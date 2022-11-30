U.S. markets open in 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,961.25
    -0.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,835.00
    -22.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,527.50
    +2.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,838.60
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.19
    +2.99 (+3.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,769.20
    +5.50 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    21.96
    +0.52 (+2.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0381
    +0.0046 (+0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7850
    +0.0370 (+0.99%)
     

  • Vix

    22.16
    -0.05 (-0.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2000
    +0.0050 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.2470
    +0.6130 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,833.39
    +406.54 (+2.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    399.60
    +10.87 (+2.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,586.07
    +74.07 (+0.99%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,968.99
    -58.85 (-0.21%)
     

Top U.S. diplomat Blinken: Putin's attacks on Ukraine energy grid will not work

14

BUCHAREST, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has focused his "fire and ire" on Ukraine's civilian population, bombing more than a third of Ukraine's energy system - water and electricity supply - in a strategy that will not work, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

"These are President Putin's new targets. He's hitting them hard," Blinken said after a NATO meeting in Bucharest. "His strategy has not, and will not, work." (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

