Top Workplaces 2023: See the Knoxville-area companies on the list and who took first place

East Tennessee is home to so many great companies. A record 64 of them have made the Knox News Top Workplaces 2023 list, which says they have outstanding company cultures according to their employees.

In partnership with survey firm Energage, Knox News surveyed the employees of 91 companies, and more than 26,000 employees responded.

Based on analysis of those responses, we present the Top Workplaces for 2023. While there's a first, second and third place finisher in each of the large, midsize and small company categories, every company on this list receives the Top Workplaces designation.

The list includes eight companies that have made the list all seven years since Knox News started the program. The list also welcomes 19 first-time Top Workplaces companies.

Find profiles on the first-place winners at knoxnews.com.

Top Workplaces large category winner: Edfinancial Services

Edfinancial Services has grown from about 400 employees in 2022 to 1,100 employees in 2023, with plans to hire another 500 as student loan payments are set to resume in October.

The loan servicing company is headquartered in Knoxville and has appeared on the Top Workplaces list four consecutive years. It was founded in 1988 and has 710 local employees.

Second place: Founded in 1864, First Horizon bank has 700 employees in the Knoxville area. It's been named to the Top Workplaces list seven consecutive years.

Third place: Founded in 1943, Oak Ridge Schools has 768 employees in the greater Knoxville area. It's been named to the Top Workplaces list three consecutive years.

All Top Workplaces in the large company category

Seven companies with 500 or more employees in the region made the large category list.

First place: Edfinancial Services

Second place: First Horizon

Third place: Oak Ridge Schools

Pilot Company

21st Mortgage Corporation

UCOR

Dollywood Parks & Resorts

Top Workplaces midsize category winner: Pinnacle Financial Partners

Commercial bank Pinnacle Financial Partners has a strong winning streak. The bank, with 141 Knoxville-area employees, has taken first place in the midsize category six of the seven years Knox News has awarded Top Workplaces.

Story continues

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Nashville, the firm prides itself on 94% employee retention, which it attributes in part to only hiring experienced and successful financial professionals who fit in the culture.

Second place: Founded in 1996, Harmony Family Center has 102 employees in the greater Knoxville area.

Third place: Founded in 1983, PYA has 120 employees in the greater Knoxville area. It's been named to the Top Workplaces list three consecutive years.

All Top Workplaces in the midsize company category

Sixteen companies with 100-499 employees in the region made the midsize category list.

First place: Pinnacle Financial Partners

Second place: Harmony Family Center

Third place: PYA

Axle Logistics

Harper Auto Square

SmartBank

Pipe Wrench Plumbing, Heating & Cooling, Inc.

Top Concepts

The Kendall Group

CGI

Mortgage Investors Group

LSI

University of Tennessee Foundation, Inc.

Ridgeview Behavioral Health Services

Colortech, Inc.

Total Quality Logistics - TQL

Top Workplaces small category winner: Gresham Smith

Architect, engineering and design firm Gresham Smith is off to a strong start in its first appearance on the Top Workplaces list. With 50 employees in the Knoxville area, the firm has designed some of the region's largest infrastructure projects since its Knoxville office opened in 2005.

The Nashville-headquartered company was founded in 1967 and has 26 offices across the country.

Second place: Founded in 1948, Kramer Rayson LLP has 49 employees in the greater Knoxville area. This is its seventh consecutive year on the Top Workplaces list.

Third place: Founded in 1977, Novinger Ball & Zivi, P.C. has 42 employees in the greater Knoxville area. This is its second consecutive year on the Top Workplaces list.

All Top Workplaces in the small company category

Forty-one companies with 99 or fewer employees in the region made the small category list.

First place: Gresham Smith

Second place: Kramer Rayson LLP

Third place: Novinger Ball & Zivi, P.C.

Coulter & Justus, PC

PCS, Inc

F.E. Trainer Construction

The Trust Company of Tennessee

ERISA Services, Inc.

FourSeasons, Incorporated

Executive Building Solutions, Inc

Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee

MHM

Rather & Kittrell, Inc. and TN Pension Admin. (RK Holdings)

Thrive

Sidekick Therapy Partners

Arrow Exterminators, Inc

Centriworks

Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury

Lirio

Rand Property Management

LBMC

iXsystems

White Realty & Service

Advantage Innovations

Baldwin Risk Partners

RCN Technologies

Elmington

E. Luke Greene Company

Freeman Webb Company Realtors

Pugh CPAs

United Rentals Inc.

Elo Touch Solutions, Inc

PolyPipe LLC

ChoiceSpine LLC

Fraley and Schilling

Realty Executives Associates

SSC Services for Education

CBIZ

West Shore Home

Maple Hall / Babalu

BB Industries LLC

Seven-time Top Workplaces companies

First Horizon

Pinnacle Financial Partners

Harper Auto Square

SmartBank

Kramer Rayson LLP

Coulter & Justus, PC

The Trust Company of Tennessee

LBMC

First-time Top Workplaces companies

Harmony Family Center

Top Concepts

Colortech, Inc.

Gresham Smith

F.E. Trainer Construction

Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee

Centriworks

iXsystems

White Realty & Service

Advantage Innovations

Elmington

E. Luke Greene Company

Pugh CPAs

United Rentals Inc.

Elo Touch Solutions, Inc

PolyPipe LLC

SSC Services for Education

CBIZ

West Shore Home

Top Workplaces that won special awards

Leadership: I have confidence in the leader of this company

Tim Williams, 21st Mortgage Corporation

Nicole Coning, Harmony Family Center

Rick Zivi, Novinger Ball & Zivi, P.C.

Direction: I believe this company is going in the right direction

Pinnacle Financial Partners

Managers: My manager helps me learn and grow, my manager cares about my concerns

First Horizon

New Ideas: New ideas are encouraged at this company

Executive Building Solutions, Inc

Doers: At this company, we do things efficiently and well

Axle Logistics

Meaningfulness: My job makes me feel like I am part of something meaningful

Thrive

Values: This company operates by strong values

ERISA Services, Inc.

Clued-in Senior Management: Senior managers understand what is really happening at this company

Edfinancial Services

Communication: I feel well-informed about important decisions at this company

Gresham Smith

Appreciation: I feel genuinely appreciated at this company

Oak Ridge Schools

Work/Life Flexibility: I have the flexibility I need to balance my work and personal life

F.E. Trainer Construction

Training: I get the formal training I want for my career

UCOR

Benefits: My benefits package is good compared to others in this industry

The Kendall Group

How Top Workplaces are determined

This is the seventh year Knox News has partnered with survey firm Energage to give East Tennessee businesses and organizations the chance to be recognized for outstanding company culture.

Energage uses anonymous employee surveys to review companies that are nominated. The best of the best receive the Top Workplaces designation.

Want to nominate your company next time? Nominations open in February 2024. Visit knoxnews.com for more information.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Top Workplaces 2023: Knoxville and East Tennessee winners