U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,719.04
    +71.75 (+1.97%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,683.74
    +548.75 (+1.88%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,051.64
    +222.13 (+2.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,715.24
    +52.73 (+3.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.05
    +3.55 (+4.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,668.60
    +32.40 (+1.98%)
     

  • Silver

    18.89
    +0.55 (+3.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9737
    +0.0139 (+1.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7050
    -0.2590 (-6.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0883
    +0.0152 (+1.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.1100
    -0.6810 (-0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,600.07
    +505.73 (+2.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    446.91
    +18.12 (+4.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,005.39
    +20.80 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,173.98
    -397.89 (-1.50%)
     

The Top Two Product Life-Cycle Management Software in 2022 Recognized by SoftwareReviews

·2 min read

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has published its Product Life-Cycle Management Emotional Footprint, naming two providers as Champions.

Product Life-Cycle Management (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews)
Product Life-Cycle Management (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews)

Product life-cycle management (PLM) software assists in managing the life cycle of the product, part, or component, including conception, design, prototype, build, engineering change, and, ultimately, end-of-life. Product management is a very competitive space where leaders need reliable software to create product roadmaps, capture customer feedback, and manage tasks. The best PLM software can help with business transformation, providing the digital foundation for product development and supply chain strategies.

The Net Emotional Footprint (NEF) of each software provider is a result of aggregated emotional response ratings across the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, strategy, and innovation. The NEF is a powerful indicator of overall user sentiment toward the provider and its product from the software user's point of view.

The 2022 Product Life-Cycle Management Software Champions are as follows:

SoftwareReviews' comprehensive software reviews provide the most accurate and detailed view of a complicated and ever-changing market. The data comes from real end users who use the software day in and day out and IT professionals who have worked with it intimately through procurement, implementation, and maintenance.

To compare and evaluate software providers using the most in-depth and unbiased analyst reports available, visit SoftwareReviews' dedicated Product Life-Cycle Management (PLM) Software category page. For more information about SoftwareReviews, the Data Quadrant, or the Emotional Footprint, or to access resources to support the software selection process, visit softwarereviews.com and connect via LinkedInTwitter, and Facebook.

About SoftwareReviews
SoftwareReviews is the most in-depth source of buyer data and insights for the enterprise software market. By collecting customer experience data from business and IT professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

SoftwareReviews Logo (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews)
SoftwareReviews Logo (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-top-two-product-life-cycle-management-software-in-2022-recognized-by-softwarereviews-301636064.html

SOURCE SoftwareReviews

