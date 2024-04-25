Top Transfers: 65,000 sq. ft. Dublin property sells for $7.85 million

Columbus Dispatch
2 min read
0

The following transactions are the top residential and commercial property transfers for Franklin, Delaware, Fairfield and Licking counties as reported to auditors' offices from April 8 to 12.

Listings are as follows: Price; township/city; address; sale date. The seller and buyer are also listed for non-residential transfers.

Franklin County's top residential sales

  • $1,500,000; New Albany; 4611 Goodheart Court; Am Investment Solutions LLC; Buckeye Solutions and Developers LLC; 4/8/2024

  • $1,310,000; Upper Arlington; 4162 S Squires Lane; 4/12/2024

  • $1,000,000; Grandview Heights; 1633 Merrick Road; 4/8/2024

  • $937,000; Bexley; 150 S. Cassingham Road; 4/10/2024

  • $865,000; New Albany; 8413 Kiernan Drive; 4/8/2024

Franklin County's top non-residential sales

  • $7,850,000; Dublin; 6161 Shamrock Court; Diversified Industrial Properties LLC; 6161 Shamrock Holding LLC; 4/12/2024

  • $1,150,000; Grove City; 2596 London-Groveport Road; Niki Delano LP and Niki Core I LP; Grovehio LLC; 4/9/2024

  • $1,060,000; Gahanna; No address listed - Techcenter Drive; Value Recovery Group Ii; Value Recovery Group II LLC; 4/9/2024

  • $1,000,000; Columbus; No address listed - Carnaby Way; Sivad Investment Co Ltd; Solid Ground LLC; 4/11/2024

  • $778,000; Columbus; 5175 E. Main St.; Lifelong Learning Administration Corporation; Flex High School; 4/12/2024

Delaware County's top residential sales

  • $1,054,650; Powell; 5437 Sheffield Ave.; 4/9/2024

  • $945,000; Lewis Center; 5680 Hickory Drive; 4/10/2024

  • $940,000; Galena; 6387 Braymoore Drive; 4/12/2024

  • $915,000; Delaware; 2737 Voss Drive; 4/10/2024

  • $910,727; Delaware; 2886 Berlin Manor Drive; 4/12/2024

Delaware County's top non-residential sales

  • $800,000; Radnor; 7460 Fulton Creek Road; Payne Charles Nash; Belcher James Ryan and Meagan Elizabeth (Trustees); 4/9/2024

  • $539,390; Delaware; 251 Wyman Lake Drive; NVR Inc; Vanne Mahendranath and Pavani; 4/9/2024

  • $100,000; Delaware; 21 Royal Palm Court; Glenross North LLC; NVR Inc; 4/9/2024

  • No other valid, non-residential sales were reported for the time frame listed.

Licking County's top residential sales

  • $887,500; Buckeye Lake; 5259 North Bank Road; 4/8/2024

  • $537,900; Hartford Township; 12179 School Lane Road; 4/10/2024

  • $480,000; St. Albans Township; 3995 Raccoon Valley Road; 4/9/2024

  • $455,000; Jersey Township; 9780 Miller Road; 4/8/2024

  • $425,900; Harrison Township; 112 Avery Place; Dr Horton-Indiana LLC; 4/12/2024

Licking County's top non-residential sales

  • $525,000; Hanover Township; 14260 Brushy Fork Road SE; Donaldson Mark E; Dunn Mark S II and Francisco Lauryn C; 4/8/2024

  • $155,700; Newark; 674 McKinley Ave.; Cannizzaro John P Jr and Cannizzaro Richard; Richards Kenneth L and Katherine C; 4/8/2024

  • $149,900; Burlington Township; Marion Road; Smith Elaine W; Suarez Christafer; 4/11/2024

  • No other valid, non-residential sales were reported for the time frame listed.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Top Transfers: 65,000 sq. ft. Dublin property sells for $7.85 million

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Samourai Wallet Founders Arrested and Charged With Money Laundering

    Federal prosecutors charges Samurai Wallet founders Keonne Rodriguez and William Lonergan Hill with conspiracy to commit money laundering on Wednesday, as the U.S. government continues its approach to prosecuting crypto mixing tools that may be used by illicit actors and foreign governments to hide fund transfers.

  • Olympian Kristi Yamaguchi is 'tickled pink' to inspire a Barbie doll

    Like many little girls, a young Kristi Yamaguchi loved playing with Barbie. With a schedule packed with ice skating practices, her Barbie dolls became her “best friends.” Yamaguchi, who became the first Asian American to win an individual figure skating gold medal, at the 1992 Winter Olympics, has been immortalized as a doll for Barbie's “Inspiring Women Series,” Mattel announced Wednesday.

  • Court revives Whole Foods worker's lawsuit over 'Black Lives Matter' masks

    A U.S. appeals court revived a lawsuit accusing Whole Foods of illegally firing a worker who refused to remove her "Black Lives Matter" facemask and complained about racism at the upscale grocery chain. In a 3-0 decision released on Wednesday, the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the firing of Savannah Kinzer, an outspoken critic who worked in a Cambridge, Massachusetts, store, "arguably deviated" from Whole Foods' disciplinary process. The Boston-based panel also upheld the dismissal of similar claims by two other workers, Haley Evans and Christopher Michno, finding no proof that Whole Foods' discipline of them was unusual.

  • Southwest Airlines flight attendants ratify a contract that will raise pay about 33% over 4 years

    Flight attendants at Southwest Airlines have ratified a contract that includes pay raises totaling more than 33% over four years, as airline workers continue to benefit from the industry's recovery since the pandemic. The Transport Workers Union said Wednesday that members of Local 556 approved the contract by a margin of 81% to 19%. The union's board rejected a lower offer last summer, and flight attendants voted against a second proposal in December.

  • Why Britain’s packed prisons could help fill 1m job vacancies

    At the HM Prison Highpoint in rural Suffolk a group of inmates are busy fixing and assembling dummy train tracks in the rain.

  • Columbia University responds after Robert Kraft says he's pulling support over antisemitic violence

    Columbia University tells FOX Business it is "grateful" for New England Patriots team owner Robert Kraft's support after he announced he would be withdrawing funding.

  • Crypto-Mixing Founders Ran ‘Haven for Criminals,’ US Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Two founders of the Samourai Wallet crypto-mixing service were charged by federal prosecutors with helping launder $100 million in crime proceeds. Most Read from BloombergBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsZuckerberg Asks for Patience After Meta’s AI Push Irks InvestorsTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenMalaysia in Talks With Tycoons on Casino to Revive $100 Billion Forest CityBHP Makes Takeover Approach For Rival Miner

  • McKinsey faces US criminal probe over opioids work, sources say

    McKinsey & Co is under criminal investigation in the United States over allegations that the consulting firm played a key role in fueling the opioid epidemic, with federal prosecutors homing in on its work advising OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma and other drugmakers, three people familiar with the matter said. The consulting firm and the U.S. Justice Department declined to comment. The probe is focused on whether McKinsey engaged in a criminal conspiracy when advising Purdue and other pharmaceutical manufacturers on marketing strategies to boost sales of prescription painkillers that led to widespread addiction and fatal overdoses, two of the people said.

  • DOJ seeks 3-year sentence—double federal guidelines—for Binance’s Changpeng Zhao

    Prosecutors said 36 months would be an appropriate term given the Binance founder's "willful violation of U.S. law and its consequences."

  • Meet the typical ALICE: Americans struggling to afford basic necessities but making too much to get help

    The number of Americans who are ALICE — Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed — is increasing, particularly among Gen Z and boomers.