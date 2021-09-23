U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,396.75
    +12.75 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,242.00
    +113.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,207.50
    +44.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,223.60
    +8.70 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.22
    -0.01 (-0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.00
    -15.80 (-0.89%)
     

  • Silver

    22.58
    -0.33 (-1.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1692
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3360
    +0.0120 (+0.91%)
     

  • Vix

    20.87
    -3.49 (-14.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3618
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8750
    +0.0970 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,356.82
    +1,318.93 (+3.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,086.45
    +45.97 (+4.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,083.37
    +102.39 (+1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

Top US Spirits Buyers Award Tanduay Rum Products Gold Medals

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanduay, one of the most awarded Philippine rum brands, continues to receive accolades from top international spirits competitions. Recently, the USA Spirits Ratings gave two of its products -- Tanduay Asian Rum Gold and Tanduay Asian Rum Silver -- a gold medal each.

The USA Spirits Ratings judging panel comprised of top-level spirits buyers gave high ratings to the gem of the tropics, Tanduay Rum. Tanduay Asian Rum Gold received a rating of 91, while Tanduay Asian Rum Silver received a rating of 90 -- which both merited them a gold medal.
The USA Spirits Ratings judging panel comprised of top-level spirits buyers gave high ratings to the gem of the tropics, Tanduay Rum. Tanduay Asian Rum Gold received a rating of 91, while Tanduay Asian Rum Silver received a rating of 90 -- which both merited them a gold medal.

The USA Spirits Ratings judging panel is comprised of top-level spirits buyers with current direct commercial buying responsibility. They are joined by spirits consultants and experts who are directly involved in the development of new spirits brands or buying spirits for commercial resale in the judging panel.

"It gives us great pride to receive good feedback from customers and experts from the Philippines and other countries. This shows that our hard work is being recognized. We thank the judges of the USA Spirits Ratings for giving us the gold," said Tanduay President and COO Lucio Tan III.

Rating Quality, Value, and Packaging

Scores were given in the following categories: quality, value, and packaging. The highest score was 100, and spirits that received a rating above 90 were awarded a gold medal. Those that received a rating between 80-89 were awarded a silver medal, while those that received a rating between 70-79 were awarded a bronze medal.

Tanduay Asian Rum Gold received a rating of 91, while Tanduay Asian Rum Silver received a rating of 90 -- which both merited them a gold medal.

The quality score was based on how agreeable the product is to its target customer and chemical analysis. Appearance, body, taste, and aftertaste were considered in this category. The value score was based on how well it was priced and the greater quality for the price, while the packaging score was measured by how well the product is perceived by the customer.

In judging the entries, the judging panel initially conducted a blind tasting to determine each product's quality and drinkability. The spirits were then assessed by variety, style, region, and country and scored based on quality and retail price.

The judges next assessed the design, label, and packaging of the entry's bottle or format to determine how well it matched up or complemented the quality of the product and its price point and how it is perceived when placed on the spirits shelf along with other products.

Each judge also gave their independent score and a weighted average was taken at the end. Products that received a gold (a score of 90 and above) were again tasted to ensure the quality of their scores.

Tanduay's Winning Streak

This is not the first time that Tanduay Asian Rum Gold and Tanduay Asian Rum Silver were honored by prestigious spirits competitions.

Tanduay Asian Rum Gold has received awards from the International Review of Spirits, San Francisco World Spirits Competition, the Monde Selection, Superior Taste Award of the International Taste and Quality Institute, the Beverage Tasting Institute, and the Madrid International Rum Conference, among others.

Tanduay Asian Rum Silver is a multi-awarded rum product as well. It has received accolades from the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, International Review of Spirits, the Monde Selection, International Taste and Quality Institute, Beverage Tasting Institute, and San Diego Spirits Festival International Spirits Competition, among others.

"Tanduay has been in the industry for more than 160 years, and through hard work and innovation, we will continue to deliver gold-standard quality products to our customers in the Philippines and the rest of the world," said Tan.

Tanduay is the top rum brand in the Philippines, and has also been declared the World's Number 1 Rum in terms of sales by Drinks International magazine. It is available throughout the country through traditional stores and its online selling platform, www.shots.ph.

Outside of the Philippines, Tanduay is sold by top wines and spirits distributors in the U.S. states of Arizona, California, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee, and Wisconsin, and the territory of Guam; China; Singapore; and the United Arab Emirates. Most recently, it has also entered the markets of Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg.

CONTACTS:

Ms. Des Ballete
Midway Trading / Tanduay
des.ballete@tanduayusa.com
+1 650-520-1089 (California)
www.tanduayusa.com

Marc Lorenz Ngo
Senior Brand Manager/International Business Development Manager
marc.ngo@tanduaybrandsintl.com
+63 (917) 8861088

Roy Kristoffer
Sumang Business Development Assistant Manager
roy.sumang@tanduaybrandsintl.com
+63 (915) 6454156

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/top-us-spirits-buyers-award-tanduay-rum-products-gold-medals-301383443.html

SOURCE Tanduay

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Robinhood Stocks That Millionaires Are Buying

    In some circles, Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) has become associated with risky investment strategies and gamified trading. Elsewhere, Robinhood is lauded for pioneering commission-free trades and fractional shares, making the stock market more accessible to younger generations. On the money manager side, CEO Mortimer Buckley recently added Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) stock to Vanguard's portfolio, which now owns roughly 7.9 million shares.

  • China Just Blew Up the Casino Market in New Regulatory Crackdown

    Sweeping new regulations are being floated for casinos in Macao that threaten the investment thesis of the entire gambling market in China, even as the region continues to struggle to climb out of the very deep hole caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The promise of intense new oversight, limits on the number of concessions or licenses issued, limits on the number of table games allowed, and having government officials oversee daily casino operations could set back resort plans for a rebound. China's also considering requiring casinos to get permission from the government before distributing dividends to shareholders.

  • Are Any Airline Stocks Buys As DOJ Targets American-JetBlue Pact?

    Delta Air Lines and other airline stocks have rebounded with travel as the coronavirus pandemic starts to wane, but the rebound is likely to be uneven.

  • Good News for Airlines: The U.S. Will Open to More Foreign Visitors

    Since early 2020, the federal government has maintained a ban on international travel to the U.S. affecting billions of foreigners. Naturally, these restrictions have drastically crimped demand for international travel to and from the U.S., hurting airlines like Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL), and American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL).

  • Flights to Europe Are Cheaper Than They've Been in Years — Here's How to Find the Best Deals

    If you've been waiting for bargain fares to Spain, Italy, or Portugal, your time is now.

  • 2 Smart Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now

    This approach -- known as dollar-cost averaging -- helps minimize the impact of short-term market volatility on your total returns. As such, that means Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) is successfully disrupting a multitrillion-dollar market.

  • The pandemic has turned United Airlines into a thriving freight company

    United has embraced cargo flights more enthusiastically than any other passenger airlines. Now it's looking to hold onto its freight revenue post-pandemic.

  • The Ultimate Guide to Montenegro, the Mediterranean’s New Jet Set Hotspot

    St Tropez? So passé.

  • This Whimsical 322-Foot Superyacht Concept Is Inspired by ‘Alice’s Adventure in Wonderland’

    The vessel has a fully open exterior deck which has room for its own small nature park. It would also cruise emissions free.

  • National Geographic’s New Antarctic Cruises Add a Dose of Luxury to Your Expedition

    Starting this November, you can set sail on the "Resolution", which was purpose built for both polar expeditions and creature comforts.

  • Travelers continue to struggle with masking rules - and rule-breakers

    Now that the federal government has extended its mask mandate for public transportation until next year, it's time to talk about the rule-breakers - and what to do about them. Karin Kemp saw plenty of them on a recent flight from Chicago to Honolulu. The flight crew issued a stern warning that passengers had to wear face coverings at all times, including between sips of drinks and bites of food.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washingt

  • U.S. to Open Air Travel to Most Vaccinated Foreigners

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. will soon allow entry to most foreign air travelers as long as they’re fully vaccinated against Covid-19 -- while adding a testing requirement for unvaccinated Americans and barring entry for foreigners who haven’t gotten shots.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIs There Room for E-Scoot

  • Blowing Smoke: These Are The Best U.S. Cities To Visit If You’re Looking For A Cannabis Vacay

    When you’re in Seattle, you can’t miss Cannabis City, the area’s very first recreational weed store. This historic shop, opened by a doctor, was the site of the very first legal purchase of recreational cannabis in the city.

  • Disney World Isn't Going to Get Any Cheaper Anytime Soon

    When Disney (NYSE: DIS) announced pricing for its new Space 220 restaurant, a richly themed dining experience set in a space station overlooking panoramic projections of Earth, social media let the House of Mouse have it. Who would pay $55 for a two-course lunch or $79 for a three-course dinner inside a theme park? Disney made Space 220 reservations available on Monday morning, and within minutes the first 60 days of availability were sold out.

  • Jordanian travels the world from his basement

    This Jordanian is flying around the worldfrom the comfort of his own basementLocation: Amman, JordanMohammad Malhas always dreamed of flying planesbut was unable to pursue these aspirations due to financial reasonsso instead he spent four years building a cockpit in his basement(SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) FLYING ENTHUSIAST WHO BUILT HIS OWN COCKPIT, MOHAMMAD MALHAS, SAYING:"I had a great passion for flying and therefore decided to build this cockpit, I built it at home in my basement and this space became a space for flying enthusiasts. / This space is like an airport in my house, when I come here I feel like I'm going to an airport to take off and go to another country. I sometimes ask my wife to come and participate in my flying but she asks for her passport to be (officially) stamped so she really travels."MALHAS LANDING WHILE SAYING (Arabic): "We are now landing in Heathrow airport. Passengers should fasten their seatbelts and enjoy London."

  • The best travel credit cards of 2021

    The Chase Sapphire Preferred Card is one of the best travel credit cards—and it currently has a $1,250 bonus offer.

  • Spain's new volcano attracts visitors, destroys banana crops

    Traffic jams pack the winding narrow roads of La Palma at dusk as curious residents and visitors flock to snap photos as the Spanish island's new volcano furiously ejects material into the air and glowing lava swallows villas, crops and warehouses on its downhill path to the sea. “This is no joke,” said Pedro José Alegría, 70, a farmer who had returned to La Laguna, a neighborhood bordering one of the evacuated areas, to feed his donkey. Speaking from an ash-covered pickup truck, he said he fears for several of the greenhouses he owns on a banana plantation that looks out to the Atlantic Ocean.

  • U.S. FAA wants airlines to do more to address unruly passengers

    The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Tuesday urged U.S. passenger airlines "to commit to take more action" to address reports of violent or unruly passengers. The FAA said the industry is facing a record number of airline passenger disturbances, and it plans to soon hold similar meetings with representatives from airports and labor. The meeting with groups, including Airlines for America, a group representing American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and others, discussed "ways the industry can work together to reduce the number of unruly passenger incidents," the FAA said, adding it "believes additional action by the airlines and all aviation stakeholders is necessary to stop the unsafe behavior."

  • China keeps virus at bay at high cost ahead of Olympics

    Most of China is virus-free, but the severe response to outbreaks has left tourists jittery about traveling to places they might be barred from leaving.

  • Utah family denied cruise ship boarding despite COVID-19 tests, vaccines

    A Utah family says their vacation ended before it started when they were denied boarding on a Carnival cruise ship.