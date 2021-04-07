Top Second Amendment Attorneys Launch New Organization to Fight Unconstitutional Gun Laws

New non-profit Second Amendment Law Center will bring strategic impact litigation to restore the Second Amendment, taking significant courtroom wins in California across the country

LAS VEGAS, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The country's top Second Amendment lawyers and scholars have come together to launch the Second Amendment Law Center (2ALC). The launch comes as a diminished NRA faces severe financial limitations and as President Biden is said to be preparing to sign executive orders restricting our Second Amendment rights.

Second Amendment Law Center launch comes as Biden is preparing executive orders restricting 2nd Amendment rights.

The Second Amendment Law Center, a new nonprofit 501(c)3 organization, is dedicated to fighting back against unconstitutional laws that infringe on the right to keep and bear arms. With over 300 years of combined experience in the courtroom and political battlefields, the Center's A-Team Second Amendment attorneys, experts, and scholars are coming together to fight multiple Second Amendment cases in courtrooms across the United States and at the Supreme Court.

"We launched the Second Amendment Law Center to address the need for more effective and strategically-wise legal actions to be brought against the draconian gun bans and restrictions being pushed across the country," said Chuck Michel, 2ALC President and Senior Legal Counsel.

Despite the narrative that California is rigged against gun owners, 2ALC's attorneys have fought and won major Second Amendment court cases in the state and beyond. In the wake of recent anti-gun legislation passed in the House and on its way to the Senate, this experience is now more critical than ever.

"If we can have successes in California despite the hostile political environment, our brain trust can work wonders across the country," Michel continued.

2ALC's goal is to take these successes and expand the pro-Second Amendment legal precedents at the national level by supporting carefully chosen appropriate cases with funding, providing resources and expertise, by filing "friend of the court" amicus briefs, by entering as expert co-counsel to support strategic outcomes, and by launching its own cases when strategically appropriate.

Story continues

"While many other groups are fundraising off Second Amendment lawsuits, too many of those lawsuits are poorly-prepared and driven more by fundraising appeal than by wise, carefully considered, effective legal strategy," Michel continued, "The 2ALC will fight Second Amendment cases across the country because other groups don't have the resources or experience to maximize the chances of winning."

"2ALC's goal is to raise $5 million in 2021," said Rick Travis, 2ALC's Political Coalition and Conservation Advisor. "Those funds will be used to bring or support multiple Second Amendment cases across the country – including the cases in which it is currently assisting, cases 2ALC intends to file, and other cases the 2ALC Legal Team deems worthy of additional financial support or legal expertise and resources."

"While our goal is big, so is the fight – and the momentum for Second Amendment freedoms is unlike any other civil liberty. Americans across the country are counting on us to succeed," said Steve Halbrook, 2ALC's Senior Second Amendment Advisor and Scholar.

Unlike many associations, the 2ALC's expenses will be routinely reviewed to ensure that donor funds will be used efficiently and only for their intended purposes. Finances will be overseen by accountants, and there will be strict controls in place to prevent abuses, conflicts of interest, or other misuse of funds. The legal team of 2ALC attorneys advise the 2ALC pro bono and will only receive compensation if they become involved in a specific case.

About the Second Amendment Law Center

Launched in 2021, the Second Amendment Law Center is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization that protects, enforces, and reinforces the Second Amendment's solemn command that our government never unduly restrict law-abiding individuals from responsibly owning and using firearms for sport, hunting, self defense, and other lawful purposes. For more information, visit 2alc.org.

Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/top-second-amendment-attorneys-launch-new-organization-to-fight-unconstitutional-gun-laws-301264518.html

SOURCE Second Amendment Law Center