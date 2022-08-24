U.S. markets close in 4 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,140.48
    +11.75 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,978.86
    +69.27 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,448.20
    +66.90 (+0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,934.94
    +15.79 (+0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.82
    +1.08 (+1.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,765.70
    +4.50 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    19.01
    -0.01 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9984
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1210
    +0.0670 (+2.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1819
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7800
    +0.0580 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,493.19
    +50.65 (+0.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    506.46
    +7.65 (+1.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,470.98
    -17.13 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,313.47
    -139.28 (-0.49%)
     

Top Stack Ranked No. 568 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List

·3 min read

Top Stack Makes Inaugural Appearance on the Inc. 5000 List, Ranking No. 568 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 1,113%

WAYNE, Pa., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Top Stack, a national provider of staffing services for information technology, accounting and finance, human resources, and sales and marketing positions, ranks in 568th place on the Inc. 5000 annual list of America's fastest-growing private companies with 1,113% revenue growth since 2017. The Inc. 5000 list celebrates the successes of America's independent businesses, highlighting innovation and originality, and observing the risks and rewards the honorees have experienced.

Top Stack Logo (PRNewsfoto/Top Stack)
Top Stack Logo (PRNewsfoto/Top Stack)

Supporting our clients on their path to success has directly contributed to our own company's success.

"This award has exceptional meaning for our company. Not only is this our first opportunity to rank on the list itself, but we also ranked high despite the challenges we experienced throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The labor shortages certainly impacted our business, but our team remained steadfast and was able to continue to provide quality service to our clients," says Michael Masiello, Founder & CEO.

Top Stack has differentiated itself in the staffing marketplace as a service-focused and transparent boutique recruiting firm. Company leadership takes pride in building strategic partnerships—not just a list of customers—to support an organization's enterprise initiatives and long-term goals. Top Stack offers customized recruiting services that fit the client's unique needs while also providing consultative feedback on industry trends and job market insights. Top Stack's client approach has not only resulted in over 1,000 successful permanent and contract placements since 2017, but this focus on authenticity has also been the key to the company's overall success within its first few years of business.

"We genuinely care about our clients' businesses and strive to be a true partner," says Masiello. "Our team has been intimately involved in specific client initiatives such as rebrands, organization restructures, and department expansions. We've been able to successfully support these projects by providing top talent while accommodating talent acquisition initiatives, such as diversity programs and return-to-office plans. We developed personalized recruiting strategies that take into consideration internal equity challenges, talent shortages, and other economic and industry trends. Serving our clients in these concentrated and demanding situations has rewarded Top Stack with recurring business and priority status. Supporting our clients on their path to success has directly contributed to our own company's success, and we are incredibly grateful for these partnerships."

Top Stack also recently ranked as #18 on the 2022 Inc. Regionals list for the Northeast Region, as well as #5 on the 2021 Philadelphia100® list.

Top Stack was launched to solve a problem in the human capital industry: technology replaced humanity. The Top Stack team makes it their top priority to be people-focused, cultivating strong professional relationships but with a human touch and open communication. This unique approach within the staffing industry has quickly made Top Stack one of the region's most respected and fastest-growing companies. Opening its doors in 2017, Top Stack quickly grew from a small yet robust crew to the strategic and structured team it has today. Each person on the team brings unique insight and expert experience, allowing Top Stack to scale with ease and precision.

ABOUT TOP STACK

Diversified Staffing Group, LLC d.b.a Top Stack Group, is a fast-growing recruiting and professional services firm, partnering with top employers and top talent across the nation, filling permanent, contract, and contract-to-hire positions. Top Stack excels at information technology, accounting and finance, human resources, and sales and marketing positions. Top Stack has made it their priority to be people-focused, with consistent, transparent, timely communication. This personal approach is how they select top candidates, simplify decisions, and save everyone's time. Connect with Top Stack at www.topstackgroup.com, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

CONTACT: Karen Lopez, Operations Manager, 610-255-2081 – klopez@topstackgroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/top-stack-ranked-no-568-on-the-2022-inc-5000-annual-list-301611653.html

SOURCE Top Stack

Recommended Stories

  • Ex-Twitter security chief's whistleblower complaint is a 'godsend' for Elon Musk

    Twitter’s (TWTR) ex-security chief has filed a whistleblower complaint with claims that, if proven true, could make it easier for Elon Musk to walk away from his $44 billion deal to buy the social media company.

  • Warren Buffett Just Did Something He Hasn't Done This Century

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys or sells stock, everyday investors and Wall Street professionals all pay close attention. The best news for investors is that following Buffett's trading activity, and riding his coattails, if you choose to do so, is pretty easy. A 13F provides an under-the-hood look at what money managers with at least $100 million in assets under management were buying, selling, and holding in the most-recent quarter.

  • FTC drops Meta from antitrust suit, Pharmapacks to close, Tesla, Nio suspend EV charging in China

    Notable business headlines include the FTC dropping Mark Zuckerberg from Meta’s antitrust suit, Amazon seller Pharmapacks to close after failing to secure financing to remain operating, and Tesla and Nio suspending EV charging amid China’s power crunch.

  • Warren Buffett Boldly Loads Up On 4 Of His Best Stocks

    Warren Buffett likes to talk about buying more S&P 500 stocks when they're cheaper. But it turns out he's human, too.

  • JPMorgan Says You Can Safely Withdraw This Much From Your Retirement Accounts Yearly

    JPMorgan Chase says ongoing inflation and an outlook for sharply lower returns for investors means that retirees should toss the long-standing 4% rule. That's the rule that says retirees can safely draw down their savings by 4% per year without … Continue reading → The post JPMorgan Says You Can Safely Withdraw This Much From Your Retirement Accounts Yearly appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Gas prices are going higher, even if demand drops: Trader

    Get your cheap gasoline while you can. After a 10-week streak of lower prices at the pump, an energy trader explains why higher prices are coming this fall.

  • Retirement may be cheaper than you expect

    How much will you spend in retirement? Despite what you’ve been led to believe, your spending is going to decline on a real basis – after adjusting for inflation – about 1.8% per year over the course of your retirement, according to Explanation for the Decline in Spending at Older Ages, research published by several authors affiliated with the RAND Corporation. Now, that might not sound like very much, said Hurd.

  • 'I called him a jerk and walked out': Candidates share their worst job interviews ever

    They didn't get work, just some astonishing stories.

  • Siemens to Help Rebuild Venezuela’s Electricity Grid

    (Bloomberg) -- Venezuela is in talks with the global energy giant Siemens Energy AG to repair power plants as part of a government plan to rebuild a crumbling electricity grid plagued by constant blackouts and a lack of maintenance. Most Read from BloombergBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsSix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech

  • Apple employees claim they’re doing ‘exceptional work’ remotely as Tim Cook orders them back. They’re probably wrong

    A petition demanding “location flexible work” began circulating among Apple workers over the weekend.

  • Brink’s driver was asleep during California jewelry heist, lawsuit claims

    One of the drivers of a Brink’s tractor-trailer was asleep inside the big rig, parked near a remote Southern California rest stop earlier this summer, when thieves broke a lock and stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry and gemstones, according to a lawsuit filed by the security company.

  • This LNG Stock Surges After Natural Gas Price Spike

    LNG stocks traded generally higher Wednesday, a day after U.S. natural gas futures fell back from levels not seen since 2008. Prices rose on news of a key pipeline supplying gas from Russia to Europe. Prices fell back following a reported delay in the restart of Freeport LNG's Texas export terminal. Freeport LNG said Tuesday it anticipates partial operations to...

  • Ford’s job cuts are just the beginning of another EV earthquake

    Electric vehicles, or EVs, promise a green automotive revolution, but this will not come without uncomfortable transitions in the labor force. Volkswagen (XE:VOW3) CEO Herbert Diess was fired in July 2022 in part due to conflicts with workers unions exacerbated by plans to reduce the workforce as part of the German car maker’s electrification efforts. Toyota’s (JP:7203) top executive warned that a rapid transition to EVs could cause millions of job losses in Japan.

  • Brazil too important a food producer to depend on fertilizer imports, industry says

    Global fertilizer companies operating in Brazil can increase local output of important crop nutrients if the government continues to improve the regulatory framework for the sector, industry representatives said on Tuesday. Speaking at a day-long industry event, major players said Brazil is too important a food producer to depend on fertilizer imports. Marcelo Altieri, chief executive of the local unit of Norway's Yara International, said during a morning panel discussion that Brazil's reliance on imports represents a threat to global food security, as the country is one of the world's largest food suppliers.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Paylocity Holding, PayPal and Model N

    Paylocity Holding, PayPal and Model N have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Citizens moving Pittsburgh HQ after more than 20 years

    Citizens, based at 525 William Penn Place since entering western Pennsylvania in December 2001, is moving to a new location in 2024.

  • The Realistic Way You Can Retire at 52

    Many Americans dream of early retirement. It's even the basis for movements like FIRE, which stands for Financial Independence, Retire Early. But if you want to retire as soon as 52, you need a solid strategy to help you get … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 52: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights UnitedHealth Group, Adobe, Charles Schwab, Lowe's Companies and Analog Devices

    UnitedHealth Group, Adobe, Charles Schwab, Lowe's Companies and Analog Devices are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • Nordstrom Falls After Cutting Its Full-Year Earnings Forecast

    (Bloomberg) -- Nordstrom Inc., which investors thought would be more insulated because of its affluent customer base, sank after trimming its full-year outlook as the retailer’s Rack business slows amid lower demand and inventory buildup. Most Read from BloombergBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsSix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing

  • North Sea gas production surges as UK ends Russian energy imports - live updates

    Germany and France have driven eurozone into recession, economists warn How the energy crisis is already laying waste to the high street FTSE 100 falls 0.5pc amid recession fears Ben Marlow: The EU has a trump card against Putin – why isn't it playing it? Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter