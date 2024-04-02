These Top REITs Have Yields Over 4.5% and Track Records of Dividend Growth

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) own, operate, or finance income-generating real estate. REITs allow individuals to invest in various types of real estate without having to directly own or manage the properties. REITs typically focus on a specific type of real estate, such as residential, commercial, or industrial, and they are required to distribute a large percentage of their taxable income to shareholders in the form of dividends, making them attractive for income-seeking investors.

Let's take a look at two REITs with yields over 4.5% that you could buy today.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) owns and manages a portfolio of 39 multifamily properties consisting of 14,485 units across 11 markets in the Southern U.S., including Charlotte, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Las Vegas, Orlando, Phoenix, Raleigh, and Tampa.

NexPoint currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.46242 per share, equating to an annualized dividend of about $1.85 per share and giving its stock a yield of about 5.9% at the time of this writing.

In addition to being a high yielder, NexPoint is a dividend-growth machine. It has raised its annual dividend payment each of the last eight years, and its 10.1% in October has it on pace for 2024 to mark the ninth consecutive year with an increase.

Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) owns or has ownership interests in a portfolio of 180 open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets containing approximately 28.1 million square feet. Its portfolio is situated across major markets in the Sun Belt region, including Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Houston, Las Vegas, Miami, Orlando, Phoenix, and San Antonio.

Kite Realty currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, equating to an annualized dividend of $1.00 per share and giving its stock a yield of about 4.7% at the time of this writing.

Kite Realty is also an up-and-coming dividend-growth star. It has raised its annual dividend payment each of the last three years, and its 4.2% hike in October has it on track for 2024 to mark the fourth consecutive year with an increase.

