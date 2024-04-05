This Topeka business assists in closet organization by providing easy storage space

This Topeka business is helping organize your closet with one cabinet space at a time.

Pulito Closets, 1920 S.W. Westport Drive, provides custom-made, mounted design spaces for reach-in and walk-in closets, garages, pantries and other areas in your home.

Pulitos Closets opened nearly one year ago, launch manager Kaleb Dodd said.

"We've seen a lot of momentum gained over the last maybe five months, maybe even three months, really just since the beginning of the year there's been a lot more uptick," Dodd said. "I think a lot of that's just general awareness, especially in the Topeka area."

Custom closets, Murphy bed setups and more are seen in the new showroom of Pulito Closets, 1920 S.W. Westport Drive.

Organization with Pulito Closet begins with consultation

A free consultation and budgeting are the first steps in preparing for a more organized space with Pulito Closet. During the consultation, you'll be able to visit with a closet designer virtually or in the showroom for planning and budgeting.

After consultation, an in-home visit will take place to allow designers to understand your space better with measurements and realistic 3-D designs.

After a final drawing is approved, the team will build it according to the plan. A delivery and install date will be provided for the Pulito team to come in and professionally install.

Lynda Fisher, closet specialist, said the process is generally four to six weeks long from start to finish.

"It's awesome to have custom local build options and our craftsmen do the installation also," Fisher said, "so we can design any space and build it. It's a fit."

According to the Pulito website, pricing generally begins at $1,301 for reach in closets, $2,923 for walk-in closets, $2,636 for pantries and $4,420 for garages.

Though the business provides customization of space, it doesn't provide personal organization. Fisher said they partner with others to make that available for a customer.

Closet specialist Linda Fisher shows off some of the unique features included in the showroom of a closet design at Pulito Closets.

Are there other Pulito Closets locations?

Pulito Closets also has locations in in Lawrence, Manhattan and Kansas City, Kansas.

All locations are owned by Kevin and Caroline Gray.

Story continues

"So, since it's a division of custom wood products, most places that there's a custom wood showroom, there's a display of Pulito Closets. So, Manhattan, Lawrence, Kansas City, they have a small display," Fisher said. "But this is the main showroom where they can see most everything that we offer.

Pulito Closets, 1920 S.W. Westport Drive, offers customers a wide range of options when outfitting their homes with custom closets, garages and storage solutions.

What are the business hours for Pulito Closets in Topeka?

Pulito Closets is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. It is closed Saturday and Sunday.

Fisher said those interested in consultation can visit the Pulito Closets website, email and text or visit in store as its "best to make an appointment."

More: Here's why Topeka's Olive Cafe is moving 0.5 miles — and what will change when it reopens

Keishera Lately is the business reporter for the Topeka Capital-Journal. She can be reached at klately@cjonline.com. Follow her on Twitter @Lately_KT.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Pulito Closets in Topeka provides custom shelving to fit any space