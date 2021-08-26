U.S. markets close in 4 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,471.02
    -25.17 (-0.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,285.25
    -120.25 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,945.89
    -95.97 (-0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,225.65
    -13.62 (-0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.50
    -0.86 (-1.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.60
    +2.60 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    23.61
    -0.16 (-0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1758
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3530
    +0.0110 (+0.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3717
    -0.0046 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9540
    -0.0290 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,837.09
    -1,557.12 (-3.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,175.72
    -23.58 (-1.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,125.25
    -24.87 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,742.29
    +17.49 (+0.06%)
     

Top Robotics Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

ReportLinker
·3 min read

Major players in the top robotics market are ABB Ltd, Yaskawa, FANUC, KUKA, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Nachi-Fujikoshi, Honda Motor, Adept Technology, Mitsubishi Electric, Northrop Grumman, Denso, Epson, Universal Robots, Omron Adept, Stäubli, Comau, Yamaha, ST Robotics, CMA Robotics, Daifuku, Neato Robotics, SoftBank Robotics Group, UBtech Robotics, GE Inspection Robotics, and Starship Technologies.

New York, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Top Robotics Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130530/?utm_source=GNW


The global top robotics market is expected to grow from $59.65 billion in 2020 to $69.41 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4%. The growth is mainly due to the increasing demand for robots from the end-user industries. The market is expected to reach $154.52 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 22.1%.

The top robotics market consists of sales of top robots by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture industrial and service robotics which are digitized, highly programmable, and capable of moving across in more than three dimensions. Top robotics is the study of robotics, which is complex machine that has been integrated with numerous other disciplines of technology and is used to replace humans in repetitive and dangerous tasks.

The main types of top robotics are top industrial robots and top services robots.The top industrial robots are used in manufacturing and commercial industries such as articulated, collaborative robots, whereas top services robots are used to free humans from repetitive tasks such as house cleaning and others.

These robots are widely used in various sectors such as automotive, electrical, chemical, food & beverages, and others.

Asia Pacific is the largest region in the top robotics market in 2020. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The growing technological advancements are shaping the top robotics market.Technological advancements have authorized manufacturers to use lightweight robots that can manage numerous tasks and improve productivity.

Artificial intelligence, machine learning, and other emerging technologies have been put into robots to replicate human intelligence and facilitate some of the jobs that humans perform.For instance, in January 2020, Omron, a Japan-based electronics company launched the Omron i4 which has an inbuilt AI system for predictive maintenance.

This is a next-generation industrial robot that can identify and communicate when it is time for repairs and maintenance.

In March 2021, Accenture, an Ireland-based company that provides consulting and processing services acquired Pollux for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition will expand Accenture capabilities for clients in consumer goods, pharmaceutical and automotive industries seeking to make their factories, plants, and supply chains more productive, safe, and sustainable.

Pollux is a Brazil-based provider of industrial robotics and automation solutions.

The increasing use of robots in the logistics sector is projected to fuel the growth of the top robotics market during the forecast period.Robotics in logistics allows for remote connections with devices from which humans can observe and oversee the robot operations, as well as lower logistics costs, more rapid cargo preparation, and higher delivery precision.

For instance, according to the International Federation of Robotics, it is expected that 485,000 units of logistic robots were sold between 2019 and 2021, which is expected to increase further in the forecast period. Therefore, the increasing use of robots in the logistics sector is expected to support the growth of the top robotics market.

The countries covered in the top robotics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130530/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • 2 Growth Stocks Shaping the Future of Technology

    In general, digital transformation is a good thing. Solutions like e-commerce, cloud computing, and software-as-a-service help enterprises operate more efficiently and scale with greater agility. But the explosion of new technologies also creates complexities.

  • Why Western Digital, Micron Technology, and Seagate Technology Rose Today

    Rumors of a merger inspired investors who didn't want to ruin the rally by asking too many questions.

  • 3 Unstoppable Healthcare Stocks to Buy Now

    In the highly regulated healthcare sector, there are more than a few companies that are miles ahead of their nearest competitors. This company provides drugmakers and other businesses in highly regulated industries with cloud-based services. Veeva Systems began with customer relationship management (CRM) software from Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) but didn't stop there.

  • iPhone 13 release date rumours begin as launch of new Apple handset and AirPods nears

    Rumours of an imminent release date for the iPhone 13 are swirling ahead of a likely Apple event. Apple traditionally reveals its new iPhones early in September, before putting them on sale shortly after. This year’s event could feature not only the iPhone but also other rumoured products, such as an updated version of the AirPods and new iPads.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – August 26th, 2021

    Following a bullish mid-week session, the majors will need to avoid the day’s pivots and revisit Wednesday’s highs to avoid a return to the red.

  • CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC): Are Analysts Optimistic?

    We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse CloudMD Software & Services Inc.'s ( CVE:DOC ) business as it appears the...

  • China’s boycott of Australia has redirected global flows of coal

    Since Beijing instituted an unofficial boycott of Australian coal last October in a major escalation of the two countries’ trade conflict, global flows of coal have undergone a major reshuffling. While Chinese imports of Australian coal have effectively dropped off to zero, imports from other countries have shot up to fill the gap. After all, coal makes up nearly 60% of China’s energy consumption, so its steady supply is critical for the country’s energy security.

  • I’m 62, live in Missouri but work in Florida and have $1.8 million — ‘have I positioned myself well?’

    You ask if you’ve positioned yourself well for retirement. Ultimately, “your success will be a function of your savings, investments and your cash flow,” said Erika Safran, a certified financial planner and principal of Safran Wealth Advisors. If you’re not planning to sell your home and use the proceeds to fund your retirement, it shouldn’t be in the calculations, Safran said.

  • Salesforce beats Q2 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre provides key takeaways from Salesforce's Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Sidney Powell, Lin Wood and other pro-Trump lawyers sanctioned in Michigan

    Nine lawyers allied with former President Donald Trump face financial penalties and other sanctions after a judge Wednesday said they had abused the court system with a lawsuit that challenged Michigan's election results that certified Joe Biden as the winner.

  • Tread carefully: Peloton is rolling out a redesigned $2,500 treadmill with new safety features next week

    The Tread makes a comeback after it and the Tread+ were recalled following more than 70 safety incidents, including a child's death.

  • How Dr. Lola Awoniyi-Oteri Optimizes 5G Through Power Savings and Mobility Management Inventions

    Welcome to Qualcomm Invents. In this series, we’re talking with some of Qualcomm’s most prolific inventors about their work, the impact of their inventions, and their inspiration.

  • Microsoft Is Awarded US Patent for Crypto Token-Creation Service

    The patent describes a ledger-independent system for helping users to create and manage tokens across different networks.

  • Former Cisco CEO says he is 'not investing in China'

    Long-time Cisco CEO John Chambers says businesses need to be very careful right now in their dealings with China.

  • This could be Apple’s next $20 billion business

    Apple Inc. could turn advertising into its next $20 billion business as the company ramps up its offerings and clamps down on ad targeting by third parties.

  • Cummins is Poised and Ready for the 4th Industrial Revolution

    Cummins Inc. officially launched its Manufacturing Industry 4.0 strategy with its first-annual Industry 4.0 Virtual Symposium. Over the course of four days, the company hosted 17 sessions introduci...

  • Malaysian chip makers still struggling to meet demand, association says

    Global demand for chips from Malaysia is still outstripping supply after a surge in COVID-19 cases disrupted production at a time when car firms and makers of phones and medical equipment are ramping up their output, an industry executive said. Still, the semiconductor shortage could start to ease by the end of the year as more workers in Malaysia return to factories once they have been vaccinated and the government eases restrictions on critical sectors, Wong Siew Hai, president of the Malaysia Semiconductor Industry Association told Reuters. Malaysia is home to suppliers and factories serving semiconductor makers such as Europe's STMicroelectronics and Infineon, as well as major carmakers including Toyota Motor Corp and Ford Motor Co.

  • Google brings Samsung 5G modem tech to U.S. market with new Pixel phone -sources

    Google will tap Samsung Electronics Co Ltd to supply the 5G modem for its next flagship Pixel smart phone, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, signaling the first win for the Korean firm in a U.S. market dominated by Qualcomm Inc. Earlier this month, Google disclosed that it has designed its own processor chip to power its new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro high-end phones, ending its complete reliance on Qualcomm, which will still supply chips for the lower-priced Pixel 5A.

  • Delta Air Lines to charge $200 monthly to unvaccinated workers

    Julie Hyman breaks down Delta Air Lines' new policy requiring non-vaccinated employees to pay a surcharge of $200 a month.

  • Planning on a Long Retirement? Rethink Your Equity Exposure

    Between longer lifespans and a seemingly never-ending bull market, you might be tempted to invest heavier in equities during retirement than the “110 minus your age” rule dictates. But new research from Dimensional Fund Advisors shows why retirees should be … Continue reading → The post Planning on a Long Retirement? Rethink Your Equity Exposure appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.