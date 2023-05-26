A top Twitter engineering boss says he quit the day of Ron DeSantis' botched campaign launch

Elon Musk owns Twitter. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

A top Twitter engineering boss says he quit his job the day of Ron DeSantis' campaign launch.

The launch, on Twitter Spaces, was plagued with technical difficulties.

Foad Dabiri didn't give reasons for his departure. He said he experienced "two distinct eras: pre and post M&A."

One of Twitter's top engineering bosses says he quit his job the day of Gov. Ron DeSantis' botched presidential candidate campaign launch.

"After almost four incredible years at Twitter, I decided to leave the nest yesterday," Foad Dabiri tweeted on Thursday. He didn't give a reason for his departure.

On Wednesday, DeSantis announced his long-expected plan to run for president in 2024 during a Twitter Spaces livestream with the company's owner, tech mogul Elon Musk.

The stream was delayed by almost 30 minutes after the site crashed and the event was plagued with technical difficulties. Twitter has been widely mocked for the glitches, with Musk apparently furious with how the event panned out.

Twitter had 'two distinct eras: pre and post M&A'

Dabiri, Twitter's engineering lead for its Growth organization, had worked at the company since July 2019.

During his time at the company, he experienced "two distinct eras: pre and post M&A," Dabiri tweeted.

Musk took control of Twitter in October, and swiftly fired the company's CEO and other top execs before laying off half its workforce in one go.

He also rolled out sweeping changes to Twitter's subscription service and changed various content-moderation policies. Musk's leadership style shook up the company drastically. He pulled in workers from his other companies, set strict deadlines, and told staff to commit to working "extremely hardcore."

"To say it was challenging at the outset would be an understatement," Dabiri wrote. "The change was massive and rapid; we came through and emerged stronger, thanks to the remarkable team that held the fort."

Working with Musk had been "highly educational," Dabiri tweeted. "It was enlightening to see how his principles and vision are shaping the future of this company," he added.

