Top Shelf International Holdings Insiders Placed Bullish Bets Worth AU$1.61m

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Top Shelf International Holdings Ltd (ASX:TSI) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Top Shelf International Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Non-Executive Director Adem Karafili for AU$1.5m worth of shares, at about AU$0.25 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.19. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Notably Adem Karafili was also the biggest seller.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 5.98m shares for AU$1.6m. But they sold 2.64m shares for AU$810k. Overall, Top Shelf International Holdings insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

ASX:TSI Insider Trading Volume December 28th 2023

Top Shelf International Holdings Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Top Shelf International Holdings shares. Specifically, Non-Executive Director Adem Karafili ditched AU$390k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 6.1% of Top Shelf International Holdings shares, worth about AU$2.4m, according to our data. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Top Shelf International Holdings Insiders?

An insider sold Top Shelf International Holdings shares recently, but they didn't buy any. On the other hand, the insider transactions over the last year are encouraging. Still, insiders don't own a great deal of the stock. So we can't be sure that insiders are optimistic. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For instance, we've identified 6 warning signs for Top Shelf International Holdings (3 make us uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

