Top Real Estate Event Gives Agents Strategies for Becoming Better Business Owners

Buffini & Company Master Class™ 2022 inspires real estate agents to learn, connect and grow.

Buffini & Company Master Class 2022

With Brian Buffini & Powerful Motivational Guest Speakers

Carlsbad, CA, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Designed to help real estate professionals build successful businesses, Master Class 2022 kicks off in Anaheim, CA on January 24-25. Attendees will get an incredible opportunity to connect with the best, exchange ideas and, ultimately, grow their business.

“This will give professionals a chance to engage in the most innovative and comprehensive content in the industry. The goal is to get every agent in the room excited and prepared to reach the highest level of success in business and life,” Brian Buffini, chairman and founder of Buffini & Company, explains.

Master Class is coming to five different locations. In addition to Anaheim, the event will be held in Dallas, Richmond, Denver and Toronto. Each Master Class experience will deliver a full day of carefully crafted sessions presented by master motivator Brian Buffini and various special guest speakers. The agenda will also include a panel of local industry professionals from each region, moderated by Amy Somerville, vice president, professional development and industry engagement at Buffini & Company for the Anaheim, Richmond, Denver and Toronto events, and Buffini & Company master trainer J’aime Nowak for the Dallas event. Attendees will walk away with advanced strategies designed to help them master the four outcomes: generate more referrals, close more sales, increase net income and take more time off.

The evening before the event, attendees will get the rare opportunity to connect with other local professionals at the Community Mixer.

Master Class 2022 Event Schedule

Location & Venue Dates Guest Speaker Anaheim, CA



Hilton Anaheim January 24-25 Colette Carlson



Human Behavior Expert and Hall of Fame Keynote Speaker Dallas, TX



Hilton Anatole February 17-18 Bob Beaudine



President & CEO, Eastman & Beaudine Richmond, VA



Richmond Convention Center



March 22-23 Kevin Brown



Sales & Marketing Executive

& Author of The Hero Effect™ Denver, CO



Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center



June 8-9 Bill Hampton



Corporate Consultant & Motivational Speaker Toronto, ON



Metro Toronto Convention Centre



November 2-3 Neil Pasricha



Leadership and Happiness Expert



To register for a Buffini & Company Master Class event near you, visit buffiniandcompany.com/mc.

About Buffini & Company

Buffini & Company is the largest coaching and training company in North America. Founded by real estate legend and master motivator Brian Buffini, the company provides a unique and highly effective lead generation system. Buffini & Company’s comprehensive business coaching, training programs, and cutting-edge content have helped more than 3 million professionals in 41 countries improve their business, increase net profit and enhance their quality of life. Buffini & Company is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please email media@buffiniandcompany.com.

CONTACT: Courtney Donovan Buffini & Company (760) 827-2101 x2139 courtneyd@buffiniandcompany.com



