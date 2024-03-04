Top Palm Beach County professionals, businesspeople on the move for week of March 4, 2024

In our weekly list of business people on the move, we highlight Palm Beach County professionals who are making a difference. These are people from across the spectrum of public and private endeavors, those working in charities, court houses, private practices and beyond. They are moving up within their industry, advancing their careers and standing out for their services within our community.

Here are this week's professional standouts:

WPB construction firm appoints president

Hedrick Brothers Construction, a leading construction management firm based in West Palm Beach, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jason Sizemore as the new president of commercial construction. Sizemore's commercial pre-construction and construction operations experience throughout South Florida spans over two decades. He is a graduate of Auburn University with a bachelor of science in construction management.

Jason Sizemore

Mediator appointed to state Supreme Court group

Lawrence Gordon, president/owner of Phoenix Mediation in West Palm Beach, has been appointed to the Florida Supreme Court’s Committee on Alternative Dispute Resolution Rules and Policy. Gordon is both a Supreme Court-certified circuit civil mediator and approved arbitrator. The committee provides the Supreme Court with recommendations relating to all aspects of ADR policy, rules, legislation, model ADR practices, mediator certification and renewal requirements.

Lawrence Gordon

Environmental group honors longtime volunteer

The Loxahatchee Group of the Sierra Club Florida Chapter recently announced that it has given the nonprofit organization’s 2024 Pine Tree Award to longtime volunteer Glenn Laufer of Lake Worth Beach. The special award honors outstanding group leadership of exceptional benefit to the local Sierra Club in any of the following areas: management, inspiration and encouragement of volunteers, fundraising, and/or membership. Laufer has been a member of the Loxahatchee Group of the Sierra Club since 2003, and a volunteer for more than two decades.

Glenn Laufer

Brick Lending joins CrossCountry, keeps manager

CrossCountry Mortgage has announced that Brick Lending, a full-service mortgage company serving the Tequesta and Palm Beach area, has joined its team. Led by originating branch manager, Joshua Ulmer, the group is looking forward to continuing to provide Southern Florida residents with the best mortgage solutions. Ulmer specializes in FHA, VA, jumbo, and conventional loans.

Joshua Ulmer

County commissioners elected to SFRTA board

The governing board of the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority (SFRTA) has unanimously elected Broward County Commissioner Tim Ryan to serve as chair of the board and Palm Beach County Commissioner Marci Woodward to serve as vice chair. A member of the SFRTA governing board since 2015, Ryan has served as a county commissioner since 2012, and served as mayor of Broward County in 2014-2015. Commissioner Marci Woodward is a 20-year resident of Boca Raton and was elected in November 2022 as Palm Beach County District 4 commissioner.

Tim Ryan

Marci Woodward

SVN Commercial Partners opens new WPB office

SVN Commercial Partners recently announced the opening of its sixth Florida office location in West Palm Beach, which will be led by Spero Adamis, managing director and 30-year commercial real estate veteran. Adamis specializes in retail and restaurant brokerage and has represented numerous national tenants such as Yolk Restaurant, for which he has completed 21 transactions in four states. SVN Commercial Partners is a full-service national commercial real estate advisory firm providing sales, leasing, property management and capital solutions with offices in Miami, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, Sarasota, Fort Myers and Port Charlotte.

Spero Adamis

United Franchise Group promotes VP to CMO

United Franchise Group, based in West Palm Beach, recently announced that Chad Palmer has been promoted to chief marketing officer. Palmer previously served in both the roles of vice president of franchise development and vice president of digital marketing for the firm. UFG houses a successful group of business-to-business franchise systems.

Chad Palmer

