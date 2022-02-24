Top Pet-Friendly Tips For Outdoor Living Spaces

For many Australians, pets are more than just animals - they are part of the family. When designing a new outdoor space, most families want to keep their pets in mind says Softwoods

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First and foremost, Softwoods urges pet owners to make their outdoor space completely safe and secure. The outdoor specialists recommend choosing traditional fencing; this will prevent pets from escaping from the yard and will keep unwanted animals from getting in and harming the pet. Although many homeowners choose to install invisible electric fencing to keep their pets inside the perimeters of the yard, Softwoods warns that this isn't always completely effective and will not stop other animals from wandering in. Traditional fencing doesn't cause pets any discomfort and can be selected in a range of different colours and styles to match the rest of the outdoor space. The backyard specialists also recommend doing a bit of research before planting anything – many plant species are toxic to animals and could cause major health issues.

Softwoods reminds pet owners that animals are typically more sensitive to heat than humans are, so it's important to take their comfort and wellbeing into consideration. Providing plenty of shade for a furry friend is essential in the hot Australian climate – a feature like a pergola is a simple, yet stylish solution. If a pet enjoys cooling down under a sprinkler or the water from a hose, Softwoods suggests planting a fair amount of grass and choosing a durable decking material – such as composite decking – to save the deck from deteriorating, scratching or splintering.

To find out more about building a pet friendly outdoor space the whole family can enjoy, or to get started on a new project today, contact Softwoods for expert advice and fantastic service.

