Top Workplaces: How midsize winner Pinnacle Financial retains 94% of employees

Pinnacle Financial Partners is on a bit of a hot streak.

The commercial bank is one of just eight companies of any size to receive the Knox News Top Workplaces designation recognizing outstanding company culture all seven years the award has been given.

As this year's first place midsize category winner, it now has placed first six of those seven years.

Building and maintaining a stellar workplace culture at an award-winning level for seven years is no accident.

Pinnacle's Knoxville President Mike DiStefano said the secret sauce to the culture's longevity starts with employees buying into the culture and the company's expectations. That means being transparent with new hires about what to expect, then following through with those promises every day.

DiStefano said leadership does a good job of holding itself accountable, making sure they are leading by example and living the culture every day.

Pinnacle associates in Farragut use events like Wear Red For Women Day to build camaraderie and build awareness of worthy causes.

With a retention rate around 94%, DiStefano said it's clear people are buying into the workplace's tone and that "the proof's in the pudding."

"I can tell you many stories of associates that have had hardships, and just watching our teams pull together and support them and do things for them," DiStefano said. "It's quite heartwarming."

Senior lending officer Andy Beam has only been with Pinnacle for a year, but he said it has been the best workplace of his 20-year career.

A month into his time on the team, Beam, an avid University of Georgia fan, was chatting with a coworker about college football.

Beam joked it's nerve-wracking to talk Georgia football in Vols country. But the conversation was pleasant and the coworker recommended a book about college stadiums.

Beam arrived at his desk one day to be greeted with a copy of that book with a note from the coworker: "Welcome to Pinnacle." It's a small gesture that meant a lot to Beam.

"It's the little things. It's wowing people, employees and clients," he said. "It just reminded me, 'Hey, you're in the right place.'"

Having a consistently top-ranked workplace culture doesn't mean you can get complacent. Beam said Pinnacle is always looking for feedback from its employees and sends out workplace surveys to hear what's working and what's not.

"There's no complacency here," Beam said. "(The company is) always striving to get better. And it's not some little think tank group over on the side. It's everybody that's providing feedback."

While culture evolves, DiStefano said there's no need for Pinnacle to reinvent the wheel. It just needs to keep those "people-centric" ideals front and center.

"It's consistent message-to-message. I've been here 16 years. The message hasn't changed in 16 years," DiStefano said. "We're people-centric. We care for people, our people care about each other."

What Pinnacle Financial Partners employees had to say

Pinnacle associates love volunteering in the community, like this team that supported Alzheimer's Tennessee Inc.'s Make Alzheimer's A Memory Walk.

The Top Workplaces designation is given based on anonymous employee feedback in a survey conducted by Knox News' partner Energage. Some Pinnacle Financial Partners' employees' responses to the prompt "I love my job because...":

"I am a part of an incredible group of people, working toward the same goal. We win together, we lose together."

"I get to help and serve others and my leader believes in me. I have the freedom and flexibility to be the best version of myself."

"Pinnacle has given me my life back, no more bureaucracy like at other big banks. CARE is a word that is loosely thrown around at other banks; Pinnacle really cares about their employees."

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Consecutive years on the Top Workplaces list: 7

Year founded: 2000

Number of local offices: 7

Local office address: 1111 N. Northshore Drive

Number of local employees: 141

