U.S. markets close in 1 hour 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,789.34
    +24.55 (+0.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,683.07
    +152.82 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,158.04
    +88.74 (+0.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,702.75
    +8.72 (+0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.75
    -2.77 (-2.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.20
    +3.40 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    21.48
    -0.29 (-1.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0581
    +0.0042 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1560
    -0.1510 (-4.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2276
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1980
    -0.4590 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,256.65
    -953.50 (-4.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    433.41
    -2.66 (-0.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,089.22
    -62.83 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,149.55
    -96.76 (-0.37%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance presents 'How to invest amid rising economic uncertainty and volatility'

Strategist Michael Antonelli joins Jared Blikre to break down the Fed decision and more at 2 P.M. ET Wednesday.

The Top Ranked Product Information Management Providers to Boost Product Management and Delivery, According to SoftwareReviews Data

·3 min read

TORONTO, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has published its 2022 Product Information Management Data Quadrant, naming four providers as Gold Medalists.

Logo (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews)
Logo (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews)

Product Information Management (PIM) software provides a single platform to store, manage and distribute diverse product information and descriptions, technical specifications, images, and other relevant digital assets. PIM software is used by companies with a large catalog of products that are changing rapidly. The PIM software enables the delivery of detailed catalog information across various distribution channels

During the pandemic, there was a need for businesses to go digital as there was less foot traffic in physical stores and workplaces providing service. Both product and service providers chose to increase their digital presence during this time. Now, almost all businesses have digital assets that go through the eleven steps of a product lifecycle. Throughout this cycle, many categories of data need to be maintained and processed, starting from product data, marketing data, marketing content, channel information, asset attributes, and more.

"Product information management needs to be an agile solution that streamlines the path for product data between suppliers and buyers," says Rahul Jaiswal, Principal Research Director at Info-Tech Research Group and PIM expert at SoftwareReviews. "To prepare for the metaverse, enterprises must optimize their data feeds and ensure consistent product content across all channels. There are myriad e-commerce channels available today, though, without a consolidated approach, managing product data across these channels will be tough. A strategy to enable cross-platform operations, automated monitoring and tracking, integrated systems, and end-to-end data visibility is needed now more than ever.

In order to keep up with the fast-paced trends of product management and delivery, organizations must invest in top-performing product information management software. This will help product managers launch products more quickly and seamlessly, maintain their product website content, create product profiles and catalogs, and create approval workflows."

The top product information management software providers for 2022 have been identified based on verified survey data collected from 277 end-user reviews. These providers have received high scores on SoftwareReviews' Data Quadrant.

Providers are ranked by a composite satisfaction score, called a Composite Score (CS), that averages four different areas of evaluation: Net Emotional Footprint, Vendor Capabilities, Product Features, and Likeliness to Recommend.

The 2022 Product Information Management Software Gold Medalists are as follows:

  • Salsify, 8.4 CS, ranked high for availability and quality of training.

  • Akeneo, 8.4 CS, ranked high for data export.

  • Plytix, 8.3 CS, ranked high for advanced search and filtering.

  • Pimcore, 8.3 CS, ranked high for ease of integration.

SoftwareReviews' comprehensive software reviews provide the most accurate and detailed view of a complicated and ever-changing market. The data comes from real end users who use the software day in and day out and IT professionals who have worked with it intimately through procurement, implementation, and maintenance.

To compare and evaluate Product Information Management software providers using the most in-depth and unbiased analyst reports available, visit SoftwareReviews' dedicated category page.

For more information about SoftwareReviews, the Data Quadrant, or Emotional Footprint, or to access resources to support the software selection process, visit softwarereviews.com and connect via LinkedInTwitter, and Facebook.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is the most in-depth source of buyer data and insights for the enterprise software market. By collecting customer experience data from business and IT professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

SoftwareReviews (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews)
SoftwareReviews (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-top-ranked-product-information-management-providers-to-boost-product-management-and-delivery-according-to-softwarereviews-data-301573241.html

SOURCE SoftwareReviews

Recommended Stories

  • Pornhub Parent Company’s CEO, COO Are Departing as Scrutiny Builds Over Alleged Nonconsensual Content

    The resignations come amid scrutiny of alleged nonconsensual sexually explicit videos hosted on the site. MindGeek, Pornhub’s parent company, said the departures are unrelated to the accusations.

  • Oracle’s Database Dominance Eroded by Cloud Rivals

    (Bloomberg) -- When Shutterfly decided recently to move the database where it clusters reams of customer photos to the cloud, one name was noticeably absent from its list of potential providers: Oracle Corp.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarThe Supreme Court Has Just Eroded First Amendment LawLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpStocks Rise as Powell Seen a

  • BlackBerry Software Is Now Embedded In Over 215 Million Vehicles

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that Strategy Analytics, a leading independent research firm, has determined BlackBerry® QNX® software is now embedded in over 215 million vehicles worldwide, an increase of 20 million from the year before.

  • U.S. tech companies yank job offers, leaving college grads scrambling

    One by one, over the last week of May, Twitter Inc rang up some members of its incoming class of new hires who had recently graduated from college and revoked the job offers in 15-minute calls, according to some of the recipients. “It was traumatic,” Iris Guo, an incoming associate product manager living in Toronto, told Reuters. More than 21,500 tech workers in the United States have lost their jobs so far this year, according to Layoffs.fyi, a website that monitors job cuts.

  • Exclusive: Russian oil tankers get India safety cover via Dubai company

    India is providing safety certification for dozens of ships managed by a subsidiary of top Russian shipping group Sovcomflot, official data showed, enabling oil exports to India and elsewhere after Western certifiers withdrew their services due to global sanctions against Moscow. Certification by the Indian Register of Shipping (IRClass), one of the world's top classification companies, provides a final link in the paperwork chain - after insurance coverage - needed to keep state-owned Sovcomflot's tanker fleet afloat and delivering Russian crude oil to overseas markets. Data compiled from the IRClass website shows that it has certified more than 80 ships managed by SCF Management Services (Dubai) Ltd, a Dubai-based entity listed as a subsidiary on Sovcomflot's website.

  • Deep rift lies behind Biden's criticism of oil and gas industry

    U.S. President Joe Biden has publicly criticized oil and gas executives for banking big profits from high gasoline prices but he has rarely spoken directly to the heads of energy companies or their representatives, White House records and interviews with industry sources show. Biden said at a labor union event this month that Exxon Mobil Corp "made more money than God this year" and sent a letter to seven oil and gas companies calling on them to increase production to help ease the burden on consumers. His actual engagement with energy company officials is rare, however, according to the industry sources and records, a marked contrast to Biden's meetings with top executives in retail, logistics and agriculture, as the government grapples with inflation at a 40-year high and supply chain snarls.

  • Tesla worker rejects $15 million payout in race bias lawsuit

    (Reuters) -A Black former elevator operator at Tesla Inc's flagship California assembly plant on Tuesday rejected a $15 million award in his lawsuit alleging racial abuse by coworkers, opening the door for a new trial after a judge slashed a $137 million jury verdict. Lawyers for Owen Diaz, who had sued Tesla in 2017, turned down the judge's award in a brief filing in federal court in San Francisco. "In rejecting the court’s excessive reduction by asking for a new trial, Mr. Diaz is again asking a jury of his peers to evaluate what Tesla did to him and to provide just compensation for the torrent of racist slurs that was directed at him," his lawyers said.

  • U.S. refiners to urge White House not to ban fuel exports -sources

    U.S. refiners will try to convince the Biden administration not to ban exports of U.S. fuel to combat record gas prices during a meeting scheduled for Thursday, according to sources familiar with the plans. The White House has called an emergency meeting with top U.S. refiners to discuss ways to bring down record gas prices that have driven inflation to 40-year highs. The meeting follows weeks of mudslinging between U.S. President Joe Biden and oil companies over who is to blame for the price spikes, which are affecting consumers worldwide.

  • Enanta Pharmaceuticals Sues Pfizer Over Blockbuster Covid Pill Paxlovid

    Shares of ENTA stock jumped Wednesday after Enanta sued Pfizer, claiming Covid pill Paxlovid infringes on its recently won patent.

  • Shopify Unveils New Features, Updates, Including NFT Support

    Major expansions are coming to the Shopify platform, with business-to-business features, support for NFT experiences and much more.

  • Exclusive-Inside the hangar at the centre of $1 billion Airbus-Qatar jet dispute

    DOHA (Reuters) -Two high-tech Airbus A350 jets sit idle with their windows taped and engines covered in a floodlit hangar in the Gulf, hobbled by an international legal dispute between European industrial giant Airbus and Qatar's national carrier. From a distance, the planes might seem like any other long-haul jetliners crowding the busy Doha hub. The two planes, worth around $300 million combined according to analysts, are among 23 grounded A350s at the centre of a $1 billion London court battle over whether the damage represents a potential safety risk, something Airbus strongly denies.

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q3 2022

    These are the tech penny stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and best performance for Q3 2022.

  • Kroger launches ad-centric electric vehicle charging stations

    Kroger Co. is rolling out electric vehicle charging stations at more than a dozen stores with more to come, including in Cincinnati.

  • Ford sees 'significant' job cuts as it picks Spain for EV production

    Ford said on Wednesday it will start producing electric vehicles (EV) in Spain later this decade but that would imply "significant" job cuts at its Spanish factory and another one in Germany amid its ambitious electrification push in Europe. The carmaker said in a statement it had chosen its plant in Valencia as the preferred site to assemble vehicles based on a next-generation EV architecture. The other contender for the project was Ford's plant in Saarlouis, Germany, which will continue to produce its Focus passenger car.

  • Nearly one-third of older Americans have less than $10,000 saved for retirement

    Many older Americans are willing to work during their retirement years — and they may have to be — because they aren’t financially prepared for their old age. Almost three in 10 people between 55 and 67 years old have less than $10,000 saved for retirement, though 32% of women specifically have less than $10,000 earmarked for their old age, according to a new survey from Sagewell Financial, a financial technology company focused on seniors’ money management. Four in 10 people had less than $50,000 saved for retirement, whereas 47% of women had less than that much compared with 30% of men.

  • Amazon unveiled an autonomous robot that won’t quit like its human workforce

    Amazon is concerned about its workforce. The second largest private employer in the US fears it could run out of people to employ in its American warehouses within two years because staff keep quitting at astonishing rates: One analysis found the average tenure of Amazon warehouse employees to be just 8 months, meaning each fulfillment center’s staff turns over 150% every year, twice the retail industry’s average rate. An Amazon spokesperson told Quartz that the internal research about hiring, written in 2021, “doesn’t represent the actual situation.”

  • Millennials Will See Major Cuts in Social Security. Here’s How Big.

    Millennials need to save more over their careers to make up for a projected 20% lifetime reduction in Social Security benefits, according to a report by HealthView Services.

  • Facebook still dominates small-business landscape for social media. But a new player is emerging.

    A growing platform is threatening Facebook's dominance for small businesses on social media. Here's what small-business owners should consider before taking the leap onto a new platform.

  • Amazon launches its first fully autonomous robot

    Amazon says that the robot will be deployed in the transport handling areas in fulfilment centres and sort centres. The robot can move safely around humans because of a green light that shines in front of it, Amazon claimed. As well as Proteus, Amazon has announced a number of other robots.

  • Retirement accounts in the red? This simple strategy could be the key to keeping your cool.

    Retirement Tip of the Week: With markets acting up, and lots of red ticker symbols in recent weeks, if you’re a skittish investor, do your best to avoid checking your retirement accounts altogether. Analysts anticipate a rocky journey for Wall Street and its investors this year, and some economists foresee a recession with mass unemployment. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) the S&P 500 (SPX) and the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) — three of the major indices investors use as benchmarks — have been on a downward spiral in the first half of 2022, with much uncertainty as to when that will come to an end.