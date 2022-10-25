U.S. markets open in 7 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,808.00
    -1.25 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,533.00
    -12.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,473.50
    -5.25 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,755.60
    +1.40 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.69
    +0.11 (+0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,652.20
    -1.90 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    19.17
    -0.01 (-0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9877
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.85
    +0.16 (+0.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1280
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.8910
    -0.1290 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,339.78
    +5.33 (+0.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    442.06
    +0.70 (+0.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,013.99
    +44.26 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,264.03
    +289.13 (+1.07%)
     

Top VCs have expanded into broader asset managers; is the model sustainable?

Connie Loizos
·8 min read

Last week at TechCrunch's annual Disrupt event, this editor sat down with VCs from two firms that have come to look similar in ways over the last five or so years. One of those VCs was Niko Bonatsos, a managing partner at General Catalyst (GC), a 22-year-old firm that began as an early-stage venture outfit in Boston and that now manages many tens of billions of dollars across as a registered investment advisor. Bonatsos was joined onstage by Caryn Marooney, a partner at Coatue, which began life as a hedge fund in 1999 and now also invests in growth- and early-stage startups. (Coatue is managing even more billions than General Catalyst – upwards of $90 billion, per one report.)

Because of this blurring of what it means to be a venture firm, much of the talk centered on the outcome of this evolution. We wondered: does it make perfect sense that firms like Coatue and GC (and Insight Partners and Andreessen Horowitz and Sequoia Capital) now tackle nearly every stage of tech investing, or would their own investors be better off if they'd remained more specialized?

While Bonatsos called his firm and its rivals "products of the times," it's easy to wonder whether their products are going to remain quite as attractive in the coming years. Most problematic right now: the exit market is all but frozen. It's also challenging to deliver outsize returns when you've raised the amounts that we've seen flow to venture firms over the last handful of years. General Catalyst, for example, closed on $4.6 billion back in February. Coatue meanwhile closed on $6.6 billion for its fifth growth-investment strategy as of April, and it's reportedly in the market for a $500 million early-stage fund at the moment. That's a lot of money to double or triple, not to mention grow tenfold. (Traditionally, venture firms have aimed to 10x investors' dollars.)

In the meantime, not a single firm -- about which I'm aware, anyway -- has expressed plans to give investors back some of the massive amounts of capital it has raised.

I was thinking today about last week's conversation and have some additional thoughts about what we discussed on stage (in italics). What follows are excerpts from the interview. To catch the whole conversation, you can watch it around the 1:13-minute mark in the video below.

TC: For years, we've seen a blurring of what a “venture” firm really means. What is the outcome when everyone is doing everything?

NB: Not everyone has earned the right to do everything. We’re talking about 10 to maybe 12 firms that [are now] capable of doing everything. In our case, we started from being an early-stage firm; early stage continues to be our core. And we learned from serving our customers – the founders – that they want to build enduring companies and they want to stay private for longer. And as a result, we felt like raising growth funds was something that could meet their demands and we did that. And over time, we decided to become a registered investment advisor as well, because it made sense [as portfolio companies] went public and [would] grow very well in the public market and we could continue to be with them [on their] journey for a longer period of time instead of exiting early on as we were doing in previous times.

CM: I feel like we’re now in this place of pretty interesting change . . .We're all moving to meet the needs of the founders and the LPS who trust us with their money [and for whom] we need to be more creative. We all go to where the needs are and the environment is. I think the thing that stayed the same is maybe the VC vest. The Patagonia vest has been pretty standard but everything else is changing.

Marooney was joking of course. It should also be noted that the Patagonia vest has fallen out of fashion, replaced by an even more expensive vest! But she and Bonatsos were right about meeting the demands of their investors. To a large degree, their firms have merely said yes to the money that's been handed to them to invest. Stanford Management Company CEO Robert Wallace  told The Information just last week that if it could, the university would stuff even more capital into certain venture coffers as it seeks our superior returns. Stanford has its own scaling issue, explained Wallace: “As our endowment gets bigger, the amount of capacity that we receive from these very carefully controlled, very disciplined early-stage funds doesn’t go up proportionally . . .We can get more than we got 15 or 20 years ago, but it’s not enough.”

TC: LPs had record returns last year. But this year, their returns are abysmal and I do wonder if it owes in some part to the overlapping stakes they own in the same companies as you're all converging on the same [founding teams]. Should LPs be concerned that you're now operating in each other's lanes?

NB:  I personally don't see how this is different than how it used to be. If you're an LP at a top endowment today, you want to have a piece of the top 20 tech companies that get started every year that could become the Next Big Thing. [The difference is that] now, the outcomes in more recent years have been much larger than ever before.  . . . What LPs have to do, as has been the case over the last decade, is to invest in different pools of capital that the VC firms give them allocation to. Historically, that was in early-stage funds; now you have options to invest in many different vehicles.


In real time, I moved on to the next question, asking whether we'd see a "right sizing" of the industry as returns shrink and exit paths grow cold. Bonatsos answered that VC remains a "very dynamic ecosystem" that, "like other species, will have to go through the natural selection cycle. It's going to be the survival of the fittest." But it probably made sense to linger longer on the issue of overlapping investments because I'm not sure I agree that the industry is operating the same way it has. It's true that the exits are larger, but there is little question that many privately held companies raised too much money at valuations that the public market was never going to support because so many firms with far too much money were chasing them.

TC: In the world of startups, power shifts from founders to VCs and back again, but until very recently, it had grown founder friendly to an astonishing degree. I'm thinking of Hopin, a  virtual events company that was founded in 2019. According to the Financial Times, the founder was able to cash out nearly $200 million worth of shares and still owns 40% of the company, which I find mind-blowing. What happened?

NB. Well, we were one of the investors in Hopin.

TC: Both of your firms were.

NB: For a period of time, it was the fastest-growing company of all time. It's a very profitable business. Also COVID happened and they had the perfect product at the perfect time for the entire world. Back then Zoom was doing really, really well as a company. And it was the beginning of the crazy VC funding acceleration period that gets started in the second half of 2020. So a lot of us got intrigued because the product looked perfect. The market opportunity seemed pretty sizable, and the company was not consuming any cash. And when you have a very competitive market situation where you have a founder who receives like 10 different offers, some offers need to sweeten the deal a little bit to make it more convincing.

TC: Nothing against founders, but the people who have since been laid off from Hopin must have been seething, reading [these details]. Were any lessons learned, or will the same thing happen again because that's just the way things work?

CM: I think that people who start companies now are no longer under that like [misperception that] everything goes up into the right. I think the generation of people that start now on both sides are going to be far more clear-eyed. I also think there was this sense of like, "Oh, I just want money with no strings attached." . . .  And that has dramatically changed [to], "Have you seen any of this before because I could use some help."

NB: Absolutely. Market conditions have changed. If you're raising a growth round today and you're not one of one [type of company] or exceeding your plan dramatically, it's probably harder because a lot of the crossover funds or late-stage investors  go open up their Charles Schwab brokerage account and they can see what the terms are there and they're better. And they can buy today; they can sell next week. With a private company, you can't do that.  At the very early stage, it's a little bit of a function of how many funds are out there that are eager to write checks and how much capital they've raised, so at the seed stage, we haven't seen much of a difference yet, especially for first checks. If you're a seed company that raised last year or the year before, and you haven't made enough progress to earn the right to raise a Series A, it's a little bit harder. . .To the best of my knowledge, I haven't seen companies decide to raise a Series A with really nasty terms. But of course we've seen this process take longer than before; we've seen some companies decide to raise a bridge round [in the hopes of getting to that A round eventually].

For what it's worth, I suspect early founder liquidity is a much bigger and thornier issue than VCs want to let on. In fact, I talked later at Disrupt with an investor who said that he has seen a number of founders in social settings whose companies have been floundering but because they were able to walk away with millions of dollars at the outset, they aren't exactly killing themselves trying to save those companies. 

TC: The exit market is cooked right now. SPACs are out. Only 14 companies have chosen a direct listing since [Spotify used one] in 2018. What are we going to do with all these many, many, many companies that have nowhere to go right now?

NB: We're very fortunate, especially in San Francisco, that there are so many tech companies that are doing really, really well. They have a lot of cash on their balance sheet and hopefully at some point, especially now that valuations seem to be more rationalized, they will need to innovate through some M&A. In our industry, especially for the large firms like ours, we want to see some smaller exits, but it's about the enduring companies that really can go the distance and produce a 100x return and pay for the whole vintage or the whole portfolio. So it's an interesting time, what's going on right now in the exit landscape. With the terms rationalizing, I would assume we'll see more M&A.

Naturally, there will never be enough acquisitions to save most of the companies that have received funding in recent years, but to Bonatsos's point, VCs are betting that some of these exits will be big enough to keep institutional investors as keen on VC as they've grown. We'll see over the next couple of years if this gamble plays out the way they expect.

Recommended Stories

  • We’re all trying to cut costs – and that will only benefit investors in this stock

    The share price may not be responding but at least our thesis on Moneysupermarket.com seems to be playing out.

  • With 51% ownership of the shares, City Chic Collective Limited (ASX:CCX) is heavily dominated by institutional owners

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of City Chic Collective Limited ( ASX:CCX ), it is important to understand...

  • SKRR Exploration Inc. Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Carp River Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Claims in Saskatchewan & Provides update on the Father Lake Nickel Property

    SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FRE: B04Q) ("SKRR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into a non-arm's length acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") dated October 24, 2022, to acquire a 100% interest in Edge Geological Consulting Inc.'s ("Edge") Carp River Ni-Cu-Co property (the "Property") consisting of five (5) mineral claims compromising a total of 5,606.48 hectares.

  • Mullen Announces I-GO(TM), a Fully EU Homologated Vehicle

    Mullen Announces I-GO(TM), a Fully EU Homologated Vehicle

  • Peso Traders Set for Showdown in Test of Philippine Defense

    (Bloomberg) -- A showdown is brewing between peso traders and Philippine officials, reflecting a growing effort by authorities worldwide to defend their currencies against a stronger dollar.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsDove, Other Unilever Dry Shampoos Recalled Over Cancer RiskKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesStocks Keep Rally Going as Big-Tech Earnings

  • HSBC taps former investment bank chief as CFO; Q3 profits fall 42%

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -HSBC named Georges Elhedery, a former chief of its investment bank, as its new chief financial officer in a surprise move as it reported profits slid 42% in the third quarter from rising loan losses and asset sales. "There is no change in strategy as a consequence of these leadership changes," Chief Executive Noel Quinn told Reuters. "This is about how the Group Executive Committee is positioned with potential succession options for the future".

  • Most Asian markets rise, but Hong Kong and Shanghai struggle – live updates

    Hong Kong and Shanghai stocks saw big swings on Tuesday following the previous day's rout after Xi Jinping tightened his grip on power in China, while other Asian markets extended gains on hopes the Federal Reserve will slow down its pace of rate hikes.

  • Saudi Arabia Sets Up Carbon Market Firm to Support Net Zero Goal

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund started a voluntary carbon market firm and plans to auction a million tons of credits, supporting the kingdom’s net zero target.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsDove, Other Unilever Dry Shampoos Recalled Over Cancer RiskKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesStocks Keep Rally Going as Big-Tech Earnings Loom: Mar

  • HSBC Profit Falls on French Retail Disposal, Rising Credit Provisions

    HSBC reported a drop in third-quarter profit, caused by the planned sale of its French retail banking business and rising provisions against credit losses.

  • How far-right Italy became an economic time bomb

    Like many chief executives, Angelica Donati is struggling to see how her business can navigate this winter as energy bills soar.

  • China's Market Weakness May Continue: BofA's Wu

    Winnie Wu, China equity strategist at BofA Securities, discusses the selloff in Chinese equities, market risks and her investment strategy. She speaks on Bloomberg Television.

  • Sunak will do his best for Britain, billionaire father-in-law says

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Rishi Sunak will do his best for Britain when he takes over as prime minister on Tuesday, said his father-in-law, Indian billionaire N.R. Narayana Murthy, the founder of software giant Infosys. The 42-year-old, a practising Hindu who traces his roots to India, will be Britain's first prime minister of colour and its youngest leader in modern times. Sunak's rise to the position on Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, has delighted Indians, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he hoped the two countries' ties would improve further.

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Considering the tough macro environment and its impact on the markets, investors can be forgiven for some indecision when it comes to choosing stocks right now. But there are clues, hints that will point out the right stocks, even in an unsettled market. The simplest move, of course, is to look for quality stocks that have fallen sharply in recent months, down to bargain-level prices. The adage is 'buy low and sell high,' and fundamentally sound stocks that have fallen 50% or more in less than a

  • Novavax (NVAX) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    On Novavax's (NVAX) third-quarter earnings call, investors' focus is likely to be on the sales figures of its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Cathie Wood Strikes Gold on Bitcoin Investment

    But Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF has tumbled 63% so far this year, dropping 78% from its February 2021 peak.

  • AGNC Investment (AGNC) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates

    AGNC Investment (AGNC) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 18.31% and 38.77%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Banks Are Offering 4.5% CDs—Just Not to Regular Customers

    Banks are selectively raising certificate-of-deposit interest rates this year, and many are paying their best rates on brokered CDs, which well-off customers buy through brokerage firms

  • ‘Who Doesn’t Like a Bargain?’: Oppenheimer Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy

    This year we saw declines pretty much across the board, with the S&P 500 tumbling ~20%. But last week was the index’s best week since June – the S&P had a weekly gain of about 4.7%. We’ve seen several of these bounces this year, and the question is, are they bullish indicators or merely 'dead cats'? According to Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus, it shouldn't really make a difference whether we’re looking at bullish indicators or bear market rallies. The key here is simply

  • What's Going on With Upstart Stock?

    Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) is a fintech company revolutionizing how people borrow money. The stock is down meaningfully in 2022, as lenders have shied away from its yet unproven platform. This video will go in depth on Upstart stock's second-quarter earnings to reveal what's going on with Upstart stock.

  • Nio’s stock dives below $10, Alibaba hits 6½-year low as Xi’s power move fuels fears

    The U.S.-listed shares of China-based companies took broad beating Monday, as China President Xi Jinping's moves to consolidate power fueled fears that current policies that have led to a slowing economy will continue.