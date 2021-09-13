U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,468.73
    +10.15 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,869.63
    +261.91 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,105.58
    -9.91 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,240.78
    +13.24 (+0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.72
    +1.00 (+1.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.80
    +2.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    23.78
    -0.12 (-0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1815
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    -0.0170 (-1.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3840
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0000
    +0.0900 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,925.56
    -403.69 (-0.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,149.88
    +7.00 (+0.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,068.43
    +39.23 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,447.37
    +65.53 (+0.22%)
     

TopBuild Welcomes Ernesto Bautista, III to its Board of Directors

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
TopBuild Corp.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD), the leading purchaser, installer and distributor of insulation products to the U.S. construction industry, has appointed Ernesto Bautista, III, Chief Financial officer of BJ Energy Solutions LLC, an oil and gas service company, to the Company’s board of directors, which is now comprised of eight members.

Alec Covington, Chairman of the Board of TopBuild, said, “We are excited to add Ernesto to our Board of Directors. He brings extensive business experience, having served as the chief financial officer for multiple publicly traded companies for over 15 years. His strong financial expertise will complement and further enhance the skills and perspectives represented on our Board.”

Robert Buck, President and Chief Executive Officer of TopBuild, noted, “The TopBuild senior leadership team is looking forward to working with Ernesto during this time of growth at our Company. His extensive corporate strategy and financial management and analysis background will serve our Company well.”

Prior to joining BJ Energy Solutions this year, Bautista served as Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) from 2009 to 2020. In addition, Bautista served in several senior management roles at W-H Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WHQ), ultimately serving as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer prior to the Company’s sale to Smith International Inc.

Bautista is a Certified Public Accountant (Texas) and holds Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from Rice University.

About TopBuild
TopBuild Corp., a Fortune 1000 Company headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products to the U.S. construction industry. We provide insulation and building material services nationwide through TruTeam®, which has approximately 235 branches, and through Service Partners® which distributes insulation and building material products from approximately 75 branches. We leverage our national footprint to gain economies of scale while capitalizing on our local market presence to forge strong relationships with our customers. To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at www.topbuild.com.

Investor Relations and Media Contact
Tabitha Zane
tabitha.zane@topbuild.com
386-763-8801


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for huge free cash flow — you could too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Danger Lurks for These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Interest rates are low, and that's bringing more fixed-income investors into the equity market. There are plenty of solid dividend payers out there, but some stocks are cruising for a bruising with their fundamentals relative to their payout levels.

  • Why Is Affirm Plunging on Monday?

    The stock market was having a so-so day on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average slightly higher and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indexes lower by less than 1% as of 2:15 p.m. EDT. In fact, the only major news item specific to Affirm is an analyst increasing its price target. A couple of weeks ago, Affirm jumped more than 40% in a day when it announced a partnership with Amazon, and the stock soared again last week after better-than-expected earnings from the fintech company.

  • Oracle stock slips as earnings beat Street but revenue doesn’t

    Oracle Corp. shares slipped in the extended session Monday after the database-software company's earnings topped Wall Street estimates but its revenue didn't.

  • Why GameStop and Other Meme Stocks Jumped Today

    What happened It's hard to know what drives the moves in so-called meme stocks. But after some actual good news for the business helped shares in AMC Entertainment Holdings today, it may just be the others are moving in sympathy.

  • General Electric Investors: Prepare for a Bumpy Quarter

    General Electric's (NYSE: GE) latest investor update left Wall Street concerned that the industrial giant's third-quarter report might not be as positive as many had expected. For reference, management's game plan is for GE Aviation to return to its former glory in line with a recovery in commercial aviation. Meanwhile, GE Healthcare should remain a solid earnings and cash flow generator, and management plans to buff up the margins of GE Power and GE Renewable Energy through improved execution.

  • Here's Why iRhythm Technologies Stock Is Making Big Gains Today

    A new CEO with an impressive record is giving investors hope for a rapid turnaround for the heart monitor maker.

  • Why Safe Bulkers Stock Just Popped 12.5%

    Dry bulk shipper Safe Bulkers (NYSE: SB) is up 12.5% as of 11:30 a.m. EDT Monday. Last week, I commented that a remarkable rise in the share price of dry bulk shipping company Diana Shipping (NYSE: DSX) looked ill-advised in light of the recent steep drop in shipping prices for dry bulk cargo including coal, grain, iron ore, and similar ocean-going freight. It would be ill-advised, that is, unless "dry bulk shipping prices ... resume rising soon."

  • Oracle Quarterly Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenue A Match

    Oracle stock fell late Monday after it reported quarterly results that matched on revenue and beat on earnings.

  • Morgan Stanley sees a potential 10% market correction happening soon -- here's why

    Morgan Stanley strategists see a 10% or more market correction in the near future. Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the details.

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMD) ROE Should Not Surprise You

    After a parabolic jump in July, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) stock had an uneventful rest of the summer, as the stock retraced toward the key psychologic level of U$100. With the stock making a clean lower high, in addition to the broad market pullback, it would not be surprising to see it overshoot toward the key level at US$95. This sets an opportunity for those waiting for the next opportunity to get in or increase their long positions.

  • Suddenly everyone thinks the stock market is going to plunge

    The calls for a stock market correction are beginning to blow through the streets of Wall and Broad.

  • 10 Best Value Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best value dividend stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Value Dividend Stocks to Buy Now. Value investing, the investment strategy pioneered by American economist Benjamin Graham, and religiously […]

  • AMC must ‘dramatically’ change for it to stay in business: asset manager

    Changebridge Capital runs two active ESG ETFs and is shorting AMC and Gamestop in its Long / Short ETF. Ross Klein, Founder and CIO Changebridge Capital, joins Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss the market action and outlook for the companies.&nbsp;

  • Like Dividends? You'll Love These 3 Stocks

    They're not complicated companies. They're just simple, cash-driving business being very well run.

  • Crescent Point Increases Fourth Quarter Dividend and Announces Preliminary 2022 Outlook

    Crescent Point Energy Corp. ("Crescent Point" or the "Company") (TSX: CPG) and (NYSE: CPG) has approved an increase to the Company's quarterly dividend as a result of significant progress made on improving its balance sheet strength and sustainability. Crescent Point is also pleased to announce its preliminary 2022 budget, which is expected to generate significant excess cash flow that leads to additional balance sheet strength and the opportunity to create further shareholder value.

  • Why Mayville Engineering Stock Is Soaring Higher Today

    Shares of Mayville Engineering (NYSE: MEC) climbed 20% higher on Monday morning after the small manufacturing company got a positive write-up in Barron's over the weekend. Nicholas Jasinski of Barron's wrote that as U.S. manufacturers incorporate the lessons they learned from the pandemic, they'll find the ability to source components reliably is just as important as cost, if not more so.

  • Why Tesla Stock Fell on Monday

    The stock's drop, followed by a partial recovery, seems to coincide with pricing trends of other growth stocks on Monday. Many growth stocks like Tesla are down several percentage points or more. Pressure on growth stocks extends negative trends from last week, when the S&P 500 suffered its most significant losing streak since February, with many growth stocks getting hit harder than the overall market.

  • The extent of a market correction all depends on the Fed: Opimas CEO

    Octavio Marenzi, Opimas CEO, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss&nbsp;the likelihood of a market correction and outlook on the Fed.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    In last week's article on three stocks to avoid, I predicted that GameStop (NYSE: GME), Carnival (NYSE: CCL), and SentinelOne (NYSE: S) would have a rough few days. GameStop did something it has done just one other time in the past three years: It moved higher the day after reporting quarterly results. Unfortunately for investors of the video game retailer, that was the only day the shares rose last week.