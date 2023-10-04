TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financials Look Strong: Should Prospective Shareholders Make The Leap?

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) has had a rough month with its share price down 20%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Specifically, we decided to study TopBuild's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for TopBuild is:

27% = US$598m ÷ US$2.2b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.27 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

TopBuild's Earnings Growth And 27% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that TopBuild has a significantly high ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 17% the company's ROE is quite impressive. So, the substantial 29% net income growth seen by TopBuild over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

Next, on comparing TopBuild's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 30% over the last few years.

Is TopBuild Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Given that TopBuild doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with TopBuild's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

