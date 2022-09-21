U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,789.93
    -66.00 (-1.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,183.78
    -522.45 (-1.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,220.19
    -204.86 (-1.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,762.16
    -25.35 (-1.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.05
    -0.89 (-1.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,682.20
    +11.10 (+0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    19.60
    +0.42 (+2.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9841
    -0.0131 (-1.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5100
    -0.0610 (-1.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1273
    -0.0107 (-0.94%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.0240
    +0.3210 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,687.25
    -284.28 (-1.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.15
    -3.73 (-0.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.64
    +44.98 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,313.13
    -375.29 (-1.36%)
     

TOP Ships Announces Reverse Stock Split

0
TOP Ships Inc.
·3 min read
TOP Ships Inc.
TOP Ships Inc.

ATHENS, Greece, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOP Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) (the “Company”), announced today that it has determined to effect a 1-for-20 reverse stock split of the Company’s issued common shares. The Company’s shareholders approved the reverse stock split and granted the Board the authority to determine the exact split ratio and when to proceed with the reverse stock split at the Company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on September 5, 2022.

The reverse stock split is expected to take effect, and the Company’s common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on the NASDAQ Capital Market, as of the opening of trading on Friday, September 23, 2022 under the existing ticker symbol “TOPS”. The new CUSIP number for the Company’s common stock will be Y8897Y 198.

When the reverse stock split becomes effective, every 20 shares of the Company’s issued and outstanding common stock will be automatically combined into one issued and outstanding share of common stock without any change in the par value per share or the total number of authorized shares. This will reduce the number of outstanding shares of the Company’s common stock from approximately 56.7 million shares to approximately 2.8 million shares.

No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the reverse split of the issued and outstanding common stock. Shareholders shall be paid cash-in-lieu of a fractional shares that occur as a result of the reverse stock split. Shareholders will receive instructions from the Company’s exchange agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, as to how to exchange existing share certificates for new certificates representing the post-reverse split shares.

Additional information about the reverse stock split can be found in the Company’s proxy statement furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 9, 2022, a copy of which is available at www.sec.gov.

About TOP Ships Inc.

TOP Ships Inc. is an international ship-owning company. For more information about TOP Ships Inc., visit its website: www.topships.org.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws.  The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intends,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “may,” “should,” “expect” “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, our management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.

For further information please contact:

Alexandros Tsirikos
Chief Financial Officer
TOP Ships Inc.
Tel: +30 210 812 8107
Email: atsirikos@topships.org


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio and XPeng Shares Dropped but ChargePoint Rose Today

    Nio and XPeng both recently had new launches, but macroeconomic conditions look to be hitting the stocks.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped on Wednesday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) surged higher Wednesday, jumping as much as 3.3%. The catalyst that sent the semiconductor specialist higher was analyst reaction to announcements made during Nvidia's 2022 Global Technical Conference (GTC). Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer maintained his outperform (buy) rating and $250 price target on the stock, which represents 90% upside for investors compared with Tuesday's closing price.

  • ‘She never explained anything’: I’m a senior citizen and I lost $100,000 in the stock market this year. Can I sue my financial adviser?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin,  I am a senior citizen and have suffered major losses to the tune of $100,000 in the recent stock market turmoil. Can I sue my financial adviser? I understand the dynamics of the market as far as its ups and downs, and have ridden them out before.

  • 10 Stocks to Sell Now According to Orkun Kilic’s Berry Street Capital

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten stocks to sell now according to Orkun Kilic’s Berry Street Capital. If you want to skip our introduction of the hedge fund and jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to 5 Stocks to Sell Now According […]

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks plunge after rate hike, Powell comments

    U.S. stocks fell in volatile trading Wednesday afternoon as the Federal Reserve dealt another outsized interest rate hike in its fight against stubborn inflation.

  • 15 Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now

    In this article, we discuss 15 best stocks to invest in right now. If you want to see some more stocks in this list, click 5 Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now. According to a Bloomberg report dated August 24, the Goldman Sachs Group noted that elite hedge funds are strengthening their stakes in […]

  • Morgan Stanley Says These 3 Reliable Dividend Stocks Should Be on Your Buy List (Especially Right Now)

    The major investment bank Morgan Stanley has been sounding alerts about the increasingly difficult economic conditions for several months now, and the firm’s chief US equity strategist Mike Wilson headed up a recent note on the topic of defensive investing, especially dividend investing. Wilson lays out a clear strategy for dividend investors, starting with the fact that the best dividend stocks, by their nature, provide an income stream that is both secure and stable, and will provide protectio

  • 10 Biggest Losers Today

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 biggest losers today. If you want to see some other stocks losing value on Wednesday, go directly to 5 Biggest Losers Today. Wall Street’s key indices opened marginally higher this morning. However, they turned red in mid-day trading Wednesday after the Federal Reserve lifted […]

  • 10 Best Defensive Stocks to Buy According to Ray Dalio

    In this article, we will look at the 10 best defensive stocks to buy according to Ray Dalio. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Defensive Stocks to Buy According to Ray Dalio. Ray Dalio is a billionaire investor and hedge fund manager of Bridgewater Associates, […]

  • If Microsoft Stock Support Fails, Here's When to Buy

    At this week's low, Microsoft stock was down more than 31.5% from its all-time high. That's the worst decline in more than a decade.

  • Alibaba Group Holding Limited's (NYSE:BABA) 4.1% loss last week hit both individual investors who own 36% as well as institutions

    Every investor in Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( NYSE:BABA ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups...

  • Why AT&T's 2023 Looks Much Brighter Than Its 2022

    U.S. telecommunications company AT&T (NYSE: T) has had an eventful year. It shed its entertainment assets to become a pure telecom business and reduced its dividend to help right the financial ship. Anyone who's owned AT&T or looked into the stock is probably aware of its disastrous decade throughout the 2010s.

  • A Tesla Bull Has a New Top Pick. It’s a Battery Start-Up With 300% Upside.

    Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas has named Norwegian battery start-up Freyr his top pick. His previous favorite was Ferrari.

  • Once-bitten markets are ignoring Putin's warnings again at their own peril

    Earlier this year, markets were complacent as Russia massed troops on the Ukraine border. Now, they're once again largely shrugging off Vladimir Putin's signal that he could be prepared to use nuclear weapons. World shares weathered an early knock to risk appetite on Wednesday after Putin mobilised more troops for Ukraine and threatened to use all of Russia's arsenal against what he called the West's "nuclear blackmail" over the war there.

  • Why QuantumScape Shares Dropped Today

    QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) shares are significantly outperforming other technology stocks to the downside today. While the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index was down about 1.3% as of 2:45 p.m. ET, QuantumScape stock was lower by 6%. If successfully commercialized, solid-state battery technology should provide faster charging times with a more efficient and safer battery.

  • Investors digest volatility tied to the Fed's interest rate hike

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre checks out the market and sector reactions to the Fed's latest interest rate hike, as well as looking at volatility, bitcoin prices, and the Swedish kroner in currency markets.

  • 3 Safe Dividend Stocks to Beat Inflation

    Owning a group of reliable dividend payers can help an investor avoid panic selling during troubling economic times.

  • Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Devon Energy (DVN) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Federal Reserve Expects Key Rate To Peak At 4.6%; Dow Jones Slides

    The Federal Reserve hiked its key interest rate 75 basis points on Wednesday and signaled much more to come. Policymakers' quarterly projections show the federal funds rate heading as high as 4.6% next year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average remained volatile, swinging lower then higher then lower again after the Fed meeting policy statement.

  • Is Shopify Stock a Buy Now?

    It's clear today that Shopify's (NYSE: SHOP) business is going through more than just a modest growth hangover period following pandemic-related demand surges in 2020 and 2021. The e-commerce platform is shaking up its management team, projecting bigger losses ahead, and posting weaker engagement metrics. Shopify is a much stronger business than it was just a few years ago.