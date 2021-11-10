U.S. markets open in 7 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,671.50
    -6.75 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,140.00
    -69.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,214.00
    +1.25 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,420.30
    -6.50 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.47
    +0.32 (+0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.10
    -3.70 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    24.39
    +0.07 (+0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1583
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4320
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.78
    +0.56 (+3.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3561
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.9200
    +0.0400 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    66,544.62
    -1,499.26 (-2.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,642.23
    -29.51 (-1.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,274.04
    -26.36 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,106.78
    -178.68 (-0.61%)
     

Top U.S. Airlines Join Forces with Major Corporate Customers in Sustainable Aviation Buyers Alliance

·6 min read

RMI and SABA welcome Amazon Air, Alaska Airlines, JetBlue, and United Airlines and open membership opportunities to airlines, companies, and non-profit organizations.

GLASGOW, United Kingdom, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- During the United Nations climate talks in Glasgow, the Sustainable Aviation Buyers Alliance (SABA) announced the addition of an Aviators Group founded by Amazon Air, Alaska Airlines, JetBlue, and United Airlines in support of its mission to drive investment in high-integrity sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) and accelerate the transition to net zero emissions air transport.

A joint initiative of RMI and Environmental Defense Fund (EDF), SABA was launched in April 2021 to bring together aviation customers committed to reducing their air transport emissions through investment in high-integrity SAF. The new Aviators Group enables SABA to send an even stronger demand signal to drive greater SAF production, price reduction and technological innovation.

The announcement was revealed during a panel discussion hosted by SABA at the U.S. Center Pavillion at COP 26 in Glasgow, which included opening remarks by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg where he lauded the group's efforts and challenged SABA to accelerate procurement activity and come to COP 27 with significant new SAF offtake agreements.

"We are excited to partner with the Sustainable Aviation Buyers Alliance to launch a new Aviators Group to promote the development of sustainable aviation fuel solutions," said Sarah Rhoads, vice president of Amazon Global Air. "We're already reducing carbon across our air network, from our ground operations—where we were the first to use electric main deck loaders in North America—to our fleet and network design. By working together with other companies, we are demonstrating there is strong and growing demand for the rapid deployment of cost-effective sustainable aviation fuels, which will help Amazon meet our commitment to reach net-zero carbon by 2040."

"Sustainable aviation fuels are critical to decarbonizing aviation and to Alaska's path to reach net zero by 2040," said Ben Minicucci, CEO of Alaska Airlines. "But production and supply are not yet where our industry needs them to be. That's why it's critical we work together to build a robust market for SAF. We recently partnered with fellow SABA member Microsoft to use SAF to decarbonize their West Coast business travel, and today we are excited to join SABA, Amazon Air and others to create this new airline group focused on tangible steps, at scale, to accelerate progress and increase availability for all."

In addition to inaugurating the new founding Aviators Group members, SABA also announced the addition of Meta (formerly the Facebook company) into its founding customers group. Meta joins SABA's Customers Group, which includes Bank of America, Boeing, Boston Consulting Group, Deloitte, JPMorgan Chase, McKinsey & Company, Microsoft, Netflix and Salesforce.

"As part of our commitment to reach net zero emissions across our value chain, we are proud to join SABA and contribute to a roadmap for sustainable aviation," said Edward Palmieri, Director of Global Sustainability, Meta. "Supporting efforts to drive market demand for sustainable aviation fuel is important to our company because it's important to our employees—and it is a vital part of our goal to reach net zero emissions."

EDF and RMI also unveiled SABA's formal membership structure at the event, opening membership opportunities to public and private organizations worldwide.

"Addressing aviation emissions is a sizable and challenging hurdle in the decarbonization journey for many organizations. The Sustainable Aviation Buyers Alliance was created to give aviation customers an avenue to reduce their emissions by investing in high-quality sustainable aviation fuels. We're eager to have climate-leading organizations join us in this effort," said Fred Krupp, President of Environmental Defense Fund.

"With SABA membership comes transparency, accountability, and confidence to prove that members are living up to their climate commitments," said Bryan Fisher, Managing Director at RMI's Climate-Aligned Industries program.

Nearly 2.5% of today's emissions are a result of global air travel – a figure that is projected to rise rapidly in coming years, especially as jet fuel demand is expected to reach double pre-pandemic levels by 2050. High-integrity SAF available today has the potential to dramatically reduce the carbon intensity of flying, but currently represents less than 0.1% of global aviation fuel due to insufficient, disaggregated demand and cost barriers.

"While SAF is well-proven to meaningfully reduce air travel emissions, it has long suffered from supply and cost challenges that keep overall usage low. JetBlue has been scaling up the use of SAF across our operation, but a broader universe of suppliers and backers is needed to accelerate aviation's ability to reach commercial SAF production at scale – a critical step to advance toward net zero," said Robin Hayes, Chief Executive Officer, JetBlue. "We are excited to join SABA as a founding member of the Aviators Group to partner, advise, and learn from leading SAF experts RMI and EDF, tackling head-on key challenges that will hopefully enable rapid scale-up of a SAF industry."

"Making sustainable travel a reality will require extensive investment in low-carbon technologies such as sustainable aviation fuel by our entire industry, and through SABA we can work collaboratively with our customers on real solutions to address climate change," said United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby. "At United, we've invested in more than twice the publicly announced SAF commitments as all the world's other airlines combined – and we encourage others in the industry to join us by taking action that will result in lasting change."

Unlike fossil jet fuel, SAF is produced from renewable sources or waste feedstocks. Working with a wide set of stakeholders including academic experts, fuel producers, and airlines, SABA is currently developing a SAF Sustainability Framework that will ensure SAF contributes to credible emissions reductions and does not drive unintended environmental or social consequences.

SABA members are also united behind the need for a rigorous, transparent system for tracking, booking and claiming the environmental attributes of high-integrity SAF. With this system, companies will be able to make progress toward achieving their climate commitments while advancing high-integrity SAF production to scale its future use and achieve widespread aviation emissions reductions.

To apply for SABA membership, interested parties can visit to http://www.FlySABA.org.

###

About Environmental Defense Fund
One of the world's leading international nonprofit organizations, Environmental Defense Fund (edf.org) creates transformational solutions to the most serious environmental problems. To do so, EDF links science, economics, law, and innovative private-sector partnerships. With more than 2.5 million members and offices in the United States, China, Mexico, Indonesia and the European Union, EDF's scientists, economists, attorneys and policy experts are working in 28 countries to turn our solutions into action. Connect with us on Twitter @EnvDefenseFund.

About RMI
RMI is an independent nonprofit founded in 1982 that transforms global energy systems through market-driven solutions to align with a 1.5°C future and secure a clean, prosperous, zero-carbon future for all. We work in the world's most critical geographies and engage businesses, policymakers, communities, and NGOs to identify and scale energy system interventions that will cut greenhouse gas emissions at least 50 percent by 2030. RMI has offices in Basalt and Boulder, Colorado; New York City; Oakland, California; Washington, D.C.; and Beijing. More information on RMI can be found at
http://www.rmi.org or follow us on Twitter @RockyMtnInst.

Media Contact

Dina Cappiello, RMI, +1-202-415-5642, dcappiello@rmi.org

Jennifer Andreassen Burke, Environmental Defense Fund, +1-202-572-3387, jandreassen@edf.org

SOURCE RMI

Recommended Stories

  • Trump White House records can be given to Capitol attack panel, judge rules

    Trump lawyers vow to appeal move, which would allow transmission of documents as soon as this week Trump supporters near the Capitol on 6 January. A judge’s decision clears the way for the National Archives to transmit records requested by Congress. Photograph: NurPhoto/Getty Images A federal judge in Washington has ruled that hundreds of pages of White House records from the Trump administration can be turned over to the House committee investigating the deadly 6 January attack on the Capitol,

  • India hosts talks on Afghanistan boycotted by rival Pakistan

    India on Wednesday hosted senior security officials from Russia, Iran and five Central Asian countries to discuss the situation in neighboring Afghanistan following the fall of the U.S.-backed government and the Taliban takeover of the country. India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval invited security chiefs from Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. Afghan representatives were not invited, while Pakistan and China declined to attend, with Pakistan’s National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf last week calling India a “spoiler” and not a “peacemaker” in Afghanistan.

  • People Are Sending Each Other Voice Messages On Dating Apps, And As You May Have Expected, It's WILD

    "Whoever came up with this update needs to go to jail."View Entire Post ›

  • Why Ballard Power, Bloom Energy, and Nikola Stocks All Dropped Today -- But Plug Didn't

    Fuel cell stocks had a banner day yesterday as news of President Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure bill passing the House sent investors flocking to renewable energy names in hopes of benefiting from government largesse next year.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and FuelCell Energy Stocks Rocketed Today

    Fuel cell stocks rocketed on Monday after the House of Representatives finally passed a landmark $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, paving the way for long-awaited federal spending on America's infrastructure, including big investments in clean energy. Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE): up 15%. The bill that passed Nov. 5 calls for investments across the infrastructure sector, including $7.5 billion on zero- and low-emission buses and ferries and another $7.5 billion on electric-vehicle charging infrastructure.

  • Further Growth, More Sustainable Future

    Pursuing our ambition is core to creating value for all our stakeholders and delivering a more sustainable future.

  • GE energy spinoff aims to capture interest in renewables

    General Electric Co's plan to spin off energy units into a standalone company could attract investors looking for a well-known name in renewables if they can overlook legacy fossil-fuel operations, financial experts said. The energy unit will combine existing wind and gas-fired power turbines and services, and software businesses. "Customers need GE at its best and at its most focused to help them navigate the energy transition," Chief Executive Officer Larry Culp said in an interview, referring to utilities and others now moving to solar, wind and hydropower.

  • ADT to enter solar energy market with $825M Sunpro Solar acquisition

    The Boca Raton company plans to bring residential and commercial rooftop solar energy panels to its customers.

  • Salmon surge into new Nimbus Fish Hatchery ladder on American River

    Officials said the modernized ladder and flume fishway will help fall Chinook salmon and Central Valley steelhead returning to the hatchery.

  • Greenlane Renewables Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

    Greenlane Renewables Inc. ("Greenlane'' or the "Company") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) (OTC: GRNWF) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. For further information on these results please see the Company's Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. All amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated and in accordance with IFRS.

  • China Is Playing With Fire As It Implements Price Controls On Coal

    China’s state-owned power provider has announced that supply and demand has returned to normal thanks to Beijing’s price controls on coal

  • PG&E could be a ‘big beneficiary’ of $1 trillion U.S. infrastructure bill

    The roughly $1 trillion infrastructure bill passed by Congress on Friday focuses on bolstering the nation's power grid, including by allocating $5 billion to preventing outages and enhancing its resilience, according to CreditSights.

  • First Solar Is Hitting on All Cylinders

    The global solar industry continues to grow in 2021, driven not only by the cost effectiveness of solar as an energy source, but also because of high fossil fuel prices. As the costs of coal, natural gas, and oil rise, solar energy becomes a great alternative for countries around the world, and that's fueling solar energy stocks this year. One of the industry leaders is First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR), which has long been one of the most profitable companies in solar and is now back in growth mode.

  • Can This Solar Energy Stock Keep Up Its Growth Streak?

    When SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) released earnings last week, investors focused a lot of their attention on the fact that the commercial solar business is still in an uncertain position. Management said they're considering alternatives to the commercial business, but it's clear that residential solar energy is the company's future. Financial results in the third quarter of 2021 show exactly why SunPower is making the move.

  • Shell and Norsk Hydro team up for green hydrogen

    Royal Dutch Shell and Norsk Hydro are looking into jointly producing hydrogen from renewable electricity in a push to decarbonise their own operations as well as supply heavy industry and transport customers, Hydro said on Tuesday. The Anglo-Dutch oil giant and the Norwegian aluminium maker's green hydrogen unit, Hydro Havrand, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) and begun initial work to identify opportunities to produce and supply renewable hydrogen. So-called green hydrogen is a zero-carbon gas made by electrolysis using renewable power to split water into hydrogen and oxygen, increasingly promoted as a way to decarbonise emissions-intensive industry and transport sectors reliant on fossil fuel.

  • Allbirds Co-CEO: Shoe companies should be carbon neutral ‘from farm to foot'

    On Wednesday, Allbirds went public, raising over $300 million for its business of making sneakers with a smaller carbon footprint.

  • Chile’s Atacama desert becomes dumping ground for fast fashion leftovers

    A 2019 UN report found that global clothing production doubled between 2000 and 2014

  • U.K. Rejects Alliance Seeking Fixed Date to End Oil and Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesWhere Did All the Public Bathrooms Go?Do Prisons Deserve a Second Chance?COP26 Protests: Inflatable Cows, Megaphones and a RainbowThe Rising Pacific Forces a Native Village to Move. Who Will Pay?The U.K. won’t join an alliance of countries fixing a date to phase out oil and gas production, in a move that calls into question the COP26 host nation’s climate leadership. The Beyond Oil and Gas Allia

  • Birth of four tiger cubs delights Mexico zoo

    The four cubs were born in the San Jorge Park Zoo in Ciudad Juarez on October 10 and are reportedly in good health.Zoo officials have yet to determine the sex of the cubs, with their mother letting out a roar when vets are nearby.The arrival of the four Bengal cubs is a rare event with the endangered species hunted in the wild for their fur and their natural habitat under threat from development.

  • Pythons expand territory: unverified but 'credible sightings' for first time in Lox Refuge

    Hunters are paid more to patrol the Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge in the hope they can prevent what happened at Everglades National Park.