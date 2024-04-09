These Top REITs Have Yields Up to 9.1%

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) own, operate, or finance income-generating real estate. REITs allow individuals to invest in various types of real estate without having to directly own or manage the properties. REITs typically focus on a specific type of real estate, such as residential, commercial, or industrial, and they are required to distribute a large percentage of their taxable income to shareholders in the form of dividends, making them attractive for income-seeking investors.

Let's take a look at two REITs with yields up to 9.1% that have been growing their dividends in recent years.

Equity Residential

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) acquires, develops, and manages residential properties in major cities around the U.S., including New York, Boston, Washington, D.C., and Seattle. Its portfolio currently consists of 302 properties containing 80,191 apartment units.

Equity Residential currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.675, equating to an annualized dividend of $2.70 per share, which gives its stock a yield of about 4.2% at the time of this writing.

In addition to being a high yielder, Equity Residential is a dividend-growth star. It grew its annual dividend at a compound annual growth rate of 6.4% from 2011 to 2023 and investors should count on it for further hikes in the years ahead.

Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) owns and manages a portfolio of properties leased to government agencies and contractors. Its portfolio currently consists of 90 properties containing approximately 8.8 million total leased square feet, which are leased to 40 different tenants, including FBI, DEA, Department of Defense, National Parks Service, and Social Security Administration.

Easterly currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.265 per share, equating to an annualized dividend of $1.06 per share, which gives its stock a yield of about 9.1% today.

Easterly has also raised its dividend five times since 2015, so investors can count on it for a reliable source of income with the occasional dividend increase.

