Top Palm Beach County professionals, businesspeople on the move for week of Feb. 19, 2024

In our weekly list of business people on the move, we highlight Palm Beach County professionals who are making a difference. These are people from across the spectrum of public and private endeavors, those working in charities, court houses, private practices and beyond. They are moving up within their industry, advancing their careers and standing out for their services within our community.

Here are this week's professional standouts:

Jones Foster shareholder named Palm Beach town attorney

Jones Foster is pleased to announce that shareholder Joanne M. O’Connor has been named town attorney for Palm Beach. She succeeds shareholder John C. “Skip” Randolph following his retirement from the role in which he served for 44 years. O’Connor’s role as town attorney became effective Jan. 1. She will act as its official legal representative and provide counsel and advice to town officials on all matters relating to the operation of the town, including defending civil actions at state and federal courts as well as drafting and reviewing ordinances and legislation. Jones Foster is a 100-year-old private and commercial law firm with offices in West Palm Beach, Jupiter, and Palm Beach.

Joanne M. O’Connor

HomeSafe adds member to board of directors

HomeSafe has bolstered its board of directors with the addition of Boynton Beach resident Kinny Madori. He joins the nonprofit’s board with a distinguished career as CEO and portfolio manager of Kingdom Capital Management, an investment management firm that manages private funds focused on public equity investments. Madori grew up in an orphanage in the Bahamas and those experiences shaped his perspective on success and giving. HomeSafe is a nationally accredited nonprofit protecting Palm Beach County’s and South Florida’s most vulnerable residents — victims of child abuse and domestic violence.

Kinny Madori

West Palm VA system names assistant director

The West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System is pleased to announce the appointment of Thomas “Zach” Orr as its new assistant director. Orr is an experienced health care administrator, having served in various roles since he joined the Department of Veterans Affairs in 2018. He most recently served as a health systems specialist for the executive and assistant directors at the West Palm Beach VA, where he specialized in strategic planning support, performance management, and veterans experience. Orr previously oversaw 15 surgical specialties at the Sioux Falls VA in South Dakota.

Story continues

Thomas “Zach” Orr

Boynton Beach leads group honors mortgage professional

Eleanor Balash, a mortgage professional at Premier Mortgage Associates, recently received the Recognition Award from the Boynton Beach Professionals. This recognition award is the result of a comprehensive review process and is voted on by the management team of the Boynton Beach Professionals leads group. Awards are presented on a quarterly basis.

Eleanor Balash

Property management firm earns national accreditation

Condo Guardian has earned accreditation from the National Home Watch Association for the second year. The NHWA was formed in 2009 in order to establish and maintain the highest industry standards for home watch and absentee homeowner services throughout the United States and Canada. Owner Jennifer Cavallaro is a resident of Palm Beach County and has more than 30 years of experience in business management and customer service. She has worked in the insurance, fashion, medical, and automotive industries.

Jennifer Cavallaro

Hadassah Fla. Atlantic Region names president

Susan (Susie) Wakshul of Boynton Beach is the new president of the Hadassah Florida Atlantic Region, which spans Boca Raton to Port St. Lucie with 48 chapters and 23,000 members. She has served as the region’s organization vice president and in earlier roles as vice president for education and advocacy and PRAZE (Program, Advocacy, Zionism & Education) vice president. Wakshul is a life member of the Rabin Chapter and a member of Hadassah’s Attorneys and Judges Council.

Susan (Susie) Wakshul

U.S. Sugar names senior VP of public affairs

U.S. Sugar announced that Clewiston native Eric Edwards, current vice president for state governmental affairs, has been promoted to senior vice president for public affairs. Edwards will lead all of the company’s governmental affairs efforts, incorporating all public affairs responsibilities in Florida and Washington, D.C. Additionally, as part of his promotion, Edwards was recently recognized by U.S. Sugar’s board of directors as a senior leader in corporate management and business strategy. Edwards joined U.S. Sugar in 2016.

Eric Edwards

If you are looking for more insight into the movers and shakers operating in the Palm Beaches, subscribe to our real estate newsletter, The Dirt, keep an eye out for stories and perspective from veteran reporters Kimberly Miller and Alexandra Clough. If you have an announcement for Business People on the Move, please send it to Pbbusiness@pbpost.com.

Eddie Ritz is a journalist at The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach him at eritz@pbpost.com. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Best businesses, professionals, business people in Palm Beach County