Topas Therapeutics Appoints Cristina de Min, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer

·3 min read

  • Dr. de Min brings over 25 years' experience in drug development in both big pharma and biotech

  • She will drive the advancement of Topas' development programs, including lead clinical program TPM203 for treatment of pemphigus vulgaris and TPM502 for treatment of celiac disease

HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / February, 15, 2022 / Topas Therapeutics GmbH (Topas), a private biotechnology company developing immune tolerance-inducing drugs to treat and potentially cure a variety of autoimmune diseases, today announced the appointment of Cristina de Min, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer. In this position, she will be responsible for Topas' clinical development programs based on its proprietary Topas Particle Conjugates technology platform, with a focus on lead product candidate, TPM203, currently in clinical development for the treatment of pemphigus vulgaris, and TPM502 for the treatment of celiac disease, which is expected to enter the clinic in the coming months.

Klaus Martin, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer , said: "I am thrilled to welcome Cristina to Topas. She is a great addition to our team as she brings a wealth of experience from the translational stage of drug development through regulatory approval. Her strategic acumen combined with her hands-on approach will be invaluable as we move our programs through development and the regulatory process."

Dr. de Min spent eleven years at Roche in various executive positions, including Life Cycle Leader for the development of the IL-6 receptor antagonist tocilizumab (Actemra) for rheumatic diseases. She also served as Medical Director of Roche's affiliate in Italy, where she set up the medical department. This included creating a new structure based on therapeutic areas and defining and implementing new processes. Following her years at Roche, she joined Novimmune, serving for nine years as Chief Medical Officer before the company was acquired by Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (SOBI). At Novimmune, she set up the clinical development department and was responsible for the global development strategy for drug candidates from translational activities across all phases of clinical development and registration, as well as prioritizing the portfolio.

Cristina de Min, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, said: "I am excited to join the Topas team. I have been very impressed with the data generated to date with the Topas Particle Conjugates technology platform, which show the potential of the platform and the opportunity to bring more effective, potentially curative therapies to patients who today have limited treatment options. I look forward to working with the team to advance the product candidates in pemphigus vulgaris and celiac disease, as well as other programs in earlier stages of development, such as in rheumatoid arthritis and Type I diabetes."

About Topas Therapeutics

Topas Therapeutics GmbH is a clinical-stage, private biotechnology company, which focuses on developing nanoparticle-based therapeutics to address areas of major unmet need, including autoimmune diseases, allergies, and anti-drug immune responses. The Topas Particle Conjugates technology platform induces antigen-specific immune tolerance by harnessing the liver's natural tolerization capabilities. The Company has several proprietary programs; lead product candidate, TPM203, is in clinical testing for pemphigus vulgaris, an orphan disease. A second program, TPM 502, is being developed for the treatment of celiac disease and expected to enter the clinic in the coming months. Topas has several other proprietary programs, including in rheumatoid arthritis and Type I diabetes, in pre-clinical development. Other programs are in the area of anti-drug immune responses, such as in gene therapy and with anti-drug antibodies, and are available for partnering. Topas' investors are: BioMedPartners, Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund, EMBL Ventures, Epidarex Capital, Evotec, Gimv and Vesalius Biocapital III.

For additional information, please visit www.topas-therapeutics.com . Follow us on LinkedIn .

Contacts:

Topas Therapeutics GmbH

Media Relations Europe

Dr. Klaus Martin

MC Services AG

CEO / Managing Director

Anne Hennecke

Falkenried 88

Tel: +49 211 529 252 22

20251 Hamburg

Email anne.hennecke@mc-services.eu

Media Relations U.S.

Laurie Doyle

Tel: +1 339 832 0752

Email info@topas-therapeutics.com

Email laurie.doyle@mc-services.eu

Web www.topas-therapeutics.com

Web www.mc-services.eu

SOURCE: Topas Therapeutics GmbH



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/688799/Topas-Therapeutics-Appoints-Cristina-de-Min-MD-as-Chief-Medical-Officer

