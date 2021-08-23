Top Toy Ready: Target Announces Most Exclusives Ever and Disney Expansion Ahead of Holiday Season
- This year's Bullseye's Top Toys list includes 50 Top Toys, with 22 toys and games found only at Target
- Along with Top Toy Disney exclusives, new Disney shop-in-shops will launch across the country in time for the holiday season
- Target's industry-leading same-day fulfillment options make holiday toy shopping easy, with Drive Up orders fulfilled in as soon as two hours
MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announces the return of Bullseye's Top Toys list this holiday season, along with plans to expand to over 160 Disney store at Target locations across the country. With more exclusives and only-at-Target experiences in stores and online, Target is positioned to inspire children of all ages all season long.
Gift givers will find top brands like LEGO and L.O.L. Surprise! alongside a range of new additions that will spark creativity. This includes Target's guest-favorite, exclusive 70-piece toy collection with FAO Schwarz, of which 85 percent of items are new this year, popular characters like PAW Patrol and Barbie, and the Zoe Doll by Black-owned business Healthy Roots (which inspires girls to love their curls through hair play).
Target Adds More Disney Store at Target Locations Nationwide
As Target's partnership with Disney continues to be a major hit, guests will find Top Toys from popular Disney properties, including Star Wars and Raya and the Last Dragon. By the end of the year, Target will expand to over 160 Disney store at Target locations across the country, providing even more guests with the opportunity to enjoy the unique in-store experience. Plus, Target continues to grow its dedicated online Disney experience for fans seeking toys and games from the hottest properties.
"Target continues to be a top toy destination for all families, and we're pleased to offer unique experiences and a curated toy assortment that brings joy to parents and children of all ages," said Nik Nayar, SVP of Hardlines, Target. "We're seeing more guests shop for toys at Target than ever before, and whether it's Bullseye's Top Toys or finding joy with one of the 1,300+ exclusive toys and games, guests are choosing Target for our inspiring, easy and affordable gift-giving experience."
Target Delivers a Convenient Shopping Experience
Guests will find incredible value and ease when shopping Target's toy selection this holiday season, with Top Toys starting at $19.99. As always, Target's complete toy selection, and nearly all holiday gifts, are available for same-day pickup or delivery through Target's industry-leading fulfillment services; Drive Up, Order Pickup and Same-Day Delivery with Shipt – no membership required. Target RedCard holders can also enjoy five percent off their Top Toys purchases all season long.
Bullseye's Top Toys of 2021 Include:
Inspire New Stories
Healthy Roots Zoe Doll
Baby Alive Lulu Achoo Dolls
Disney Raya and the Last Dragon Land of Kumandra Set – EXCLUSIVE
B. Play Ice Cream Truck – EXCLUSIVE
Animal Planet Deep Sea Shark Rescue Submarine Set – EXCLUSIVE
Kinetic Sand Sandyland Folding Sandbox – EXCLUSIVE
OSMO Little Genius Starter Kit – EXCLUSIVE
LEGO Creator Botanical Collection Bird of Paradise – EXCLUSIVE
LEGO Friends Heartlake City School
Gravitrax Speed Marble Run – EXCLUSIVE
Peek-a-Roo
Orbeez Soothing Spa
Inspire Imagination
L.O.L. Surprise! Family Pack 24K DJ and Neon – EXCLUSIVE
L.O.L. Surprise! OMG Movie Magic Studio
Na! Na! Na! Surprise 3-in-1 Backpack Bedroom Jennel Jaguar and Sarah Snuggles
Barbie Dreamhouse
Rainbow High Rockstars Lyric Lucas, Vanessa Nova, Carmen Major – EXCLUSIVE
Love, Diana Magical Musical Castle
Ryan's World Lost City Adventure Chest – EXCLUSIVE
Jurassic World Legacy Collection - Tyrannosaurus Rex Escape Pack – EXCLUSIVE
Star Wars Galactic Snackin' Grogu
Batman All-Terrain Batmobile Remote Control Vehicle
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks T-Rex Volcano Arena Track Set
Monster Jam Remote Control Freestyle Force Grave Digger
Imaginext DC Super Friends Transforming Bat-Tech Batbot
Unicorn Purse Pets
Got2Glow Fairy Finder Pink Jar
Magic Mixies
Inspire Dreams and Creativity
FAO Schwarz Electric Guitar + Amp – EXCLUSIVE
LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Wizard's Chess – EXCLUSIVE
LEGO Star Wars The Armorer's Mandalorian Forge – EXCLUSIVE
Bluey & Jean Luc's Caravan Adventures Playset – EXCLUSIVE
Melissa & Doug Let's Explore Park Ranger Cabin and Boat – EXCLUSIVE
Our Generation Cozy Cabin
5 Surprise Toy Mini Brands Toy Store
Lalaloopsy Sew Royal Princess Party: Suzette & Mimi La Sweet and Cosy & Teacup Hearts
PAW Patrol: The Movie Ultimate City Tower Playset
Inspire Active Play
Segway C20 Kids Electric Scooter – EXCLUSIVE
Jetson Sync All-Terrain Hoverboard Black – EXCLUSIVE
NERF Elite 2.0 Flipshots Flip-32 Blaster
Inspire Fun Family Moments
Monopoly: Target Edition – EXCLUSIVE
Chuckle & Roar Pop It! XL Tie Dye – EXCLUSIVE
Throw Throw Avocado – EXCLUSIVE
Crossed Signals
Beyblade Burst Surge Speedstorm Slayer Showdown Battle Set – EXCLUSIVE
Roblox Action Collection - Ninja Legends Deluxe Playset
Inspire Future Gamers
Nintendo Switch OLED
Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con
PlayStation 5 Console
Xbox Series S
About Target
Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at more than 1,900 stores and at Target.com, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center and by following @TargetNews.
