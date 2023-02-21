U.S. markets close in 31 minutes

Top Private Investigator in Myrtle Beach: Stillinger Investigations, Inc. Helps Uncover Secrets and Security Breaches

Stillinger Investigations, Inc
·4 min read

Myrtle Beach, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myrtle Beach, South Carolina -

Stillinger Investigations, Inc. is a prominent, licensed private investigation firm with vast experience, qualifications, and state-of-the-art equipment necessary for a thorough investigation.

There are times in personal life or business warrant investigations to unravel the truth. Hiring a professionally trained and experienced private investigator to gather evidence is the only recourse.

As one of the top private investigation agencies in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Stillinger Investigations, Inc. has over 50 years of combined experience covering thousands of cases. It comprises a team of 5 full-time, licensed investigators with a wide range of backgrounds and qualifications, dedicated to providing clients with accurate and timely information.

Private investigations are confidential in nature and all personal or business matters are handled discreetly. Private investigators are trained to handle all types of investigations, focusing on adultery, child custody, insurance fraud, civil litigation, and criminal defense investigations.

Besides experience and reputation, private investigators have to be licensed, insured and have specialized equipment to help them in their tasks. The investigators at Stillinger Investigations, Inc. are also hired by large businesses that need to enhance the security of sensitive data against industrial espionage.

Stillinger Investigations, Inc. checks all the attributes required of a competent and effective PI firm. It is a licensed, bonded, and insured agency and its team of investigators is knowledgeable, experienced, and highly trained. Their key strength is the use of high-tech equipment, which includes the latest in surveillance devices, GPS tracking devices, and databases. They are adept at performing digital forensic analyses. This allows the firm to conduct comprehensive and thorough investigations and deliver fast and accurate results.

The services offered by Stillinger Investigations, Inc. are designed to meet the needs of individuals, businesses, and legal entities. Apart from private investigation services, it provides specialized services like due diligence, asset searches, and litigation support. The company works closely with its clients to understand their needs and develop customized solutions tailored to meet their specific requirements. The team understands very well the nature of this work requires erratic work hours to deliver effective results, and they are extremely dedicated to their line of work and its demands.

For more information, please visit https://www.investigatesc.com/private-investigator-myrtle-beach-SC/

The agency is helmed by Brian Stillinger, the President, CEO, and Senior Investigator with over 22 years of experience as a licensed investigator. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice and a Master’s degree in Business Administration and has proudly served in the U.S. Marines from 1989-1997 as a security specialist. With such credentials, being a proficient investigator comes naturally to him. It is also not surprising that he leads an extremely competent team in the best manner possible.

In addition to investigations, Stillinger Investigations, Inc. is committed to providing clients with the highest level of customer service. The company has a strong commitment to transparency and honesty and clients can rest assured that their information will always be handled with the utmost confidentiality and discretion. The compelling reviews and good ratings it has received speak volumes about its reputation and reliability.

Stillinger Investigations, Inc. is based in South Carolina and, also serves the neighboring states of North Carolina and Georgia. They have office locations in Myrtle Beach, Columbia (Corporate Office), Rock Hill, Charleston, and Lexington.

About the Company:

Stilling Investigations Inc. is a highly respected private investigations firm in South Carolina, licensed to serve in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It has offices in Columbia, Myrtle Beach, Rock Hill, Charleston, and Lexington. Clients include individuals, businesses, and legal entities, for whom the firm provides a comprehensive range of services, namely adultery, child custody, insurance fraud, civil litigation, and criminal defense investigations. The firm is licensed, bonded, and insured with a combined experience of more than 50 years of handling thousands of cases. The investigators are trained, skilled, knowledgeable, and adept at utilizing highly advanced technology to get accurate and timely results.

###

For more information about Stillinger Investigations, Inc, contact the company here:

Stillinger Investigations, Inc
Brian Stillinger
(843) 492-2999
brian@investigateSC.com
1203 48th Ave N Ste 201, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577, USA

CONTACT: Brian Stillinger


