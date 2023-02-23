U.S. markets open in 2 hours 16 minutes

TopBuild Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Results

TopBuild Corp.
·21 min read
TopBuild Corp.
TopBuild Corp.

Fourth Quarter Highlights

  • Sales increase 18.9% to $1.3 billion, with same branch revenue increasing 14.2%

  • Net income increases 83.6% to $143.8 million, or $4.52 per diluted share

  • Adjusted EBITDA margin expands 170 basis points to 18.8%

Full Year Highlights

  • Sales increase 43.7% to $5.0 billion, with same branch revenue increasing 18.8%

  • Net income increases 71.6% to $556.0 million, or $17.14 per diluted share

  • Adjusted EBITDA margin expands 140 basis points to 18.8%

Provides 2023 Sales, Adjusted EBITDA Guidance and Assumptions

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD), a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and related building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada today reported results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2022.

Robert Buck, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We closed 2022 with a solid fourth quarter, completing another outstanding year for TopBuild. The TopBuild team delivered on our objective of achieving strong top and bottom-line growth as our unique operating model continues to differentiate TopBuild, giving us distinct competitive advantages in the three end-markets we serve.

“Throughout 2022, the TopBuild team demonstrated profitable growth, benefitting from a relentless focus on improving operational efficiencies and leveraging fixed costs. We also successfully integrated DI and demonstrated improved operating results with this key acquisition.

“TopBuild’s unique operating model continues to enable our ability to outperform in any environment. Since 2018, revenue has doubled, growing at a compounded annual rate of 20% and our adjusted EBITDA margin has expanded 690 basis points.

“Looking at 2023 and beyond, we see multiple avenues of growth available to us. We have a strong track record of executing on our plan, producing solid results, and creating value for our shareholders.”

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

(comparisons are to the quarter ended December 31, 2021)

3 Months Ended 12/31/22

Reported

Change

Sales

$1,264,543

18.9%

Gross Margin

29.7%

310 bps

SG&A as % of revenue

13.6%

(190 bps)

Operating Profit

$203,114

71.5%

Operating Margin

16.1%

500 bps

Net Income

$143,834

83.6%

Net Income per diluted share

$4.52

90.7%

 

 

 

3 Months Ended 12/31/22

Adjusted

Change

Sales

$1,264,543

18.9%

Gross Margin

29.7%

160 bps

SG&A as % of revenue

13.5%

(40 bps)

Operating Profit

$204,492

35.7%

Operating Margin

16.2%

200 bps

Net Income

$140,081

35.6%

Net Income per diluted share

$4.40

41.0%

EBITDA

$237,413

30.4%

EBITDA Margin

18.8%

170 bps

 

 

 

3 Months Ended 12/31/22

Adj. Same Branch

Change

Sales

$1,214,183

14.2%

Gross Margin

29.8%

170 bps

Operating Margin

16.3%

210 bps

EBITDA Margin

18.8%

170 bps

Incremental EBITDA Margin

30.8%

 

Full Year 2022 Financial Highlights

(comparisons are to twelve months ended December 31, 2021)

12 Months Ended 12/31/22

Reported

Change

Sales

$5,008,744

43.7%

Gross Margin

29.7%

180 bps

SG&A as % of revenue

13.8%

(50 bps)

Operating Profit

$797,164

67.3%

Operating Margin

15.9%

220 bps

Net Income

$555,989

71.6%

Net Income per diluted share

$17.14

75.3%

 

 

 

12 Months Ended 12/31/22

Adjusted

Change

Sales

$5,008,744

43.7%

Gross Margin

29.7%

130 bps

SG&A as % of revenue

13.6%

0 bps

Operating Profit

$804,966

56.2%

Operating Margin

16.1%

130 bps

Net Income

$554,953

54.3%

Net Income per diluted share

$17.11

57.7%

EBITDA

$940,611

55.2%

EBITDA Margin

18.8%

140 bps

 

 

 

12 Months Ended 12/31/22

Adj. Same Branch

Change

Sales

$4,140,512

18.8%

Gross Margin

30.5%

210 bps

Operating Margin

17.2%

240 bps

EBITDA Margin

19.5%

210 bps

Incremental EBITDA Margin

30.8%

 

Operating Segment Highlights ($ in 000s)
(comparisons are to the period ended December 31, 2021)

Installation

3 Months Ended 12/31/22

12 Months Ended 12/31/22

 

Specialty Distribution

3 Months Ended 12/31/22

12 Months Ended 12/31/22

Sales

$761,261

$2,969,978

 

Sales

$563,065

$2,278,261

Change

 

 

 

Change

 

 

Volume

12.4%

9.2%

 

Volume

-5.1%

-0.6%

Price

8.2%

12.2%

 

Price

11.5%

15.8%

M&A

0.8%

3.4%

 

M&A

9.5%

61.8%

Total Change

21.4%

24.9%

 

Total Change

15.9%

77.0%

Operating Margin

18.6%

18.5%

 

Operating Margin

14.3%

14.3%

Change

170 bps

240 bps

 

Change

530 bps

110 bps

Adj. Operating Margin

18.7%

18.5%

 

Adj. Operating Margin

14.4%

14.4%

Change

170 bps

230 bps

 

Change

200 bps

0 bps

Adj. EBITDA Margin

20.8%

20.6%

 

Adj. EBITDA Margin

16.7%

16.9%

Change

140 bps

190 bps

 

Change

170 bps

90 bps

Capital Allocation
“We remain focused on acquiring quality installation and specialty distribution companies that fit within our core insulation businesses. Disciplined identification, analysis, and integration of strategic acquisitions are core competencies as evidenced by our successful track record.

“Over the past five years we have acquired 24 companies that are contributing approximately $1.6 billion of annual revenue,” added Buck.

Acquisitions
In 2022, the Company acquired five residential insulation installation companies which are expected to generate over $17 million in annual revenue. They are listed in the chart below.

 

TTM Revenue at

Month

Company Acquired

Acquisition ($ millions)

Acquired

Southwest Insulation

$1.7

January

Billings Insulation

$6.5

February

Green Energy Solutions

$2.0

March

Assured Insulating

$5.5

April

CV Insulation

$1.6

July

Total

$17.3

 

On January 26, 2023, the Company acquired SRI Holdings, a residential insulation installation company founded in 2012, which generated annual revenue of approximately $62 million for the twelve months ended November 30, 2022.

Share Repurchases
In 2022, the Company repurchased a total of 1,390,667 shares of its common stock for approximately $250.0 million.

2023 Outlook

Sales and Adjusted EBITDA Guidance (1)
($ in millions)

2023

Low

High

Sales

$

4,700

$

4,900

Adjusted EBITDA*

$

820

$

910

*See table for adjusted EBITDA reconciliation.

Assumptions(1)  

($ in millions)

Range

2023

Low

High

Estimated net income

$

445.0

$

523.0

Interest Expense and other, net

 

72.0

 

66.0

Income tax expense

 

157.0

 

184.0

Depreciation and Amortization

 

128.0

 

123.0

Share based compensation

 

16.0

 

13.0

Acquisition related costs

 

2.0

 

1.0

Estimated EBITDA, as adjusted

$

820.0

$

910.0

(1) This guidance and long-term targets reflect management’s current view of present and future market conditions and are based on assumptions such as housing starts, general and administrative expenses, weighted average diluted shares outstanding and interest rates. These targets do not include any effects related to potential acquisitions or divestitures that may occur after the date of this press release. A reconciliation of non-GAAP targets to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, the costs and expenses that may be incurred in the future and therefore, cannot be reasonably predicted. The effect of these excluded items may be significant. Factors that could cause actual long-term results to differ materially from TopBuild’s current expectations are discussed below and are also detailed in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent SEC reports.

Conference Call
A conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2022 financial results is scheduled for today, Thursday, February 23, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call may be accessed by dialing (877) 407-9037. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously on the Company’s website at www.topbuild.com. In addition, a copy of management’s formal remarks and a presentation that summarizes management’s formal remarks will be available immediately prior to the conference call on www.topbuild.com.

About TopBuild
TopBuild Corp., headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and related building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. We provide insulation installation services nationwide through our Installation segment, which has approximately 230 branches located across the United States. We distribute building and mechanical insulation, insulation accessories and other building product materials for the residential, commercial, and industrial end markets through our Specialty Distribution business. Our Specialty Distribution network encompasses approximately 180 branches. To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at www.topbuild.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA, incremental EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, the “adjusted” financial measures presented above, and figures presented on a “same branch basis” are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, which are used in managing the business, may provide users of this financial information with additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior periods. We define same branch sales as sales from branches in operation for at least 12 full calendar months. Such non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to their closest GAAP financial measures in tables contained in this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company’s reported results under GAAP. Additional information may be found in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on TopBuild’s website under “SEC Filings” at www.topbuild.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.  These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, our expected financial and operational results, the related assumptions underlying our expected results, and our plan to repurchase our common stock under stock repurchase transactions. These forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “will,” “would,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “designed,” “plan,” “may,” “project,” “estimate” or “intend,” the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods.  These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in our forward-looking statements.  Our forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release.  Factors or events that we cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause our actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements.  Although TopBuild believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved and it undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations and Media Contact
Tabitha Zane
tabitha.zane@topbuild.com
386-763-8801

(tables follow)

 

TopBuild Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per common share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Net sales

 

$

1,264,543

 

 

$

1,063,398

 

 

$

5,008,744

 

 

$

3,486,207

 

Cost of sales

 

 

888,871

 

 

 

780,237

 

 

 

3,522,025

 

 

 

2,511,818

 

Gross profit

 

 

375,672

 

 

 

283,161

 

 

 

1,486,719

 

 

 

974,389

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general, and administrative expense

 

 

172,558

 

 

 

164,718

 

 

 

689,555

 

 

 

497,970

 

Operating profit

 

 

203,114

 

 

 

118,443

 

 

 

797,164

 

 

 

476,419

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income (expense), net:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

(16,779

)

 

 

(10,933

)

 

 

(56,716

)

 

 

(29,143

)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

25

 

 

 

 

 

 

(13,837

)

Other, net

 

 

1,585

 

 

 

(207

)

 

 

1,687

 

 

 

4

 

Other expense, net

 

 

(15,194

)

 

 

(11,115

)

 

 

(55,029

)

 

 

(42,976

)

Income before income taxes

 

 

187,920

 

 

 

107,328

 

 

 

742,135

 

 

 

433,443

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax expense

 

 

(44,086

)

 

 

(28,968

)

 

 

(186,146

)

 

 

(109,427

)

Net income

 

$

143,834

 

 

$

78,360

 

 

$

555,989

 

 

$

324,016

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

4.54

 

 

$

2.39

 

 

$

17.26

 

 

$

9.88

 

Diluted

 

$

4.52

 

 

$

2.37

 

 

$

17.14

 

 

$

9.78

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

31,648,741

 

 

 

32,753,719

 

 

 

32,213,839

 

 

 

32,801,906

 

Diluted

 

 

31,838,352

 

 

 

33,117,227

 

 

 

32,440,405

 

 

 

33,146,171

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

TopBuild Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Net income

 

$

143,834

 

 

$

78,360

 

 

$

555,989

 

 

$

324,016

 

Other comprehensive loss:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign currency translation adjustment

 

 

(6,762

)

 

 

(6,634

)

 

 

(15,286

)

 

 

(6,634

)

Comprehensive income

 

$

137,072

 

 

$

71,726

 

 

$

540,703

 

 

$

317,382

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

TopBuild Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets and Other Financial Data

(dollars in thousands)

 

 

As of December 31,

 

ASSETS

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

240,069

 

 

$

139,779

 

Receivables, net of an allowance for credit losses of $16,281 at December 31, 2022, and $8,798 at December 31, 2021

 

 

836,071

 

 

 

668,419

 

Inventories, net

 

 

438,644

 

 

 

352,801

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

34,257

 

 

 

26,692

 

Total current assets

 

 

1,549,041

 

 

 

1,187,691

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Right of use assets

 

 

205,892

 

 

 

177,177

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

253,484

 

 

 

244,574

 

Goodwill

 

 

1,966,994

 

 

 

1,949,763

 

Other intangible assets, net

 

 

614,967

 

 

 

684,209

 

Other assets

 

 

16,453

 

 

 

15,116

 

Total assets

 

$

4,606,831

 

 

$

4,258,530

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

487,114

 

 

$

461,917

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

 

40,068

 

 

 

38,640

 

Accrued liabilities

 

 

199,370

 

 

 

175,891

 

Short-term operating lease liabilities

 

 

60,880

 

 

 

54,591

 

Short-term finance lease liabilities

 

 

2,207

 

 

 

2,387

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

789,639

 

 

 

733,426

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt

 

 

1,417,257

 

 

 

1,454,483

 

Deferred tax liabilities, net

 

 

251,481

 

 

 

248,243

 

Long-term portion of insurance reserves

 

 

59,783

 

 

 

51,875

 

Long-term operating lease liabilities

 

 

149,943

 

 

 

125,339

 

Long-term finance lease liabilities

 

 

6,673

 

 

 

7,770

 

Other liabilities

 

 

2,349

 

 

 

960

 

Total liabilities

 

 

2,677,125

 

 

 

2,622,096

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EQUITY

 

 

1,929,706

 

 

 

1,636,434

 

Total liabilities and equity

 

$

4,606,831

 

 

$

4,258,530

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As of December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Other Financial Data

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Receivable days

 

 

54

 

 

 

48

 

Inventory days

 

 

45

 

 

 

43

 

Accounts payable days

 

 

66

 

 

 

65

 

Receivables, net plus inventories, net less accounts payable

 

$

787,601

 

 

$

559,303

 

Receivables, net plus inventories, net less accounts payable as a percent of sales (TTM) †

 

 

15.7

%

 

 

13.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

† Trailing 12 months sales have been adjusted for the pro forma effect of acquired branches

 


 

TopBuild Corp.

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

2022

 

2021

Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities:

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

555,989

 

 

$

324,016

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

123,335

 

 

 

79,390

 

Share-based compensation

 

 

12,310

 

 

 

11,316

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

13,837

 

Loss on sale of property and equipment

 

 

1,833

 

 

 

1,356

 

Amortization of debt issuance costs

 

 

2,867

 

 

 

2,036

 

Provision for bad debt expense

 

 

5,510

 

 

 

7,304

 

Loss from inventory obsolescence

 

 

6,659

 

 

 

2,637

 

Deferred income taxes, net

 

 

6,041

 

 

 

(2,818

)

Change in certain assets and liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Receivables, net

 

 

(169,327

)

 

 

(69,042

)

Inventories, net

 

 

(93,874

)

 

 

(46,518

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

(9,222

)

 

 

558

 

Accounts payable

 

 

26,581

 

 

 

54,961

 

Accrued liabilities

 

 

20,703

 

 

 

24,816

 

Other, net

 

 

6,396

 

 

 

(824

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

495,801

 

 

 

403,025

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

 

(76,382

)

 

 

(55,546

)

Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

 

 

(20,500

)

 

 

(1,267,114

)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

 

 

2,975

 

 

 

415

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(93,907

)

 

 

(1,322,245

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

 

 

 

 

 

1,218,750

 

Repayment of long-term debt

 

 

(38,658

)

 

 

(433,070

)

Payment of debt issuance costs

 

 

 

 

 

(14,965

)

Proceeds from revolving credit facility

 

 

70,000

 

 

 

 

Repayment of revolving credit facility

 

 

(70,000

)

 

 

 

Taxes withheld and paid on employees' equity awards

 

 

(11,719

)

 

 

(8,805

)

Exercise of stock options

 

 

2,028

 

 

 

3,303

 

Repurchase of shares of common stock

 

 

(250,050

)

 

 

(35,556

)

Payment of contingent consideration

 

 

(1,674

)

 

 

(650

)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

 

 

(300,073

)

 

 

729,007

 

Impact of exchange rate changes on cash

 

 

(1,531

)

 

 

(15

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

100,290

 

 

 

(190,228

)

Cash and cash equivalents- Beginning of period

 

 

139,779

 

 

 

330,007

 

Cash and cash equivalents- End of period

 

$

240,069

 

 

$

139,779

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental disclosure of cash paid for:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest

 

$

49,888

 

 

$

22,144

 

Income taxes

 

 

186,722

 

 

 

109,179

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental disclosure of noncash activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leased assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities

 

$

103,997

 

 

$

131,909

 

Leased assets obtained in exchange for new finance lease liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

10,469

 

Accruals for property and equipment

 

 

141

 

 

 

1,060

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

TopBuild Corp.

Segment Data (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

 

 

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

 

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

Change

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

Change

Installation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales

 

$

761,261

 

$

627,123

 

21.4

%

 

$

2,969,978

 

 

$

2,378,401

 

24.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating profit, as reported

 

$

141,961

 

$

105,975

 

 

 

 

$

548,795

 

 

$

383,722

 

 

 

Operating margin, as reported

 

 

18.6

%

 

16.9

%

 

 

 

 

18.5

 

%

 

16.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rationalization charges

 

 

161

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(174

)

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition related costs

 

 

23

 

 

362

 

 

 

 

 

135

 

 

 

1,642

 

 

 

COVID-19 pay

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

605

 

 

 

Operating profit, as adjusted

 

$

142,145

 

$

106,337

 

 

 

 

$

548,756

 

 

$

385,969

 

 

 

Operating margin, as adjusted

 

 

18.7

%

 

17.0

%

 

 

 

 

18.5

 

%

 

16.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation

 

 

339

 

 

270

 

 

 

 

 

1,296

 

 

 

1,157

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

15,869

 

 

15,227

 

 

 

 

 

62,483

 

 

 

57,815

 

 

 

EBITDA, as adjusted

 

$

158,353

 

$

121,834

 

30.0

%

 

$

612,535

 

 

$

444,941

 

37.7

%

EBITDA margin, as adjusted

 

 

20.8

%

 

19.4

%

 

 

 

 

20.6

 

%

 

18.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Specialty Distribution

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales

 

$

563,065

 

$

485,813

 

15.9

%

 

$

2,278,261

 

 

$

1,287,176

 

77.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating profit, as reported

 

$

80,692

 

$

43,964

 

 

 

 

$

326,226

 

 

$

169,368

 

 

 

Operating margin, as reported

 

 

14.3

%

 

9.0

%

 

 

 

 

14.3

 

%

 

13.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition related costs

 

 

266

 

 

530

 

 

 

 

 

1,502

 

 

 

530

 

 

 

Acquisition purchase accounting (inventory step-up)

 

 

 

 

15,853

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

15,853

 

 

 

COVID-19 pay

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

54

 

 

 

Operating profit, as adjusted

 

$

80,958

 

$

60,347

 

 

 

 

$

327,728

 

 

$

185,805

 

 

 

Operating margin, as adjusted

 

 

14.4

%

 

12.4

%

 

 

 

 

14.4

 

%

 

14.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation

 

 

104

 

 

304

 

 

 

 

 

1,041

 

 

 

1,032

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

13,184

 

 

12,405

 

 

 

 

 

56,881

 

 

 

18,743

 

 

 

EBITDA, as adjusted

 

$

94,246

 

$

73,056

 

29.0

%

 

$

385,650

 

 

$

205,580

 

87.6

%

EBITDA margin, as adjusted

 

 

16.7

%

15.0

%

 

 

 

 

16.9

 

%

 

16.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

TopBuild Corp.

Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

 

 

 

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

 

 

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

Change

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

Change

 

Total net sales

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales before eliminations

 

$

1,324,326

 

 

$

1,112,936

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

5,248,239

 

 

$

3,665,577

 

 

 

 

 

Intercompany eliminations

 

 

(59,783

)

 

 

(49,538

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(239,495

)

 

 

(179,370

)

 

 

 

 

Net sales after eliminations

 

$

1,264,543

 

 

$

1,063,398

 

 

 

18.9

%

 

$

5,008,744

 

 

$

3,486,207

 

 

 

43.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating profit, as reported - segments

 

$

222,653

 

 

$

149,939

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

875,021

 

 

$

553,090

 

 

 

 

 

General corporate expense, net

 

 

(9,650

)

 

 

(22,893

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(38,018

)

 

 

(47,018

)

 

 

 

 

Intercompany eliminations

 

 

(9,889

)

 

 

(8,603

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(39,839

)

 

 

(29,653

)

 

 

 

 

Operating profit, as reported

 

$

203,114

 

 

$

118,443

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

797,164

 

 

$

476,419

 

 

 

 

 

Operating margin, as reported

 

 

16.1

 

%

 

11.1

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

15.9

 

%

 

13.7

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rationalization charges

 

 

162

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(172

)

 

 

16

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition related costs

 

 

1,216

 

 

 

16,262

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

7,974

 

 

 

22,107

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition purchase accounting (inventory step-up)

 

 

 

 

 

15,853

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

15,853

 

 

 

 

 

Refinancing costs

 

 

 

 

 

188

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

188

 

 

 

 

 

COVID-19 pay

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

659

 

 

 

 

 

Operating profit, as adjusted

 

$

204,492

 

 

$

150,746

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

804,966

 

 

$

515,242

 

 

 

 

 

Operating margin, as adjusted

 

 

16.2

 

%

 

14.2

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

16.1

 

%

 

14.8

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation

 

 

2,637

 

 

 

2,941

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

12,310

 

 

 

11,316

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

30,284

 

 

 

28,385

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

123,335

 

 

 

79,390

 

 

 

 

 

EBITDA, as adjusted

 

$

237,413

 

 

$

182,072

 

 

 

30.4

%

 

$

940,611

 

 

$

605,948

 

 

 

55.2

%

EBITDA margin, as adjusted

 

 

18.8

 

%

 

17.1

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

18.8

 

%

 

17.4

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales change period over period

 

 

201,145

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,522,537

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EBITDA, as adjusted, change period over period

 

 

55,341

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

334,663

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Incremental EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in sales

 

 

27.5

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

22.0

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

† Acquisition related costs include corporate level adjustments as well as segment operating adjustments.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

TopBuild Corp.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per common share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

Gross Profit Reconciliation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

 

$

1,264,543

 

 

$

1,063,398

 

 

$

5,008,744

 

 

$

3,486,207

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit, as reported

 

$

375,672

 

 

$

283,161

 

 

$

1,486,719

 

 

$

974,389

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition purchase accounting (inventory step-up)

 

 

 

 

 

15,853

 

 

 

 

 

 

15,853

 

 

Rationalization charges

 

 

15

 

 

 

 

 

 

135

 

 

 

 

 

COVID-19 pay

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

592

 

 

Gross profit, as adjusted

 

$

375,687

 

 

$

299,014

 

 

$

1,486,854

 

 

$

990,834

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross margin, as reported

 

 

29.7

 

%

 

26.6

 

%

 

29.7

 

%

 

27.9

 

%

Gross margin, as adjusted

 

 

29.7

 

%

 

28.1

 

%

 

29.7

 

%

 

28.4

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sellling, General and Administrative Expense Reconciliation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general, and administrative expense, as reported

 

$

172,558

 

 

$

164,718

 

 

$

689,555

 

 

$

497,970

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rationalization charges

 

 

162

 

 

 

 

 

 

(172

)

 

 

16

 

 

Acquisition related costs

 

 

1,201

 

 

 

16,262

 

 

 

7,839

 

 

 

22,107

 

 

Refinancing costs

 

 

 

 

 

188

 

 

 

 

 

 

188

 

 

COVID-19 pay

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

67

 

 

Selling, general, and administrative expense, as adjusted

 

$

171,195

 

 

$

148,268

 

 

$

681,888

 

 

$

475,592

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Profit Reconciliation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating profit, as reported

 

$

203,114

 

 

$

118,443

 

 

$

797,164

 

 

$

476,419

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rationalization charges

 

 

162

 

 

 

 

 

 

(172

)

 

 

16

 

 

Acquisition related costs

 

 

1,216

 

 

 

16,262

 

 

 

7,974

 

 

 

22,107

 

 

Acquisition purchase accounting (inventory step-up)

 

 

 

 

 

15,853

 

 

 

 

 

 

15,853

 

 

Refinancing costs

 

 

 

 

 

188

 

 

 

 

 

 

188

 

 

COVID-19 pay

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

659

 

 

Operating profit, as adjusted

 

$

204,492

 

 

$

150,746

 

 

$

804,966

 

 

$

515,242

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating margin, as reported

 

 

16.1

 

%

 

11.1

 

%

 

15.9

 

%

 

13.7

 

%

Operating margin, as adjusted

 

 

16.2

 

%

 

14.2

 

%

 

16.1

 

%

 

14.8

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income Per Common Share Reconciliation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes, as reported

 

$

187,920

 

 

$

107,328

 

 

$

742,135

 

 

$

433,443

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rationalization charges

 

 

162

 

 

 

 

 

 

(172

)

 

 

16

 

 

Acquisition related costs

 

 

1,216

 

 

 

16,262

 

 

 

7,974

 

 

 

22,107

 

 

Acquisition purchase accounting (inventory step-up)

 

 

 

 

 

15,853

 

 

 

 

 

 

15,853

 

 

Refinancing costs and loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

163

 

 

 

 

 

 

14,025

 

 

COVID-19 pay

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

659

 

 

Income before income taxes, as adjusted

 

 

189,298

 

 

 

139,606

 

 

 

749,937

 

 

 

486,103

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tax rate at 26.0%

 

 

(49,217

)

 

 

(36,298

)

 

 

(194,984

)

 

 

(126,387

)

 

Income, as adjusted

 

$

140,081

 

 

$

103,308

 

 

$

554,953

 

 

$

359,716

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income per common share, as adjusted

 

$

4.40

 

 

$

3.12

 

 

$

17.11

 

 

$

10.85

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding

 

 

31,838,352

 

 

 

33,117,227

 

 

 

32,440,405

 

 

 

33,146,171

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

TopBuild Corp.

Same Branch and Acquisition Metrics (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

Net sales

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Same branch:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Installation

 

$

756,312

 

 

$

627,123

 

 

$

2,889,145

 

 

$

2,378,401

 

 

Specialty Distribution

 

 

517,010

 

 

 

485,813

 

 

 

1,483,155

 

 

 

1,287,176

 

 

Eliminations

 

 

(59,139

)

 

 

(49,538

)

 

 

(231,788

)

 

 

(179,370

)

 

Total same branch

 

 

1,214,183

 

 

 

1,063,398

 

 

 

4,140,512

 

 

 

3,486,207

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisitions (a):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Installation

 

$

4,949

 

 

$

 

 

$

80,833

 

 

$

 

 

Specialty Distribution

 

 

46,055

 

 

 

 

 

 

795,106

 

 

 

 

 

Eliminations

 

 

(644

)

 

 

 

 

 

(7,707

)

 

 

 

 

Total acquisitions

 

 

50,360

 

 

 

 

 

 

868,232

 

 

 

 

 

Total

 

$

1,264,543

 

 

$

1,063,398

 

 

$

5,008,744

 

 

$

3,486,207

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit, as adjusted

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Same branch

 

$

361,974

 

 

$

299,014

 

 

$

1,261,934

 

 

$

990,834

 

 

Acquisitions (a)

 

 

13,713

 

 

 

 

 

 

224,920

 

 

 

 

 

Total

 

$

375,687

 

 

$

299,014

 

 

$

1,486,854

 

 

$

990,834

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross margin, as adjusted

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Same branch (b)

 

 

29.8

 

%

 

28.1

 

%

 

30.5

 

%

 

28.4

 

%

Acquisitions (c)

 

 

27.2

 

%

 

 

 

 

25.9

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating profit, as adjusted

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Same branch

 

$

197,680

 

 

$

150,746

 

 

$

714,058

 

 

$

515,242

 

 

Acquisitions (a)

 

 

6,812

 

 

 

 

 

 

90,908

 

 

 

 

 

Total

 

$

204,492

 

 

$

150,746

 

 

$

804,966

 

 

$

515,242

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating margin, as adjusted

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Same branch (b)

 

 

16.3

 

%

 

14.2

 

%

 

17.2

 

%

 

14.8

 

%

Acquisitions (c)

 

 

13.5

 

%

 

 

 

 

10.5

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EBITDA, as adjusted

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Same branch

 

$

228,459

 

 

$

182,072

 

 

$

807,309

 

 

$

605,948

 

 

Acquisitions (a)

 

 

8,954

 

 

 

 

 

 

133,302

 

 

 

 

 

Total

 

$

237,413

 

 

$

182,072

 

 

$

940,611

 

 

$

605,948

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of sales

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Same branch (b)

 

 

18.8

 

%

 

 

 

 

19.5

 

%

 

 

 

Acquisitions (c)

 

 

17.8

 

%

 

 

 

 

15.4

 

%

 

 

 

Total (d)

 

 

18.8

 

%

 

17.1

 

%

 

18.8

 

%

 

17.4

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As Adjusted Incremental EBITDA, as a percentage of change in sales

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Same branch (e)

 

 

30.8

 

%

 

 

 

 

30.8

 

%

 

 

 

Acquisitions (c)

 

 

17.8

 

%

 

 

 

 

15.4

 

%

 

 

 

Total (f)

 

 

27.5

 

%

 

 

 

 

22.0

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(a) Represents current year impact of acquisitions in their first twelve months

(b) Same branch metric, as adjusted, as a percentage of same branch sales

(c) Acquired metric, as adjusted, as a percentage of acquired sales

(d) Total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of total sales

(e) Change in same branch EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in same branch sales

(f) Change in total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in total sales

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

TopBuild Corp.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Net income, as reported

 

$

143,834

 

 

$

78,360

 

 

$

555,989

 

 

$

324,016

 

Adjustments to arrive at EBITDA, as adjusted:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense and other, net

 

 

15,194

 

 

 

11,140

 

 

 

55,029

 

 

 

29,139

 

Income tax expense

 

 

44,086

 

 

 

28,968

 

 

 

186,146

 

 

 

109,427

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

30,284

 

 

 

28,385

 

 

 

123,335

 

 

 

79,390

 

Share-based compensation

 

 

2,637

 

 

 

2,941

 

 

 

12,310

 

 

 

11,316

 

Rationalization charges

 

 

162

 

 

 

 

 

 

(172

)

 

 

16

 

Acquisition related costs

 

 

1,216

 

 

 

16,262

 

 

 

7,974

 

 

 

22,107

 

Acquisition purchase accounting (inventory step-up)

 

 

 

15,853

 

 

 

 

 

 

15,853

 

Refinancing costs and loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

163

 

 

 

 

 

 

14,025

 

COVID-19 pay

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

659

 

EBITDA, as adjusted

 

$

237,413

 

 

$

182,072

 

 

$

940,611

 

 

$

605,948

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proforma acquisition EBITDA(a)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

548

 

 

 

 

 

Proforma TTM EBITDA, as adjusted

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

941,159

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(a) Represents the trailing twelve months proforma impact of acquisitions completed in 2022.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

TopBuild Corp.

Acquisition Adjusted Net Sales (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

 

2022

 

Year Ended

 

Q1

 

Q2

 

Q3

 

Q4

 

December 31, 2022

Net Sales

$

1,168,918

 

$

1,274,285

 

$

1,300,998

 

$

1,264,543

 

$

5,008,744

Acquisitions proforma adjustment †

 

2,934

 

 

438

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

3,372

Net sales, acquisition adjusted

$

1,171,852

 

$

1,274,723

 

$

1,300,998

 

$

1,264,543

 

$

5,012,116

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

† Trailing 12 months sales have been adjusted for the pro forma effect of acquired branches

 


 

TopBuild Corp.

2023 Estimated Adjusted EBITDA Range (Unaudited)

(in millions)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Twelve Months Ending December 31, 2023

 

Low

 

High

Estimated net income

$

445.0

 

 

$

523.0

 

Adjustments to arrive at estimated EBITDA, as adjusted:

 

 

 

 

Interest expense and other, net

 

72.0

 

 

 

66.0

 

Income tax expense

 

157.0

 

 

 

184.0

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

128.0

 

 

 

123.0

 

Share-based compensation

 

16.0

 

 

 

13.0

 

Acquisition related costs

 

2.0

 

 

 

1.0

 

Estimated EBITDA, as adjusted

$

820.0

 

 

$

910.0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 





