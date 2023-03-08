U.S. markets open in 3 hours 22 minutes

The Top Three Drivers Propelling The Direct Selling Establishments Market At A More Than 11% Growth Rate - By The Business Research Company

·4 min read

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per The Business Research Company's Direct Selling Establishments Global Market Report 2023, the global direct selling establishments market size will grow from $688.4 billion in 2022 to $763.8 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 11%. The global direct selling market size is then expected to grow to $1,125.5 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of more than 10%.

The Business Research Company Logo
The Business Research Company Logo

The direct selling establishments market is fairly fragmented, with a large number of players. The top ten competitors in the market made up 18.4% of the total direct selling establishments market share. Amway Corp. was the largest competitor with a 4.7% share of the direct selling establishments market, followed by Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Natura, Vorwerk & Co. KG, Mary Kay Inc., Coway, PM-International, Tupperware Brands Corporation, and Oriflame.

Learn More On The Direct Selling Establishments Market Report

The Top three drivers that are encouraging competitors to grow their businesses in the direct selling establishments market are:

     1.  Government Support

Growing government efforts to raise public awareness of the items that are offered are affecting the market's overall expansion. For instance, in April 2022, China's health foods regulator, 'the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR)'," which oversees drug regulation, food safety, trademarks and patents, as well as anti-monopoly laws, will propose that all small individual product packs should be printed with the 'blue-hat' logo. The new proposal aims to strengthen its control over product labeling and protect consumers' rights.

     2.  Rising Urbanization

An increase in population boosts the need for food, groceries, and other goods, driving the direct selling establishments market demand. According to the United Nations, by 2050, it is estimated that around 68% of the total world population will live in urban areas, up from the current 55% of the world's population living in urban areas. The increase in the urban population will drive the demand for groceries, food, and other goods, thereby increasing the direct selling establishments market.

     3.  Low Cost Of Starting A Multi-Level Marketing (MLM) Start-Up

During the forecast period, the low cost of starting a multi-level marketing start-up is expected to propel the growth of the direct selling establishments market. Multilevel marketing is a legitimate business strategy used by some direct sales companies to sell products and services. For example, in January 2023, according to Fundera, a US-based marketplace for small business financial solutions, it will cost an estimated $25,000 to launch an MLM business, and 66% of MLM participants will invest less than $1,000.

Request A Free Sample Of The Direct Selling Establishments Market Report

Market-trend-based strategies that The Business Research Company recommends players in the direct selling establishments market to implement include focus on tackling disinformation in the industry, increasing investments, artificial intelligence (AI), geographic expansions, and mergers and acquisitions.

Top regions to focus on include Asia-Pacific, which was the largest region in the direct selling establishments industry, followed by North America, and then the other regions.

