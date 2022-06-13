U.S. markets close in 4 hours 38 minutes

Top Sales Executives to Attend 4th Annual Sales Team Accelerator Retreat: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange this June in New York

·2 min read

This event enables key sales executives to come together to improve communication strategies, productivity, and effectiveness

SAN ANTONIO, June 13, 2022 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan will host an eye-opening one-day experience for sales executives at its 4th Annual Sales Team Accelerator Retreat: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange | Building Peak Performing Sales Organizations: The People, The Processes, and The Technology, June 22, 2022, at The InterContinental Hotel at New York Times Square.

This interactive event will help participants learn how to lead their sales team in an ever-evolving business landscape; understand that the world has shifted and all ages have embraced e-commerce shopping; leverage technology dynamics and meet customers where they are. They will have the opportunity to forge lasting connections with industry peers and return to work ready to enact purposeful change.

There is a need for robust opportunities to collaborate with other sales organizations to tackle shared challenges around C-Suite expectations; talent; sales tools; best practices and processes; changing customer behavior; and game-changing emerging technologies. Top industry experts will meet in New York to discuss these topics, including:

  • What's Next: Engaging Customers in New Ways Throughout the Buying Journey

  • The Fix on Reaching the Right Person, Time, Channel, and Message

  • Re-Imagining Hybrid Sales Teams

  • Innovative Ideas to Grow Your Customers

The program includes top industry firms and features the following thought leaders:

  • Darrell Gunter, Professor, Salesmanship & Sales Management, Stillman School of Business, Seton Hall University

  • Renee Joseph, Vice President, Global Customer and Sales Enablement, Johnson Controls

  • Charles Forsgard, Vice President Global Sales, Honeywell

  • Tiffany Lemon, Assistant Vice President, Customer Team Leader, L'Oréal

"In the age of digital selling, keeping customers engaged and differentiating your brand online is critical. This event was designed to bring sales leaders the insights and strategies they need to accomplish this," noted Caryn Brown, Vice President, Production - Global Events and Leadership Councils at Frost & Sullivan

To learn more about our Executive MindXchange and register for the event, please click here.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:
Nicole Ryder 
Corporate Communications
E: nicole.ryder@frost.com 
https://www.frost.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/top-sales-executives-to-attend-4th-annual-sales-team-accelerator-retreat-a-frost--sullivan-executive-mindxchange-this-june-in-new-york-301566668.html

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/13/c6117.html

