U.S. markets open in 1 hour 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,379.50
    -2.25 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,847.00
    -2.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,213.00
    -26.25 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,055.20
    -0.90 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.16
    +1.56 (+1.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,937.60
    +15.30 (+0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    25.49
    +0.30 (+1.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1095
    -0.0027 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.84
    -2.48 (-7.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3388
    -0.0017 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6600
    +0.1400 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,626.88
    -361.65 (-0.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    979.89
    -17.64 (-1.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,374.08
    -55.48 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,577.27
    +184.24 (+0.70%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims preview: Another 225,000 Americans likely filed new claims last week

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Top Ukrainian official asks Xbox and PlayStation to block Russian gamers

Isobel Asher Hamilton
·1 min read
Xbox vs Playstation: The console wars are heating up
Ukraine is asking Xbox and PlayStation to block Russian accounts.Christian Petersen / Staff

  • Ukraine's vice prime minister asked Xbox and PlayStation to block Russian gamers' accounts.

  • He appealed to the wider gaming industry, asking for an esports contest ban for Russian players.

  • He said this would "motivate the citizens of Russia" to oppose the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine's vice prime minister, Mykhailo Fedorov, sent an open letter asking Xbox and PlayStation to block Russian and Belarusian players in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The letter, which was published on Federov's Twitter account, was addressed to "all game development companies" but he specifically tagged PlayStation and Xbox.

Russia launched its military attack on Ukraine last Thursday. Belarus is a longtime ally of Russia.

Fedorov's letter asked companies to stop Russian and Belarusian esports players from participating in international competitions.

"We are sure that such actions will motivate the citizens of Russia to proactively stop the disgraceful military aggression," Fedorov wrote.

Neither PlayStation nor Xbox immediately replied when contacted by Insider outside of normal working hours about Federov's appeal.

Esports company ESL announced on Wednesday it would ban esports teams with "apparent ties to the Russian government," saying it had already ruled out two teams.

Federov's letter to the gaming industry closely resembles another letter he sent to Apple CEO Tim Cook asking that the company suspend its services in Russia.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Hollywood stars talk about Ukraine invasion

    STORY: Despite the relief at being back on a red carpet after the last few years, for many of the stars at the fifth annual HCA (Hollywood Critics Association) awards in Los Angeles and at the Batman premiere in New York, the mood was overshadowed by concern over developments in Ukraine.“I feel mixed emotions.. I mean, this is nice to have people going to the effort to put this moment together.. a sort of acting achievement celebration which is great. But I’m also.. everything is eclipsed by what is happening in Ukraine so it’s a little bit of everything. I feel terrible for the folks in Ukraine right now” said Nicolas Cage.Kenneth Branagh walked the red carpet this time not as an actor, but as director of Belfast - a coming of age story based on his own personal experience of growing up in Northern Ireland at the start of the troubles, which he likened to the current situation in Eastern Europe.“In my lifetime, 30 years of appalling, appalling violence and darkness was surmounted, however imperfectly, by a dialogue very difficult to sustain, but which was sustained that has led to 25 years of a workable peace. The answer is dialogue. The answer is talking. The answer is concession. The answer is trying to put yourself in the other person's shoes. It is never, it is never invasion,” he said.The awards had been scheduled for early January but were postponed due to rising COVID cases in Los Angeles. Last year’s event was held virtually.

  • Oanda Senior Market Analyst: ‘Cold Winter for Crypto Appears To Be Over’

    Edward Moya, Oanda senior market analyst for the Americas, joins “All About Bitcoin” to discuss bitcoin's value as an asset given several global macro factors currently growing crypto’s widespread appeal. As people in Russia and Ukraine fear fiat currency crises and turn to bitcoin as a safe haven, Americans also embrace BTC over inflation concerns. Plus, short-term bitcoin price prediction.

  • Could Russia get round sanctions with cryptocurrency?

    Cryptocurrency purchases in rubles are at a record high following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, raising questions about whether piling into the likes of bitcoin can help Moscow get around sanctions.

  • New US sanctions target Russia’s multibillion-dollar defense sector

    The measures, triggered by Moscow’s war against Ukraine, target both Russia and its ally Belarus, which has been a staging ground for the invasion.

  • Here’s what will happen to U.S. food prices as wheat futures keep surging

    Russia and Ukraine grow about 14% of the world's wheat and account for about 28% of global wheat exports.

  • WSJ Opinion: Putin’s Ukraine Invasion Exposes Europe's Energy Dilemma

    As Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine intensifies, Western markets hold up, but Russia’s financial system takes a beating. Meanwhile, Europe's reliance on Russia for energy complicates the West's strategy. Images: Reuters/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images Composite: Mark Kelly

  • Snapchat pauses ads in Russia, Belarus and Ukraine

    It's also halting ad sales in Russia and Belarus.

  • NFT Marketplace DeepRedSky Takes Donald Trump Digital

    Former US President Donald Trump hits the NFT marketplace. There will be a total of 10,000 Donald Trump NFTs up for sale.

  • Energy bills could reach £3,000 as oil and gas prices soar

    The surging prices mean household energy bills are expected to rise further than previously estimated.

  • Tucker Carlson backs Russian news channel RT and hits out at Canada for taking it off the air

    Controversialist claims Democrats are ‘censoring opinions’ – gets Rt’d by RT

  • Trump's alleged "criminal conspiracy"

    The Jan. 6 committee now claims there is evidence that former President Donald Trump engaged in a criminal conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election. ABC News' Em Nguyen reports.

  • For many in NJ, watching bombs drop on Kyiv stirs feelings of dread for Taiwan | Mary Chao

    Taiwanese Americans see unnerving parallels between the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the risks of China attacking their homeland.

  • Russian war on Ukraine enters second week as apparent failure

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine entered its second week on Thursday an apparent tactical failure so far, with its main assault force stalled for days on a highway north of Kyiv and other advances halted at the outskirts of cities it is bombing into wastelands. The number of refugees who have fled Ukraine rose to more than 1 million, the United Nations said. Hundreds of Russian soldiers and Ukrainian civilians have been killed, and Russia itself has been plunged into isolation never before experienced by an economy of such size.

  • Siblings from Kharkiv reunite in Romania

    STORY: Rubanov said he lives in London but grew up in Kharkiv. His parents and grandparents, he said, still live in the city, "which is being shelled constantly".Finally, Rubanov's sister Natasha walked into view over Sighetu Marmatiei's border crossing, bringing her two daughters with her."This is a very sad situation," Natasha said, adding that many families have been separated by the need to flee the conflict. Her husband and parents couldn't leave Kharkiv, she said.

  • Japan's automakers stop Russia output, exports

    STORY: Japan’s big carmakers are joining global rivals in ending output in Russia. After saying recently that production continued as normal, Toyota has now bowed to the inevitable. The world’s biggest carmaker says it’s stopped production in the country. It normally makes about 80,000 cars a year at its St Petersburg plant, employing 2,000 workers. Toyota also said it would halt all exports to Russia. That follows similar moves by local rivals Honda and Mazda. Big carmakers elsewhere had already acted. Ford, BMW and Mercedes-Benz were among those to stop making cars in Russia, or halting exports to it.Sanctions on the country have scrambled logistics and cut supply chains, making life difficult for manufacturers. The exclusion of Russian banks from international payment systems also complicates making payments. Toyota said it was watching events in Ukraine with great concern, and hoped for a swift return to peace.

  • Russian rouble falls to new lows after ratings downgrades

    The Russian rouble slid to new record lows against the dollar and euro on Thursday, after ratings agencies Fitch and Moody's downgraded Russia's sovereign debt to "junk" status. At 1012 GMT, the rouble was more than 9% weaker against the dollar at 116.8 and down almost 8% against the euro at 125.1 on the Moscow Exchange, marking the first time the rouble has traded weaker than 110 to the dollar in Moscow and the first time it has breached 123 to the euro. The Russian central bank imposed a 30% commission on foreign currency purchases by individuals on currency exchanges - a move brokers said appeared designed to curb demand for dollars - but that did little to halt the rouble's slide.

  • Russian planes face being grounded as UK shuts Kremlin out of insurance market - live updates

    Russia's financial system teeters on the brink of collapse Kremlin holds 36 taxpayer-owned satellites hostage in OneWeb stand-off FTSE 100 falls 0.7pc Gas prices hit another record: Oil tops $118 a barrel Ben Marlow: Moscow's contempt for the West comes back to bite it as the first domino falls Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Soaring oil prices 'not actually reflective of supply and demand,' Brookings fellow says

    Douglas Rediker, Brookings Nonresident Senior Fellow, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook on oil prices and sanctions amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

  • Ukraine jets hit Russian column; Russia has used thermobarics, Ukraine military says

    Startling new claims in Russia's war on Ukraine by the head of Ukraine's defense intelligence agency.

  • Putin's 7 biggest economic problems: Evercore ISI chairman

    It's getting uglier for Russia's economy, warns EvercoreISI chairman Ed Hyman.