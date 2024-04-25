Top Transfers: 65,000 sq. ft. Dublin property sells for $7.85 million

The following transactions are the top residential and commercial property transfers for Franklin, Delaware, Fairfield and Licking counties as reported to auditors' offices from April 8 to 12.

Listings are as follows: Price; township/city; address; sale date. The seller and buyer are also listed for non-residential transfers.

Franklin County's top residential sales

$1,500,000; New Albany; 4611 Goodheart Court; Am Investment Solutions LLC; Buckeye Solutions and Developers LLC; 4/8/2024

$1,310,000; Upper Arlington; 4162 S Squires Lane; 4/12/2024

$1,000,000; Grandview Heights; 1633 Merrick Road; 4/8/2024

$937,000; Bexley; 150 S. Cassingham Road; 4/10/2024

$865,000; New Albany; 8413 Kiernan Drive; 4/8/2024

Franklin County's top non-residential sales

$7,850,000; Dublin; 6161 Shamrock Court; Diversified Industrial Properties LLC; 6161 Shamrock Holding LLC; 4/12/2024

$1,150,000; Grove City; 2596 London-Groveport Road; Niki Delano LP and Niki Core I LP; Grovehio LLC; 4/9/2024

$1,060,000; Gahanna; No address listed - Techcenter Drive; Value Recovery Group Ii; Value Recovery Group II LLC; 4/9/2024

$1,000,000; Columbus; No address listed - Carnaby Way; Sivad Investment Co Ltd; Solid Ground LLC; 4/11/2024

$778,000; Columbus; 5175 E. Main St.; Lifelong Learning Administration Corporation; Flex High School; 4/12/2024

Delaware County's top residential sales

$1,054,650; Powell; 5437 Sheffield Ave.; 4/9/2024

$945,000; Lewis Center; 5680 Hickory Drive; 4/10/2024

$940,000; Galena; 6387 Braymoore Drive; 4/12/2024

$915,000; Delaware; 2737 Voss Drive; 4/10/2024

$910,727; Delaware; 2886 Berlin Manor Drive; 4/12/2024

Delaware County's top non-residential sales

$800,000; Radnor; 7460 Fulton Creek Road; Payne Charles Nash; Belcher James Ryan and Meagan Elizabeth (Trustees); 4/9/2024

$539,390; Delaware; 251 Wyman Lake Drive; NVR Inc; Vanne Mahendranath and Pavani; 4/9/2024

$100,000; Delaware; 21 Royal Palm Court; Glenross North LLC; NVR Inc; 4/9/2024

No other valid, non-residential sales were reported for the time frame listed.

Licking County's top residential sales

$887,500; Buckeye Lake; 5259 North Bank Road; 4/8/2024

$537,900; Hartford Township; 12179 School Lane Road; 4/10/2024

$480,000; St. Albans Township; 3995 Raccoon Valley Road; 4/9/2024

$455,000; Jersey Township; 9780 Miller Road; 4/8/2024

$425,900; Harrison Township; 112 Avery Place; Dr Horton-Indiana LLC; 4/12/2024

Licking County's top non-residential sales

$525,000; Hanover Township; 14260 Brushy Fork Road SE; Donaldson Mark E; Dunn Mark S II and Francisco Lauryn C; 4/8/2024

$155,700; Newark; 674 McKinley Ave.; Cannizzaro John P Jr and Cannizzaro Richard; Richards Kenneth L and Katherine C; 4/8/2024

$149,900; Burlington Township; Marion Road; Smith Elaine W; Suarez Christafer; 4/11/2024

No other valid, non-residential sales were reported for the time frame listed.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Top Transfers: 65,000 sq. ft. Dublin property sells for $7.85 million