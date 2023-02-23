TopBuild Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Results
Fourth Quarter Highlights
Sales increase 18.9% to $1.3 billion, with same branch revenue increasing 14.2%
Net income increases 83.6% to $143.8 million, or $4.52 per diluted share
Adjusted EBITDA margin expands 170 basis points to 18.8%
Full Year Highlights
Sales increase 43.7% to $5.0 billion, with same branch revenue increasing 18.8%
Net income increases 71.6% to $556.0 million, or $17.14 per diluted share
Adjusted EBITDA margin expands 140 basis points to 18.8%
Provides 2023 Sales, Adjusted EBITDA Guidance and Assumptions
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD), a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and related building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada today reported results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2022.
Robert Buck, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We closed 2022 with a solid fourth quarter, completing another outstanding year for TopBuild. The TopBuild team delivered on our objective of achieving strong top and bottom-line growth as our unique operating model continues to differentiate TopBuild, giving us distinct competitive advantages in the three end-markets we serve.
“Throughout 2022, the TopBuild team demonstrated profitable growth, benefitting from a relentless focus on improving operational efficiencies and leveraging fixed costs. We also successfully integrated DI and demonstrated improved operating results with this key acquisition.
“TopBuild’s unique operating model continues to enable our ability to outperform in any environment. Since 2018, revenue has doubled, growing at a compounded annual rate of 20% and our adjusted EBITDA margin has expanded 690 basis points.
“Looking at 2023 and beyond, we see multiple avenues of growth available to us. We have a strong track record of executing on our plan, producing solid results, and creating value for our shareholders.”
Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights
(comparisons are to the quarter ended December 31, 2021)
3 Months Ended 12/31/22
Reported
Change
Sales
$1,264,543
18.9%
Gross Margin
29.7%
310 bps
SG&A as % of revenue
13.6%
(190 bps)
Operating Profit
$203,114
71.5%
Operating Margin
16.1%
500 bps
Net Income
$143,834
83.6%
Net Income per diluted share
$4.52
90.7%
3 Months Ended 12/31/22
Adjusted
Change
Sales
$1,264,543
18.9%
Gross Margin
29.7%
160 bps
SG&A as % of revenue
13.5%
(40 bps)
Operating Profit
$204,492
35.7%
Operating Margin
16.2%
200 bps
Net Income
$140,081
35.6%
Net Income per diluted share
$4.40
41.0%
EBITDA
$237,413
30.4%
EBITDA Margin
18.8%
170 bps
3 Months Ended 12/31/22
Adj. Same Branch
Change
Sales
$1,214,183
14.2%
Gross Margin
29.8%
170 bps
Operating Margin
16.3%
210 bps
EBITDA Margin
18.8%
170 bps
Incremental EBITDA Margin
30.8%
Full Year 2022 Financial Highlights
(comparisons are to twelve months ended December 31, 2021)
12 Months Ended 12/31/22
Reported
Change
Sales
$5,008,744
43.7%
Gross Margin
29.7%
180 bps
SG&A as % of revenue
13.8%
(50 bps)
Operating Profit
$797,164
67.3%
Operating Margin
15.9%
220 bps
Net Income
$555,989
71.6%
Net Income per diluted share
$17.14
75.3%
12 Months Ended 12/31/22
Adjusted
Change
Sales
$5,008,744
43.7%
Gross Margin
29.7%
130 bps
SG&A as % of revenue
13.6%
0 bps
Operating Profit
$804,966
56.2%
Operating Margin
16.1%
130 bps
Net Income
$554,953
54.3%
Net Income per diluted share
$17.11
57.7%
EBITDA
$940,611
55.2%
EBITDA Margin
18.8%
140 bps
12 Months Ended 12/31/22
Adj. Same Branch
Change
Sales
$4,140,512
18.8%
Gross Margin
30.5%
210 bps
Operating Margin
17.2%
240 bps
EBITDA Margin
19.5%
210 bps
Incremental EBITDA Margin
30.8%
Operating Segment Highlights ($ in 000s)
(comparisons are to the period ended December 31, 2021)
Installation
3 Months Ended 12/31/22
12 Months Ended 12/31/22
Specialty Distribution
3 Months Ended 12/31/22
12 Months Ended 12/31/22
Sales
$761,261
$2,969,978
Sales
$563,065
$2,278,261
Change
Change
Volume
12.4%
9.2%
Volume
-5.1%
-0.6%
Price
8.2%
12.2%
Price
11.5%
15.8%
M&A
0.8%
3.4%
M&A
9.5%
61.8%
Total Change
21.4%
24.9%
Total Change
15.9%
77.0%
Operating Margin
18.6%
18.5%
Operating Margin
14.3%
14.3%
Change
170 bps
240 bps
Change
530 bps
110 bps
Adj. Operating Margin
18.7%
18.5%
Adj. Operating Margin
14.4%
14.4%
Change
170 bps
230 bps
Change
200 bps
0 bps
Adj. EBITDA Margin
20.8%
20.6%
Adj. EBITDA Margin
16.7%
16.9%
Change
140 bps
190 bps
Change
170 bps
90 bps
Capital Allocation
“We remain focused on acquiring quality installation and specialty distribution companies that fit within our core insulation businesses. Disciplined identification, analysis, and integration of strategic acquisitions are core competencies as evidenced by our successful track record.
“Over the past five years we have acquired 24 companies that are contributing approximately $1.6 billion of annual revenue,” added Buck.
Acquisitions
In 2022, the Company acquired five residential insulation installation companies which are expected to generate over $17 million in annual revenue. They are listed in the chart below.
TTM Revenue at
Month
Company Acquired
Acquisition ($ millions)
Acquired
Southwest Insulation
$1.7
January
Billings Insulation
$6.5
February
Green Energy Solutions
$2.0
March
Assured Insulating
$5.5
April
CV Insulation
$1.6
July
Total
$17.3
On January 26, 2023, the Company acquired SRI Holdings, a residential insulation installation company founded in 2012, which generated annual revenue of approximately $62 million for the twelve months ended November 30, 2022.
Share Repurchases
In 2022, the Company repurchased a total of 1,390,667 shares of its common stock for approximately $250.0 million.
2023 Outlook
Sales and Adjusted EBITDA Guidance (1)
($ in millions)
2023
Low
High
Sales
$
4,700
$
4,900
Adjusted EBITDA*
$
820
$
910
*See table for adjusted EBITDA reconciliation.
Assumptions(1)
($ in millions)
Range
2023
Low
High
Estimated net income
$
445.0
$
523.0
Interest Expense and other, net
72.0
66.0
Income tax expense
157.0
184.0
Depreciation and Amortization
128.0
123.0
Share based compensation
16.0
13.0
Acquisition related costs
2.0
1.0
Estimated EBITDA, as adjusted
$
820.0
$
910.0
(1) This guidance and long-term targets reflect management’s current view of present and future market conditions and are based on assumptions such as housing starts, general and administrative expenses, weighted average diluted shares outstanding and interest rates. These targets do not include any effects related to potential acquisitions or divestitures that may occur after the date of this press release. A reconciliation of non-GAAP targets to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, the costs and expenses that may be incurred in the future and therefore, cannot be reasonably predicted. The effect of these excluded items may be significant. Factors that could cause actual long-term results to differ materially from TopBuild’s current expectations are discussed below and are also detailed in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent SEC reports.
Conference Call
A conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2022 financial results is scheduled for today, Thursday, February 23, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call may be accessed by dialing (877) 407-9037. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously on the Company’s website at www.topbuild.com. In addition, a copy of management’s formal remarks and a presentation that summarizes management’s formal remarks will be available immediately prior to the conference call on www.topbuild.com.
About TopBuild
TopBuild Corp., headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and related building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. We provide insulation installation services nationwide through our Installation segment, which has approximately 230 branches located across the United States. We distribute building and mechanical insulation, insulation accessories and other building product materials for the residential, commercial, and industrial end markets through our Specialty Distribution business. Our Specialty Distribution network encompasses approximately 180 branches. To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at www.topbuild.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA, incremental EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, the “adjusted” financial measures presented above, and figures presented on a “same branch basis” are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, which are used in managing the business, may provide users of this financial information with additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior periods. We define same branch sales as sales from branches in operation for at least 12 full calendar months. Such non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to their closest GAAP financial measures in tables contained in this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company’s reported results under GAAP. Additional information may be found in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on TopBuild’s website under “SEC Filings” at www.topbuild.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, our expected financial and operational results, the related assumptions underlying our expected results, and our plan to repurchase our common stock under stock repurchase transactions. These forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “will,” “would,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “designed,” “plan,” “may,” “project,” “estimate” or “intend,” the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events that we cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause our actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although TopBuild believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved and it undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
TopBuild Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per common share amounts)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net sales
$
1,264,543
$
1,063,398
$
5,008,744
$
3,486,207
Cost of sales
888,871
780,237
3,522,025
2,511,818
Gross profit
375,672
283,161
1,486,719
974,389
Selling, general, and administrative expense
172,558
164,718
689,555
497,970
Operating profit
203,114
118,443
797,164
476,419
Other income (expense), net:
Interest expense
(16,779
)
(10,933
)
(56,716
)
(29,143
)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
25
—
(13,837
)
Other, net
1,585
(207
)
1,687
4
Other expense, net
(15,194
)
(11,115
)
(55,029
)
(42,976
)
Income before income taxes
187,920
107,328
742,135
433,443
Income tax expense
(44,086
)
(28,968
)
(186,146
)
(109,427
)
Net income
$
143,834
$
78,360
$
555,989
$
324,016
Net income per common share:
Basic
$
4.54
$
2.39
$
17.26
$
9.88
Diluted
$
4.52
$
2.37
$
17.14
$
9.78
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
31,648,741
32,753,719
32,213,839
32,801,906
Diluted
31,838,352
33,117,227
32,440,405
33,146,171
TopBuild Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income
$
143,834
$
78,360
$
555,989
$
324,016
Other comprehensive loss:
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(6,762
)
(6,634
)
(15,286
)
(6,634
)
Comprehensive income
$
137,072
$
71,726
$
540,703
$
317,382
TopBuild Corp.
Consolidated Balance Sheets and Other Financial Data
(dollars in thousands)
As of December 31,
ASSETS
2022
2021
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
240,069
$
139,779
Receivables, net of an allowance for credit losses of $16,281 at December 31, 2022, and $8,798 at December 31, 2021
836,071
668,419
Inventories, net
438,644
352,801
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
34,257
26,692
Total current assets
1,549,041
1,187,691
Right of use assets
205,892
177,177
Property and equipment, net
253,484
244,574
Goodwill
1,966,994
1,949,763
Other intangible assets, net
614,967
684,209
Other assets
16,453
15,116
Total assets
$
4,606,831
$
4,258,530
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
487,114
$
461,917
Current portion of long-term debt
40,068
38,640
Accrued liabilities
199,370
175,891
Short-term operating lease liabilities
60,880
54,591
Short-term finance lease liabilities
2,207
2,387
Total current liabilities
789,639
733,426
Long-term debt
1,417,257
1,454,483
Deferred tax liabilities, net
251,481
248,243
Long-term portion of insurance reserves
59,783
51,875
Long-term operating lease liabilities
149,943
125,339
Long-term finance lease liabilities
6,673
7,770
Other liabilities
2,349
960
Total liabilities
2,677,125
2,622,096
EQUITY
1,929,706
1,636,434
Total liabilities and equity
$
4,606,831
$
4,258,530
As of December 31,
2022
2021
Other Financial Data
Receivable days
54
48
Inventory days
45
43
Accounts payable days
66
65
Receivables, net plus inventories, net less accounts payable
$
787,601
$
559,303
Receivables, net plus inventories, net less accounts payable as a percent of sales (TTM) †
15.7
%
13.3
%
† Trailing 12 months sales have been adjusted for the pro forma effect of acquired branches
TopBuild Corp.
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
Year Ended December 31,
2022
2021
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities:
Net income
$
555,989
$
324,016
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
123,335
79,390
Share-based compensation
12,310
11,316
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
13,837
Loss on sale of property and equipment
1,833
1,356
Amortization of debt issuance costs
2,867
2,036
Provision for bad debt expense
5,510
7,304
Loss from inventory obsolescence
6,659
2,637
Deferred income taxes, net
6,041
(2,818
)
Change in certain assets and liabilities
Receivables, net
(169,327
)
(69,042
)
Inventories, net
(93,874
)
(46,518
)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(9,222
)
558
Accounts payable
26,581
54,961
Accrued liabilities
20,703
24,816
Other, net
6,396
(824
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
495,801
403,025
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(76,382
)
(55,546
)
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
(20,500
)
(1,267,114
)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
2,975
415
Net cash used in investing activities
(93,907
)
(1,322,245
)
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities:
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
—
1,218,750
Repayment of long-term debt
(38,658
)
(433,070
)
Payment of debt issuance costs
—
(14,965
)
Proceeds from revolving credit facility
70,000
—
Repayment of revolving credit facility
(70,000
)
—
Taxes withheld and paid on employees' equity awards
(11,719
)
(8,805
)
Exercise of stock options
2,028
3,303
Repurchase of shares of common stock
(250,050
)
(35,556
)
Payment of contingent consideration
(1,674
)
(650
)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(300,073
)
729,007
Impact of exchange rate changes on cash
(1,531
)
(15
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
100,290
(190,228
)
Cash and cash equivalents- Beginning of period
139,779
330,007
Cash and cash equivalents- End of period
$
240,069
$
139,779
Supplemental disclosure of cash paid for:
Interest
$
49,888
$
22,144
Income taxes
186,722
109,179
Supplemental disclosure of noncash activities:
Leased assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities
$
103,997
$
131,909
Leased assets obtained in exchange for new finance lease liabilities
—
10,469
Accruals for property and equipment
141
1,060
TopBuild Corp.
Segment Data (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
Installation
Sales
$
761,261
$
627,123
21.4
%
$
2,969,978
$
2,378,401
24.9
%
Operating profit, as reported
$
141,961
$
105,975
$
548,795
$
383,722
Operating margin, as reported
18.6
%
16.9
%
18.5
%
16.1
%
Rationalization charges
161
—
(174
)
—
Acquisition related costs
23
362
135
1,642
COVID-19 pay
—
—
—
605
Operating profit, as adjusted
$
142,145
$
106,337
$
548,756
$
385,969
Operating margin, as adjusted
18.7
%
17.0
%
18.5
%
16.2
%
Share-based compensation
339
270
1,296
1,157
Depreciation and amortization
15,869
15,227
62,483
57,815
EBITDA, as adjusted
$
158,353
$
121,834
30.0
%
$
612,535
$
444,941
37.7
%
EBITDA margin, as adjusted
20.8
%
19.4
%
20.6
%
18.7
%
Specialty Distribution
Sales
$
563,065
$
485,813
15.9
%
$
2,278,261
$
1,287,176
77.0
%
Operating profit, as reported
$
80,692
$
43,964
$
326,226
$
169,368
Operating margin, as reported
14.3
%
9.0
%
14.3
%
13.2
%
Acquisition related costs
266
530
1,502
530
Acquisition purchase accounting (inventory step-up)
—
15,853
—
15,853
COVID-19 pay
—
—
—
54
Operating profit, as adjusted
$
80,958
$
60,347
$
327,728
$
185,805
Operating margin, as adjusted
14.4
%
12.4
%
14.4
%
14.4
%
Share-based compensation
104
304
1,041
1,032
Depreciation and amortization
13,184
12,405
56,881
18,743
EBITDA, as adjusted
$
94,246
$
73,056
29.0
%
$
385,650
$
205,580
87.6
%
EBITDA margin, as adjusted
16.7
%
15.0
%
16.9
%
16.0
%
TopBuild Corp.
Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
Total net sales
Sales before eliminations
$
1,324,326
$
1,112,936
$
5,248,239
$
3,665,577
Intercompany eliminations
(59,783
)
(49,538
)
(239,495
)
(179,370
)
Net sales after eliminations
$
1,264,543
$
1,063,398
18.9
%
$
5,008,744
$
3,486,207
43.7
%
Operating profit, as reported - segments
$
222,653
$
149,939
$
875,021
$
553,090
General corporate expense, net
(9,650
)
(22,893
)
(38,018
)
(47,018
)
Intercompany eliminations
(9,889
)
(8,603
)
(39,839
)
(29,653
)
Operating profit, as reported
$
203,114
$
118,443
$
797,164
$
476,419
Operating margin, as reported
16.1
%
11.1
%
15.9
%
13.7
%
Rationalization charges
162
—
(172
)
16
Acquisition related costs†
1,216
16,262
7,974
22,107
Acquisition purchase accounting (inventory step-up)
—
15,853
—
15,853
Refinancing costs
—
188
—
188
COVID-19 pay
—
—
—
659
Operating profit, as adjusted
$
204,492
$
150,746
$
804,966
$
515,242
Operating margin, as adjusted
16.2
%
14.2
%
16.1
%
14.8
%
Share-based compensation
2,637
2,941
12,310
11,316
Depreciation and amortization
30,284
28,385
123,335
79,390
EBITDA, as adjusted
$
237,413
$
182,072
30.4
%
$
940,611
$
605,948
55.2
%
EBITDA margin, as adjusted
18.8
%
17.1
%
18.8
%
17.4
%
Sales change period over period
201,145
1,522,537
EBITDA, as adjusted, change period over period
55,341
334,663
Incremental EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in sales
27.5
%
22.0
%
† Acquisition related costs include corporate level adjustments as well as segment operating adjustments.
TopBuild Corp.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per common share amounts)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Gross Profit Reconciliation
Net sales
$
1,264,543
$
1,063,398
$
5,008,744
$
3,486,207
Gross profit, as reported
$
375,672
$
283,161
$
1,486,719
$
974,389
Acquisition purchase accounting (inventory step-up)
—
15,853
—
15,853
Rationalization charges
15
—
135
—
COVID-19 pay
—
—
—
592
Gross profit, as adjusted
$
375,687
$
299,014
$
1,486,854
$
990,834
Gross margin, as reported
29.7
%
26.6
%
29.7
%
27.9
%
Gross margin, as adjusted
29.7
%
28.1
%
29.7
%
28.4
%
Sellling, General and Administrative Expense Reconciliation
Selling, general, and administrative expense, as reported
$
172,558
$
164,718
$
689,555
$
497,970
Rationalization charges
162
—
(172
)
16
Acquisition related costs
1,201
16,262
7,839
22,107
Refinancing costs
—
188
—
188
COVID-19 pay
—
—
—
67
Selling, general, and administrative expense, as adjusted
$
171,195
$
148,268
$
681,888
$
475,592
Operating Profit Reconciliation
Operating profit, as reported
$
203,114
$
118,443
$
797,164
$
476,419
Rationalization charges
162
—
(172
)
16
Acquisition related costs
1,216
16,262
7,974
22,107
Acquisition purchase accounting (inventory step-up)
—
15,853
—
15,853
Refinancing costs
—
188
—
188
COVID-19 pay
—
—
—
659
Operating profit, as adjusted
$
204,492
$
150,746
$
804,966
$
515,242
Operating margin, as reported
16.1
%
11.1
%
15.9
%
13.7
%
Operating margin, as adjusted
16.2
%
14.2
%
16.1
%
14.8
%
Income Per Common Share Reconciliation
Income before income taxes, as reported
$
187,920
$
107,328
$
742,135
$
433,443
Rationalization charges
162
—
(172
)
16
Acquisition related costs
1,216
16,262
7,974
22,107
Acquisition purchase accounting (inventory step-up)
—
15,853
—
15,853
Refinancing costs and loss on extinguishment of debt
—
163
—
14,025
COVID-19 pay
—
—
—
659
Income before income taxes, as adjusted
189,298
139,606
749,937
486,103
Tax rate at 26.0%
(49,217
)
(36,298
)
(194,984
)
(126,387
)
Income, as adjusted
$
140,081
$
103,308
$
554,953
$
359,716
Income per common share, as adjusted
$
4.40
$
3.12
$
17.11
$
10.85
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding
31,838,352
33,117,227
32,440,405
33,146,171
TopBuild Corp.
Same Branch and Acquisition Metrics (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net sales
Same branch:
Installation
$
756,312
$
627,123
$
2,889,145
$
2,378,401
Specialty Distribution
517,010
485,813
1,483,155
1,287,176
Eliminations
(59,139
)
(49,538
)
(231,788
)
(179,370
)
Total same branch
1,214,183
1,063,398
4,140,512
3,486,207
Acquisitions (a):
Installation
$
4,949
$
—
$
80,833
$
—
Specialty Distribution
46,055
—
795,106
—
Eliminations
(644
)
—
(7,707
)
—
Total acquisitions
50,360
—
868,232
—
Total
$
1,264,543
$
1,063,398
$
5,008,744
$
3,486,207
Gross profit, as adjusted
Same branch
$
361,974
$
299,014
$
1,261,934
$
990,834
Acquisitions (a)
13,713
—
224,920
—
Total
$
375,687
$
299,014
$
1,486,854
$
990,834
Gross margin, as adjusted
Same branch (b)
29.8
%
28.1
%
30.5
%
28.4
%
Acquisitions (c)
27.2
%
25.9
%
Operating profit, as adjusted
Same branch
$
197,680
$
150,746
$
714,058
$
515,242
Acquisitions (a)
6,812
—
90,908
—
Total
$
204,492
$
150,746
$
804,966
$
515,242
Operating margin, as adjusted
Same branch (b)
16.3
%
14.2
%
17.2
%
14.8
%
Acquisitions (c)
13.5
%
10.5
%
EBITDA, as adjusted
Same branch
$
228,459
$
182,072
$
807,309
$
605,948
Acquisitions (a)
8,954
—
133,302
—
Total
$
237,413
$
182,072
$
940,611
$
605,948
EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of sales
Same branch (b)
18.8
%
19.5
%
Acquisitions (c)
17.8
%
15.4
%
Total (d)
18.8
%
17.1
%
18.8
%
17.4
%
As Adjusted Incremental EBITDA, as a percentage of change in sales
Same branch (e)
30.8
%
30.8
%
Acquisitions (c)
17.8
%
15.4
%
Total (f)
27.5
%
22.0
%
(a) Represents current year impact of acquisitions in their first twelve months
(b) Same branch metric, as adjusted, as a percentage of same branch sales
(c) Acquired metric, as adjusted, as a percentage of acquired sales
(d) Total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of total sales
(e) Change in same branch EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in same branch sales
(f) Change in total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in total sales
TopBuild Corp.
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income, as reported
$
143,834
$
78,360
$
555,989
$
324,016
Adjustments to arrive at EBITDA, as adjusted:
Interest expense and other, net
15,194
11,140
55,029
29,139
Income tax expense
44,086
28,968
186,146
109,427
Depreciation and amortization
30,284
28,385
123,335
79,390
Share-based compensation
2,637
2,941
12,310
11,316
Rationalization charges
162
—
(172
)
16
Acquisition related costs
1,216
16,262
7,974
22,107
Acquisition purchase accounting (inventory step-up)
—
15,853
—
15,853
Refinancing costs and loss on extinguishment of debt
—
163
—
14,025
COVID-19 pay
—
—
—
659
EBITDA, as adjusted
$
237,413
$
182,072
$
940,611
$
605,948
Proforma acquisition EBITDA(a)
548
Proforma TTM EBITDA, as adjusted
$
941,159
(a) Represents the trailing twelve months proforma impact of acquisitions completed in 2022.
TopBuild Corp.
Acquisition Adjusted Net Sales (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
2022
Year Ended
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
December 31, 2022
Net Sales
$
1,168,918
$
1,274,285
$
1,300,998
$
1,264,543
$
5,008,744
Acquisitions proforma adjustment †
2,934
438
-
-
3,372
Net sales, acquisition adjusted
$
1,171,852
$
1,274,723
$
1,300,998
$
1,264,543
$
5,012,116
† Trailing 12 months sales have been adjusted for the pro forma effect of acquired branches
TopBuild Corp.
2023 Estimated Adjusted EBITDA Range (Unaudited)
(in millions)
Twelve Months Ending December 31, 2023
Low
High
Estimated net income
$
445.0
$
523.0
Adjustments to arrive at estimated EBITDA, as adjusted:
Interest expense and other, net
72.0
66.0
Income tax expense
157.0
184.0
Depreciation and amortization
128.0
123.0
Share-based compensation
16.0
13.0
Acquisition related costs
2.0
1.0
Estimated EBITDA, as adjusted
$
820.0
$
910.0