Top Palm Beach County professionals, businesspeople on the move for week of Feb. 26, 2024

In our weekly list of business people on the move, we highlight Palm Beach County professionals who are making a difference. These are people from across the spectrum of public and private endeavors, those working in charities, court houses, private practices and beyond. They are moving up within their industry, advancing their careers and standing out for their services within our community.

Here are this week's professional standouts:

Community leader named co-chair of national Jewish organization

One of the most prominent leaders in Jewish Palm Beach, Beth Wayne has been named co-chair of the Jewish Federations of North America’s National Young Leadership Cabinet. This national program is widely recognized as one the premier Jewish leadership development program in the country. Wayne will serve a one-year term as co-chair alongside Bobby Gibbs of Dallas.

Beth Wayne

Singer Island resort names general manager

Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Beach Resort & Spa recently appointed luxury hospitality veteran Rudy Sharp as its new general manager. Sharp will oversee daily operations at the oceanfront resort. The property is currently undergoing a multimillion-dollar restoration that will modernize and elevate the meeting spaces, restaurant, lobby, marketplace, bar, and lounge, with an elegant coastal chic design. The renovations are scheduled to be complete this summer.

Rudy Sharp

Nason Yeager adds two shareholders

Nason Yeager Gerson Harris and Fumero, P.A., a full-service law firm with offices in Palm Beach Gardens and Boca Raton, recently added attorneys Susan Roeder Martin and Constantine Christakis to its list of shareholders. Roeder Martin has practiced environmental and governmental law for over 35 years. Christakis' practice encompasses advising both publicly traded and privately held entities in capital raising and acquisition transactions, as well as securities compliance matters under federal and state securities laws.

Constantine Christakis and Susan Roeder Martin were recently made shareholders at Nason Yeager Gerson Harris and Fumero, P.A.

Jones Foster appoints board chair, vice chair

Jones Foster, a full-service private and commercial law firm, is pleased to announce that shareholder Scott G. Hawkins has been elected chairman by the firm’s shareholders after serving as vice chair for the past 18 years. Hawkins succeeds Larry B. Alexande,r who served as chairman since 2006 and will continue to head the real estate team as practice group leader. In addition, shareholder Theodore S. “Theo” Kypreos has been elected vice chair after previously serving on the board of directors for six years. Both attorneys assume their new leadership roles immediately.

Scott Hawkins

Theodore S. “Theo” Kypreos

Forman Capital names new vice president

Forman Capital, a private direct real estate lender based in Palm Beach County, has promoted Ty Regnier to vice president. He is responsible for overseeing new loan originations and underwriting. With more than 12 years of real estate experience, Regnier joined Forman Capital as associate vice president in 2023, soon after serving as a senior associate of asset management for Forman Capital’s joint venture with a Canadian-based asset management firm.

Ty Regnier

Boca Raton Museum of Art executive director retires

Boca Raton Museum of Art has announced that executive director Irvin Lippman retired Jan. 31. Lippman, who has served the museum for the past decade, leaves a profound legacy of transforming the institution into a significant cultural destination in South Florida. "Leading the Boca Raton Museum of Art has been a capstone to a career that began in the National Gallery of Art education department in 1975," Lippman said. "Over the past 50 years, it has been my pleasure to contribute to the vital cultural resource that museums represent."

Irvin Lippman

PBGYAA softball program appoints manager

The Palm Beach Gardens Youth Athletic Association has named Mandy Ratcliff the new softball manager. She has been an active member in the organization since 2008. She will be tasked with revamping and revitalizing the program, bringing youth women's sports back into the spotlight.

