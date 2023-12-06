The Top-Ranked MBA Programs At Historically Black Colleges & Universities

What are the best MBA programs at HBCUs? MBA Stack compiled a top ten list based on data from the Wall Street Journal, U.S. News, and other sources. MBA Stack photo

From Houston, Texas: Historically Black Colleges and Universities hold significant importance for several reasons. HBCUs were established during a time of racial segregation and limited access to education for Black Americans. These institutions provided opportunities for African Americans to receive higher education when other institutions barred their admission.

HBCUs have a rich history and legacy of promoting educational equity and social progress, making them an integral part of American history and culture. These institutions continue to empower generations of Black students, foster academic excellence, and contribute to the larger goal of achieving educational equity and social progress. HBCU MBA programs, in particular, provide African-American students equal opportunities for specializing and advancing their proficiency in business.

To find the top HBCU MBA programs, we collected data on the best colleges and universities in the country. To do this, scores were collected from the Wall Street Journal, Quacquarelli Symonds, U.S. News and World Report, and Forbes. We then identified the best colleges and universities identified as HBCUs by the National Center for Education Statistics. The ranking order of this list is based on the averaged scores from the four ranking systems. Students can rest assured that every school on this list is a prestigious HBCU institution with a top MBA program.

80% of new cohort in Georgetown’s Environment & Sustainability Management master’s identifies as female

From Washington, D.C.: The MS-ESM Class of 2024, which is the second cohort of the 11-month interdisciplinary program at Georgetown, consists of a diverse range of students who hail from various professional backgrounds, areas of academic interest, and regions of the world.

Of the 53-person cohort, 80% of students self-identify as female, which is the highest level of female representation across all of McDonough’s graduate degree programs. This is the second year in a row the program has surpassed gender parity – last year’s inaugural cohort was 60% female.

Kerrie Carfagno, co-academic director of the MS-ESM program, is proud of the growing number of women enrolled in the program. She said it’s important to see women who are working in the environmental and sustainability fields as leaders in the business world.

“This is a really exciting time for the MS-ESM program,” Carfagno says. “We are pleased to welcome a diverse group of individuals who are looking to create long lasting positive change in corporate, governmental, nonprofit sectors, and beyond. Having more women in business is always a win, especially when it comes to leading the charge on environmental decisions that will impact our world for generations to come.”

Diverse backgrounds & industries in new McDonough Business Analytics master’s cohort

From Washington, D.C.: A new class of M.S. in Business and Analytics students joined the Georgetown community this fall, increasing their representation of women, U.S. diversity, and military affiliation across a wide variety of industries and disciplines.

“We are always pleased to see an increase in diversity across our programs at Georgetown McDonough and the MSBA Class of 2024 is no different,” Nita Swinsick, associate dean for graduate and executive program admissions. “Their diverse experiences will bring new academic and personal perspectives to the program, and we look forward to seeing what they accomplish over the coming year and beyond.”

Of the 91 students in the cohort, 48% are female, up from 41% last year. The incoming class also hails from 49 different states across the United States, representing 53% U.S. diversity, up from 44% in the previous cohort, and 31% underrepresented minorities. The program continues to maintain a strong population of students with military affiliation at 13%.

“There is tremendous value in understanding business analytics in the workplace,” Babak Zafari, associate professor of the practice and academic director of the MSBA program. “We want our graduates to leave the program well prepared to analyze data in a way that improves practical business functions and increases performance in the workplace.”

