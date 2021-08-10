U.S. markets open in 7 hours 50 minutes

Top Residential Home Builders Franchise Licence Opportunities Australia Wide

Integrity Franchising Pty Ltd
·2 min read

A recent finalist in the national franchisor awards, Integrity Franchising, has launched a recruitment drive to attract new franchisees that want to run a successful home building franchise in Australia.

Coffs Harbour, Australia, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Integrity Franchising, a building franchise that helps builders be successful, has launched a recruitment campaign to find franchisees for new locations across Australia. The company provides the business building skills, backup, and support required to enable those with or without construction skills to grow their businesses.

More information is available at https://www.integrityfranchising.com.au

The recruitment campaign has been launched to enable Integrity Franchising to add to the 40 franchises it has helped to establish since the company was formed in 2012. Though it is seeking franchisees nationwide, good opportunities have been identified for new franchisees in Dubbo, Orange, Adelaide, Mildura, Shepparton, Bendigo, Townsville, Mackay, Gladstone, and Darwin.

The company is searching for ambitious individual builders, husband and wife teams, or other entrepreneurs that are looking for assistance with building a reputable construction company.

Integrity Franchising also wants to hear from those who have the required skills to manage a building franchise but lack the necessary operating licences. Builders and tradespeople in that situation may be able to operate under the licensing umbrella of Integrity Franchising.

Each franchise is locally owned and receives savings achieved by the master franchisor’s bulk buying of materials. In addition, franchisees receive full onboard training and ongoing support and the benefit of being able to operate with a building licence in place. Further benefits extend to being part of a national brand and being able to use proven pre-contract estimating software.

Integrity Franchising has already assisted in the establishment of forty building and construction franchises that have followed the company’s template to become established new home building and building renovation businesses. Franchise operators can choose from over one thousand six hundred standard home designs to simplify the new home building process.

The company understands that its success relies on the success of the franchises and its supportive approach led to being a finalist in a recent Franchisor of the Year awards ceremony. Support services include assistance with information technology, graphic design, estimating, drafting, contract preparation, accounting, and building approval support.

Glenn Leet, Director of Integrity Franchising shared “You do not need to have a builders licence to be eligible for a franchise. Some of our builders have years of experience while others are just starting their business journey. To qualify for a franchise you need a desire to be successful as a business owner in the Australian residential housing market and a willingness to learn.”

Details of available franchises can be found at https://www.integrityfranchising.com.au/page/building-franchises-for-sale

News Source: Integrity Franchising News

Previous News Release:

https://www.integrityfranchising.com.au/news/article/most-profitable-home-building-franchise-for-sale-2021-australia


Website: https://www.integrityfranchising.com.au/

CONTACT: Name: Glenn Leet Organization: Integrity Franchising Pty Ltd Address: Coffs Harbour, Coffs Harbour, NSW 2450, Australia Phone: +61-428-536-021


