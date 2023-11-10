Top selling price hits $538,100 in latest Manitowoc County real estate transfers

MANITOWOC — Here's our weekly list of real estate transfers in Manitowoc County, courtesy of Manitowoc County Register of Deeds Office.

To determine the purchase price of the real estate, divide the transfer fee by 0.003.

For example, the top transfer fee listed here is for $1,614.30. Dividing that fee by 0.003 gives you the purchase price of $538,100.

Similarly, real estate sold at a price of $100,000 would have a transfer fee of $300.

Oct. 30

Joshua and Elizabeth Jasper to Colton Alfson, $825

John D. Vanginkel by agent to Rachel Fischer, $645

Abbey Ridge III LLC to Patrick and Sherry Vandenheuvel, $885

Lawrence A. Chaltry to Joel R. Kuszynski, $743.70

MRN Property LLC to Kevin and Jody Wasmer, $531

DP Enterprises LLC to Ortegas Properties LLC, $156

Jarrett M. and Denise A. Miller to Richard B. and Evelyn M. Schaefer, $1,020

TLG Holdings LLC to Philip B. Perkins III and Cindy X. Perkins, $1,614.30

Oct. 31

Daniel R. and Melissa A. Villwock to Andre J. and Susan T. Robitaille, $1,050

Shandy Chapin-Irion and Kevin C. Irion to Sarah Smith, $639

Karin Bashkier to HAS Properties LLC, $465

Randall and Debra Kapitz to Tung Luu, $1,575

Homepride LLC to TLG Holdings LLC, $85.20

John Henning to Forrest R. Grimm, $399

Scott A. and Alayne Krause to Phillip Gauthier Jr., $720

Stephanie A. Graff to Crawson LLC, $51

Mark J. and Debra A. Bruckschen to Brunmeier Dairy Farm Inc., $300.90

James R. Poff to Monika B. Melendez, $444

Marty H. and Kelly J. Pasek to Salvador Cortes Vargas, $300

Nov. 1

City of Manitowoc to Martin J. Schaller, NA

Ann Marie Verlare to John Henning, $882

Nov. 3

Jesse and Meghan Borman to James Joseph Borman, $593.40

Doreen Krause to David B. and Jami D. Duvall, $1,140

Kaila A. Reznichek to Matthew Theis, $469.50

Lynn A. Lemberger, Rosemary C. Nelson by attorney-in-fact and Wendy M. Levene by attorney-in-fact to William G. Broeckert, $900

Phillip T. and Ashley M. Hunt to Derek Taylor and Vanessa Bautista, $1,034.70

Wenzel Properties LLC to Jacob R. Weier, $467.70

Donald and Karen A. Jasper to Save Homes LLC, $210

Douglas A. and Kim M. Wolf to Elliot Christiansen, $360

James Dhein to Matthew T. and Nicole J. Kapellen, $180

1009 N. 23rd St. LLC to Laura L. Broyles, $585

