The top zip codes, zodiac signs and games for Texas lottery winners

Feeling lucky? If you are a Pisces who lives in the San Antonio area, maybe you should be.

Jackpocket, a mobile phone application used to purchase lottery tickets, collected data based on different factors from the app's lottery winners in 2023 and broke the data down in a variety of ways.

The data from Jackpocket revealed:

In Texas, men typically played lottery games 20% more than women.

Texans over the age of 55 are the leading age group to purchase lottery tickets through the app.

If you live in Bexar County, you could be a lucky winner. The zip code 78328 was ranked the overall luckiest in Texas.

The numbers 7 and 13 are among the favorites for Lone Star State lottery players in Mega Millions and Powerball: 7 was the top choice for a “white ball” number as 13 was chosen as the “bonus ball.”

Here are the Jackpocket data results to prepare you for upcoming lottery:

Which lottery games are won the most in Texas?

Two Step, Powerball and All or Nothing Morning drawings were the games that won the most cash for a consecutive number of times.

Two Step has generated the biggest return for Texas lottery players using the Jackpocket app, with $2.15 million in payouts.

Texas lottery players buying Powerball tickets through the Jackpocket app have earned nearly $2 million.

All or Nothing, a Texas lottery game with drawings six mornings a week, has led to more than $250,000 for players using the Jackpocket app.

What Zodiac Signs won the most money playing the Texas lottery in 2023?

What Zodiac Signs were the luckiest overall?

Pisces Leo Scorpio Virgo Taurus Cancer Capricorn Libra Gemini Sagittarius Aries Aquarius

Which Zip Codes are the luckiest in Texas overall?

Zip Code Amount Won 78328 $103,442 75068 $41,966 76010 $35,003 75052 $34,985 77536 $30,992 77433 $24.342 75025 $23,998 77459 $21,797 75104 $21,124 76180 $20,779

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

In order to purchase a lottery ticket, you'll have to visit your local convenience store, gas station or grocery store - and in a handful of states, you can purchase tickets online.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

