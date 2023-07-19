Top US economist quits Brussels job after Macron backlash

Economist Fiona Scott Morton has declined to take up the position of chief economist in the European Union’s competition directorate - Frederic Camallonga

A senior US economist has turned down a top Brussels job after a backlash from Emmanuel Macron and other European politicians who objected to her nationality.

Yale professor Fiona Scott Morton has declined to take up the position of chief economist in the European Union’s competition directorate following a week of criticism of her appointment.

Prof Morton’s appointment would have marked the first time a non-EU citizen had taken such a senior role in the European Commission and critics argued that Prof Morton could be biassed towards US companies.

In a letter to Margrethe Vestager, the European Commissioner for Competition, Prof Morton said on Wednesday: “Given the controversy that has arisen because of the selection of a non-European to fill this position, and the importance that the Directorate General has the full backing of the European Union as it enforces, I have determined that the best course of action is for me to withdraw and not take up the Chief Economist position.”

The letter came hours after Mr Macron called her appointment “dubious” and said it “implies we have a very serious problem with all the academic systems in Europe”.

The French president argued that Americans would not put a European “at the heart of decision-making at the White House”.

French president Emmanuel Macron objected to Prof Morton's appointment - Nicolas Landemard/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Last week the leaders of four groups in the European Parliament wrote to Ms Vestager criticising the decision to appoint a non-EU candidate.

The MEPs said: “At a time of intense scrutiny of our institutions, vis-a-vis foreign interference, we fail to understand the consideration of non-EU candidates for such a high-ranking and strategic position.”

German MEP Markus Ferber on Tuesday asked Ms Vestager: “Out of 450 million Europeans, we couldn’t find one who met the criteria sought?”

As well as her nationality, Prof Morton’s appointment had also sparked criticism because of her previous work as a lobbyist for American tech companies.

She had previous ties to Apple and Microsoft, which politicians viewed as inappropriate considering she would have been advising on the Digital Markets Act.

In response to Prof Morton’s withdrawal from the role, Ms Vestager said on Twitter: “I accept this with regret and hope she will continue to use her extraordinary skill-set to push for strong competition enforcement.”

