This Topeka bar is reopening Saturday with new owners. Here's what will change

Speck’s Bar & Grill at 2105 S.W. Mission Ave. in Topeka will reopen this month under new ownership.

Business partners Nathan and Darian Mikoleit, Pavin Cole and Dayshaun Carr are currently in the process of finalizing the establishment’s food and liquor licenses. They plan to be open to the public for food, drinks and live music on Saturday.

Previous owner Debbie Harrod retired in June after running Speck’s for 35 years. Harrod’s father opened the bar in 1957 as Seabrook Tavern. In 1989, Harrod added a kitchen to serve food and changed the name to Speck’s in 2009 to honor her late father’s memory.

Speck's Bar & Grill, 2105 S.W. Mission Ave., is set to reopen under new ownership this Saturday with live music performances.

“I’ve known Debbie forever,” said Nathan Mikoleit. “I went to school with her kids. She was looking to retire, and we were looking to keep something here that’s been a staple for Topeka for a long time.”

Mikoleit said he and the other new owners don’t plan to change much about the Topeka landmark. They’ve recently repainted and touched up around the property, adding four new TVs, including one outside. Regulars will still find the same familiar items on the menu, including the famous Speck’s burger, an oversized hamburger cut into eight slices and meant to be shared.

“It’s the same recipe," Mikoleit said. "We’ll still be baking our bread from scratch in the back.”

Speck's manager Skyler Stanley slices up a three-pound Speck Burger Wednesday afternoon as the staff works to refine the menu before reopening this weekend under new ownership.

What will be some of the new food added to Speck's menu?

Mikoleit said such new additions as nachos, loaded fries and wings will appear on the menu as well. Otherwise, he said their focus will be on keeping Speck’s regulars coming back and providing new customers a place to call home away from home.

“People from central Topeka and Washburn (University) have been coming here for 30, 50 years," he said. "It’s a place to get a good burger and beer, and we’re trying to keep that community going.”

Mikoleit, who played football at Washburn University for five years, said Speck’s hopes to continue to draw crowds from Washburn and is interested in a possible collaboration with the university in the future.

“We would like to have a partnership with Washburn University athletics,” he said.

Mikoleit is also a financial adviser at Mikoleit Inc. in Topeka and said that one benefit of Speck’s remaining locally owned is that it won’t be purchased by a national brand and lose its local appeal.

Speck's Bar & Grill co-owner Pavin Cole opens an umbrella on the front patio Wednesday afternoon with other employees. Cole and three other owners have taken over ownership of the Topeka establishment and will reopen it Saturday.

“It’s not really like any other bar," he said. "It’s a great place to come and hang out, but it’s small enough to have a conversation and not be overwhelmed with TV and music. It’s a family tradition for a lot of people.”

What will be the new hours at Speck's Bar & Grill?

Speck’s will be open 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Saturday and closed on Sunday.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Speck's Bar & Grill reopening with new owners. Here's what will change