Top U.S. Universities Shun Cash From Huawei Under Trump Pressure

(Bloomberg) -- Top U.S. universities are shunning research money from Huawei Technologies Co. amid pressure from Congress and the Trump administration to limit dealings with the Chinese telecommunications-equipment maker over national security concerns.

Princeton University, Stanford University, Ohio State University and the University of California at Berkeley all say they are cutting or reducing ties to Huawei. The company gave $10.6 million in gifts and contracts to nine U.S. schools for technology and communications programs from 2012 to 2018, according to the Education Department.

“More and more of our universities have cut their ties,” said Tobin Smith, vice president at the Association of American Universities that represents 62 research institutions. In September, the FBI held “a major summit” with university presidents in Washington, Smith said.

The university retreats show how pressure surrounding Huawei is quietly affecting research institutions, even as U.S. authorities mount an aggressive public campaign for companies and European allies to avoid doing business with the company. Federal prosecutors indicted the company in January on charges of trade-secret theft, and its chief financial officer was arrested in Canada on U.S. accusations of busting sanctions placed on Iran.

U.S. colleges and universities operate under an ethos of open, worldwide intellectual exchange. They strive to protect academic freedom from government, political and corporate influence and try to resist pressure to rupture research funding and relationships. But in Huawei’s case, some universities have submitted -- albeit reluctantly.

“Huawei has been a good partner. But we take very seriously the federal indictments about the company’s business practices,” Berkeley Vice Chancellor for Research Randy Katz said in an interview.

“It really is a disservice to the technology companies in the United States and Europe, and to the researchers at universities that are in the forefront of new scientific and technical developments in this field, to be locked out of the ability to interact with companies like Huawei,” Katz said. “We’re cutting ourselves off from the opportunity to learn.”

U.S. officials say Huawei may pose a threat of espionage, in part because it must under Chinese law respond to Beijing’s security agencies. The Shenzhen-based company rejects such assertions, saying no evidence has been presented of any misdeeds. Accusations against the company may be political in nature, a lawyer for Huawei’s chief financial officer, who is fighting extradition from Vancouver to the U.S., told a Canadian court March 6.

President Donald Trump’s administration has devoted high-level attention to Huawei’s role at universities. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and intelligence agencies briefed Education Department staff on July 18 in the White House Situation Room, according to a Nov. 9 letter to lawmakers from Diane Auer Jones, Education’s principal deputy under secretary.

Education Department spokesman Jim Bradshaw declined to comment.

The FBI “has met with officials from academia as part of our ongoing engagement on national security matters,” according to statement from the agency.

“They’re very careful not to say you should or shouldn’t deal with this company,” Smith, with the Association of American Universities, said. “But they help you to assess the risk.”

Members of Congress are also taking an interest. Representative Jim Banks, an Indiana Republican, on Tuesday announced legislation to have intelligence agencies monitor sensitive university research by Huawei, ZTE as well as Confucius Institutes -- Chinese-funded groups that promote language and culture on about 100 U.S. campuses.

“Huawei, ZTE and Confucius Institutes are snakes in the grass,” Banks said. “More and more of our colleagues are committed to cutting the heads off those snakes and preventing them from infiltrating our academic institutions, our telecom infrastructure, because of the serious nature of these threats.”

Huawei invites research scholars to participate in its Huawei Innovation Research Program, which provides funding ranging from $30,000 to $70,000 for work in communication technology, computer science, engineering, and related fields. The program has over 1,000 collaboration partners, including the University of Cambridge, the National University of Singapore and the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, according to its web page.

