strategy and driving value creation through data-driven innovation and enhancing organizational capabilities. TBC Corporation is one of North America’s largest marketers of automotive replacement tires through wholesale and franchise operations. Their corporate headquarters are in Palm Beach Gardens.

Darryl Maraj

