Top Workplaces 2024: Love where you work? Nominate your Delaware company for recognition

Creating a winning workplace environment that both retains loyal workers and attracts top talent from around the country is a challenge many Delaware organizations face.

And today's mix of remote, hybrid and in-office environments provides new hurdles.

Gov. John Carney recently told business leaders that Delaware has more job openings than people actively seeking work. He cited the need for education and child care to help expand the workforce, as well as "recreation and cool stuff to attract young people to our state."

For the 18th year, we're embarking on a search for the best workplaces in Delaware − places that employees describe as taking corporate responsibility, offering flexible working options and promoting team-building opportunities.

2024 Top Work Places, The News Journal

If this sounds like your workplace, tell us about it. Delaware Online/The News Journal is now accepting nominations for 2024's Top Workplaces, which recognizes small businesses, nonprofits and major corporations for positive workplace environments.

Any organization with 35 or more employees in Delaware is eligible to participate.

Companies are separated by size: large companies with 400 or more employees, midsize companies with 100 to 399 employees and small companies with fewer than 100 employees.

Last year's top winners, from largest to smallest category, were Best Egg Inc., Northrop Realty and Mortgage Network Solutions LLC.

The News Journal was the first news outlet in the nation to partner with the company, now called Energage, which conducts research for the project.

Energage, the Pennsylvania-based research partner for the project, conducts Top Workplaces surveys for media in 65 markets nationwide and surveyed more than 2 million employees at more than 8,000 organizations in the past year.

The process is based on a scientific survey of employees who rate their workplace culture. It also gives companies insight into what makes them unique. The surveys are 24 questions and will be conducted through May.

Last year, 1,252 organizations in the state were invited to participate, and 53 winners were recognized after 8,358 survey responses were sent in.

Companies and organizations can be nominated by visiting delawareonline.com/nominate or calling (302) 342-1311. The deadline for nominations is March 8.

There is no cost to participate, and winners will earn the coveted gold Top Workplaces badge to tout their achievement in 2024.

"Top Workplaces awards are a celebration of good news," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "They exemplify the significance of a people-first workplace experience, reminding us that employees are the heart of any thriving organization.”

