Top Workplaces 2023: See the Knoxville-area companies on the list and who took first place
East Tennessee is home to so many great companies. A record 64 of them have made the Knox News Top Workplaces 2023 list, which says they have outstanding company cultures according to their employees.
In partnership with survey firm Energage, Knox News surveyed the employees of 91 companies, and more than 26,000 employees responded.
Based on analysis of those responses, we present the Top Workplaces for 2023. While there's a first, second and third place finisher in each of the large, midsize and small company categories, every company on this list receives the Top Workplaces designation.
The list includes eight companies that have made the list all seven years since Knox News started the program. The list also welcomes 19 first-time Top Workplaces companies.
Top Workplaces large category winner: Edfinancial Services
Edfinancial Services has grown from about 400 employees in 2022 to 1,100 employees in 2023, with plans to hire another 500 as student loan payments are set to resume in October.
The loan servicing company is headquartered in Knoxville and has appeared on the Top Workplaces list four consecutive years. It was founded in 1988 and has 710 local employees.
Second place: Founded in 1864, First Horizon bank has 700 employees in the Knoxville area. It's been named to the Top Workplaces list seven consecutive years.
Third place: Founded in 1943, Oak Ridge Schools has 768 employees in the greater Knoxville area. It's been named to the Top Workplaces list three consecutive years.
All Top Workplaces in the large company category
Seven companies with 500 or more employees in the region made the large category list.
First place: Edfinancial Services
Second place: First Horizon
Third place: Oak Ridge Schools
Pilot Company
21st Mortgage Corporation
UCOR
Dollywood Parks & Resorts
Top Workplaces midsize category winner: Pinnacle Financial Partners
Commercial bank Pinnacle Financial Partners has a strong winning streak. The bank, with 141 Knoxville-area employees, has taken first place in the midsize category six of the seven years Knox News has awarded Top Workplaces.
Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Nashville, the firm prides itself on 94% employee retention, which it attributes in part to only hiring experienced and successful financial professionals who fit in the culture.
Second place: Founded in 1996, Harmony Family Center has 102 employees in the greater Knoxville area.
Third place: Founded in 1983, PYA has 120 employees in the greater Knoxville area. It's been named to the Top Workplaces list three consecutive years.
All Top Workplaces in the midsize company category
Sixteen companies with 100-499 employees in the region made the midsize category list.
First place: Pinnacle Financial Partners
Second place: Harmony Family Center
Third place: PYA
Axle Logistics
Harper Auto Square
SmartBank
Pipe Wrench Plumbing, Heating & Cooling, Inc.
Top Concepts
The Kendall Group
CGI
Mortgage Investors Group
LSI
University of Tennessee Foundation, Inc.
Ridgeview Behavioral Health Services
Colortech, Inc.
Total Quality Logistics - TQL
Top Workplaces small category winner: Gresham Smith
Architect, engineering and design firm Gresham Smith is off to a strong start in its first appearance on the Top Workplaces list. With 50 employees in the Knoxville area, the firm has designed some of the region's largest infrastructure projects since its Knoxville office opened in 2005.
The Nashville-headquartered company was founded in 1967 and has 26 offices across the country.
Second place: Founded in 1948, Kramer Rayson LLP has 49 employees in the greater Knoxville area. This is its seventh consecutive year on the Top Workplaces list.
Third place: Founded in 1977, Novinger Ball & Zivi, P.C. has 42 employees in the greater Knoxville area. This is its second consecutive year on the Top Workplaces list.
All Top Workplaces in the small company category
Forty-one companies with 99 or fewer employees in the region made the small category list.
First place: Gresham Smith
Second place: Kramer Rayson LLP
Third place: Novinger Ball & Zivi, P.C.
Coulter & Justus, PC
PCS, Inc
F.E. Trainer Construction
The Trust Company of Tennessee
ERISA Services, Inc.
FourSeasons, Incorporated
Executive Building Solutions, Inc
Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee
MHM
Rather & Kittrell, Inc. and TN Pension Admin. (RK Holdings)
Thrive
Sidekick Therapy Partners
Arrow Exterminators, Inc
Centriworks
Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury
Lirio
Rand Property Management
LBMC
iXsystems
White Realty & Service
Advantage Innovations
Baldwin Risk Partners
RCN Technologies
Elmington
E. Luke Greene Company
Freeman Webb Company Realtors
Pugh CPAs
United Rentals Inc.
Elo Touch Solutions, Inc
PolyPipe LLC
ChoiceSpine LLC
Fraley and Schilling
Realty Executives Associates
SSC Services for Education
CBIZ
West Shore Home
Maple Hall / Babalu
BB Industries LLC
Seven-time Top Workplaces companies
First Horizon
Pinnacle Financial Partners
Harper Auto Square
SmartBank
Kramer Rayson LLP
Coulter & Justus, PC
The Trust Company of Tennessee
LBMC
First-time Top Workplaces companies
Harmony Family Center
Top Concepts
Colortech, Inc.
Gresham Smith
F.E. Trainer Construction
Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee
Centriworks
iXsystems
White Realty & Service
Advantage Innovations
Elmington
E. Luke Greene Company
Pugh CPAs
United Rentals Inc.
Elo Touch Solutions, Inc
PolyPipe LLC
SSC Services for Education
CBIZ
West Shore Home
Top Workplaces that won special awards
Leadership: I have confidence in the leader of this company
Tim Williams, 21st Mortgage Corporation
Nicole Coning, Harmony Family Center
Rick Zivi, Novinger Ball & Zivi, P.C.
Direction: I believe this company is going in the right direction
Pinnacle Financial Partners
Managers: My manager helps me learn and grow, my manager cares about my concerns
First Horizon
New Ideas: New ideas are encouraged at this company
Executive Building Solutions, Inc
Doers: At this company, we do things efficiently and well
Axle Logistics
Meaningfulness: My job makes me feel like I am part of something meaningful
Thrive
Values: This company operates by strong values
ERISA Services, Inc.
Clued-in Senior Management: Senior managers understand what is really happening at this company
Edfinancial Services
Communication: I feel well-informed about important decisions at this company
Gresham Smith
Appreciation: I feel genuinely appreciated at this company
Oak Ridge Schools
Work/Life Flexibility: I have the flexibility I need to balance my work and personal life
F.E. Trainer Construction
Training: I get the formal training I want for my career
UCOR
Benefits: My benefits package is good compared to others in this industry
The Kendall Group
How Top Workplaces are determined
This is the seventh year Knox News has partnered with survey firm Energage to give East Tennessee businesses and organizations the chance to be recognized for outstanding company culture.
Energage uses anonymous employee surveys to review companies that are nominated. The best of the best receive the Top Workplaces designation.
Want to nominate your company next time? Nominations open in February 2024. Visit knoxnews.com for more information.
