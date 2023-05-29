This top-rated ice maker is 25% off now at Walmart's Memorial Day Sale

Keep every drink cold this summer with the GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Summer is right around the corner, and you'll want to stay cool, refreshed and—most importantly—hydrated. Thankfully, as part of Walmart's Memorial Day Sale, you can save big on the GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker. This small appliance makes the same wonderful ice as the 2.0 model that we rated the Best Ice Machine of 2023. It will provide you with all the ice you need during the incoming heatwaves. And not just any ice: Nugget ice (arguably the best ice ever).

$428 at Walmart (Save $151)

Our testers called the GE Profile Opal Nugget 2.0 Ice Maker the "best countertop ice maker out there," and praised its whisper-quiet operation along with its ability to churn out crunchy, crisp nugget ice quickly. Your first batch of ice will be ready in 15 minutes or less. This ice maker also uses innovative design to ensure that your ice doesn't clump, and melted ice is recirculated to the water reservoir, meaning you'll always have fresh ice on hand.

►Amazon's Memorial Day sale is here: Shop 80+ deals on appliances, furniture and more

►Memorial Day 2023: The 60+ best sales you can shop right now

Best of all, this countertop ice maker comes with a removable water tank, meaning you can make three times more ice without lifting a finger. The Opal can hold up to 3 pounds of nugget ice in its bin, and the machine can produce up to 24 pounds of ice per day.

Here's the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.

Whether you're getting ready for summer parties, or have an ice-chewing habit that you just can't break, the GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker will keep things cold and fresh all season long. And with Memorial Day savings, you'll save 25% on this Reviewed-approved bestseller.

$428 at Walmart (Save $151)

Memorial Day 2023: Shopping guide

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Save 25% on this top-rated nugget ice maker at Walmart's Memorial Day Sale