Top Robotics Global Market Report 2022

·3 min read
Major players in the top robotics market are ABB Ltd, Yaskawa, FANUC, KUKA, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Nachi-Fujikoshi, Honda Motor, Adept Technology, Mitsubishi Electric, and Northrop Grumman.

New York, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Top Robotics Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284607/?utm_source=GNW
The global top robotics market is expected to grow from $69.55 billion in 2021 to $87.6 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.9%. The market is expected to grow to $187.46 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.9%.

The top robotics market consists of sales of top robots by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture industrial and service robotics which are digitized, highly programmable, and capable of moving across in more than three dimensions. Top robotics is the study of robotics, which is a complex machine that has been integrated with numerous other disciplines of technology and is used to replace humans in repetitive and dangerous tasks.

The main types of top robotics are top industrial robots and top services robots.The top industrial robots are used in manufacturing and commercial industries such as articulated, collaborative robots.

The various applications involved are handling, welding and soldering, assembling and disassembling, dispensing, and other applications. The various end-user industries involved are automotive, electrical, chemical, food & beverages, and other end-user industries.

Asia Pacific is the largest region in the top robotics market in 2021. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The increasing use of robots in the logistics sector is projected to fuel the growth of the top robotics market during the forecast period.Robotics in logistics allows for remote connections with devices from which humans can observe and oversee the robot operations, as well as lower logistics costs, more rapid cargo preparation, and higher delivery precision.

For instance, according to the International Federation of Robotics, it is expected that 485,000 units of logistic robots were sold between 2019 and 2021, which is expected to increase further in the forecast period. Therefore, the increasing use of robots in the logistics sector is expected to support the growth of the top robotics market.

The growing technological advancements are shaping the top robotics market.Technological advancements have authorized manufacturers to use lightweight robots that can manage numerous tasks and improve productivity.

Artificial intelligence, machine learning, and other emerging technologies have been put into robots to replicate human intelligence and facilitate some of the jobs that humans perform.For instance, in January 2020, Omron, a Japan-based electronics company launched the Omron i4 which has an inbuilt AI system for predictive maintenance.

This is a next-generation industrial robot that can identify and communicate when it is time for repairs and maintenance.

In March 2021, Accenture, an Ireland-based company that provides consulting and processing services acquired Pollux for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition will expand Accenture’s capabilities for clients in consumer goods, pharmaceutical and automotive industries seeking to make their factories, plants, and supply chains more productive, safe, and sustainable.

Pollux is a Brazil-based provider of industrial robotics and automation solutions.

The countries covered in the top robotics market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284607/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


