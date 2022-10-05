Top trending stocks after hours: Costco, Ford, Abbvie

Costco (COST): Total comparable store sales rose 8.5% in September, beating Wall Street’s earnings estimate of 6.3% growth. Comparable sales excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange rose 8.6%. Net sales for last month totaled $21.5 billion, up 10.1% from a year ago.

Ford (F): The company is raising the price of its F-150 lightning for the second time in recent months, driven by higher costs and supply chain issues. The 2023 F-150 Lightning Pro, which is aimed at commercial users, will cost $51,974, up $5,000 from its previous starting price. This is the second time Ford has raised the price for its F-150 Lightning in two months. In a statement, Ford said it is adjusting the price "due to ongoing supply chain constraints, rising material costs and other market factors" and that it plans to "continue to monitor pricing across the model year."

Abbvie (ABBV): The biopharmaceutical company said in a filing that its third-quarter earnings are expected to include acquired IPR&D and milestones expense of $40 million on a pre-tax basis. As a result, AbbVie’s third-quarter adjusted earnings per share guidance is $3.53 to $3.57 and its full-year 2022 adjusted EPS forecast is $13.76 to $13.96.

