Here are the Topeka-area bridges that federal infrastructure money will help fix

Three Topeka area bridges, but none in Shawnee County, will share in a $42.3 million pot of money from the federal government for infrastructure improvements.

Gov. Laura Kelly and the Kansas Department of Transportation on Wednesday announced 35 local and off-system bridge projects across the state will receive money because of the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

"A stronger transportation system and safer bridges keep our communities and economy moving," Kelly said in a statement. "There are more than 19,000 bridges on local road systems across Kansas, all of which are essential to getting people and goods where they need to go. Yet almost 5,000 of those bridges simply cannot meet our state’s needs in a modern world, which is why these investments are critical for making our state a better place to live and work."

Jackson County

Jackson County has a project in the 2025 Off-System Bridge Program recommendations. The bridge is on 246th Road about a mile south of Circleville over the Elk Creek tributary.

The local cost is about $52,000, and the state is covering up to $750,000.

Bridge inspection data show that bridge was built in 1982, averages 25 vehicles a day and was in fair condition as of April 2020. The deck geometry was listed as "basically intolerable," the bank protection was eroding and railings didn't meet acceptable standards.

It was one of 17 bridges listed as needing repair or corrective action out of 244 bridges in the county.

Jefferson County

Jefferson County has a project in the 2025 Off-System Bridge Program recommendations. The bridge is on McCall Road about 2 miles north of Oskaloosa over Slough Creek.

The local cost is about $85,000, with the state covering up to $1.4 million.

Bridge inspection data show that bridge was built in 1923 with a 2007 reconstruction, averages 35 vehicles a day and was in poor condition and structurally deficient as of November 2020. The structural evaluation was "basically intolerable" with a deteriorating superstructure.

The report also noted that the bridge is possibly eligible for the National Register of Historic Places, but further investigation was required.

It was one of 24 bridges listed as needing repair or corrective action out of 194 bridges in the county.

Osage County

Osage County has a project in the 2024 Kansas Local Bridge Improvement Program. The bridge is on RS 1471 about 2 miles east and about a quarter mile north of Lyndon.

The local cost is about $256,000. KDOT is providing a maximum match of about $1.1 million plus about $63,000 for bridge removal, bringing the maximum funds awarded to nearly $1.2 million.

Bridge inspection data show that bridge was built in 1945, averages 97 vehicles a day and was in fair condition as of August 2020. It's structural evaluation was "basically intolerable" and the bridge foundation, while stable, was exposed to effects of erosion and corrosion.

It was one of 25 bridges listed as needing repair or corrective action out of 305 bridges in the county.

Money for bridges is coming from federal infrastructure funds

This map shows the locations of 35 bridge projects receiving state money through federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding.

The state's local bridge improvement programs are using $42.3 million in state money, but are being funded indirectly through federal money. The matching funds of cities and counties brings the total value of the projects to about $48.8 million.

Kansas Local Bridge Improvement Program awarded $21.8 million in the current fiscal year to 15 projects that are replacing 16 deficient bridges and permanently removing an additional 12.

The Off-System Bridge Program awarded $20.5 million for the next fiscal year to 20 projects.

Kelly and other officials announced the statewide projects with a ceremony in Dodge City, which is home to the largest project. The $7 million in state funding and $2 million in a local match will pay for construction of a new bridge over the Arkansas River.

Kansas has many bridges needing work

The two programs are targeted for city and county bridges that aren't on the state highway system, but are in need of replacement or repair.

"We welcome opportunities to partner with Kansas cities and counties to replace or rehabilitate deteriorating bridges," said KDOT Secretary Calvin Reed. "The needs are high, and these programs allow KDOT to assist communities move projects forward that support the transportation needs of Kansans."

But there are more local bridges in need than the state had money for. KDOT received 176 total applications this cycle requesting about $162 million. Projects were selected based on bridge condition, detour length, inability to carry legal loads and other criteria.

None of the approved projects were in Shawnee County, where inspection data show 56 of 564 bridges need repair or corrective action.

Statewide, nearly 2,700 of the about 25,000 bridges are in need of repair or corrective action. About 1,300 are rated as poor with about 2,000 structurally deficient.

Reed told lawmakers last week that KDOT's local bridge program "is really to address what I consider one of the big issues that will be coming to our state in the coming decades, and that is the backlog of bridges on the local system that will need to be addressed."

