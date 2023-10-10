Topeka food inspections find black mold, dead mice, cold queso, rodent droppings and more

Kansas food safety and lodging inspectors found several Topeka establishments to be out of compliance with state law in September.

Kansas law delegates to the Kansas Department of Agriculture the authority to regulate food establishments, food processing plants and lodging establishments. Violations — particularly priority violations linked to causes of foodborne illness — can lead to various consequences, including the immediate closure of an establishment.

Kansas Department of Agriculture records show that while most Topeka service establishments passed inspections in September with either no violations or no serious ones, several failed. Most inspections were routine, but inspectors also visit after complaints, for licensing, follow-ups and other reasons.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture performs food safety and lodging inspections.

Out of compliance establishments

The following establishments were listed as out of compliance with state law after inspections in September.

McDonald's at 1100 S. Kansas Ave.

The Sept. 29 complaint inspection found three violations.

The inspector saw a small number of fresh rodent droppings on top of a filing cabinet and on top of a desk in the office. There were also old droppings in a hallway near the first drive thru window. A trap box in the stock room had four dead mice, and another box under a handwashing sink had another dead mouse.

A follow-up inspection was scheduled for Oct. 9.

Pizza Parlor at 1401 N.E. Seward Ave.

The Sept. 29 reopening inspection didn't note any violations, but the inspector noted live roaches on sticky traps and dead roaches on the kitchen floor that had been affected by treatment from pest control, which visited the day before the inspection.

A follow-up inspection was scheduled for Dec. 1.

Annie's Place at 4014 Gage Center Drive.

The Sept. 28 routine inspection found five violations.

The inspector found chicken tort held one day past the discard date, plus alouette and taco meat with incorrect date labels. There was also an abundance of fresh rodent droppings in the bakery along a wall, on shelves and in a utility closet.

A hole in the base of the wall and "visibly signs of deterioration in the walls and baseboard," the latter of which "could be sources for entry of pest."

A follow-up inspection was scheduled for Oct. 8.

El Dorado Mexican Grille & Cantina at 4745 Hunters Ridge Circle Suites D and E.

The Sept. 28 routine inspection found seven violations.

There were refried beans and three kinds of salsa that had all been held past the discard date. The kitchen thermometers had food debris on them and needed to be cleaned. The inspector educated a cook who was improperly thawing out raw shrimp.

The inspector noted a mop sink backflow violation, a lack of chlorine sanitizer test trips and no hot water running to the hand sink behind the bar.

There were five buckets of salsa all without lids, yet with boxes of crema, boxes of corn and gallons of milk all stored above, which could be a cross contamination risk.

A follow-up inspection was scheduled for Oct. 8.

Topsys Popcorn at 1801 S.W. Wanamaker Road

The Sept. 27 routine inspection found one violation. There were fresh rodent droppings in a cabinet under the cup dispenser and more droppings under a shelf near the ice machine. The person in charge said the mall provides pest control.

A follow-up inspection was scheduled for Oct. 7.

La Creperie at 2306 S.E. Leo Ave.

The Sept. 26 first operational inspection after licensing found three violations.

The mini fridge had crepe batter, waffle batter and breaded raw chicken with temperatures too warm for cold holding. The person in charge said the items had just been out of the refrigerator during a lunch rush for about 15 minutes before the inspector arrived about 12:15 p.m.

There were no quaternary sanitizer test strips, and there was no hot water to a ware washing sink and a hand washing sink. The person in charge said there had been electrical issues.

A follow-up inspection Oct. 6 found no violations.

Thai Table at 2222 S.W. Washburn Ave.

The Sept. 20 licensing inspection found seven violations.

The inspector educated a dishwasher who did not wash their hands between handling dirty dishes and clean dishes and a cook who prepared veggie rolls with his bare hands.

A cooler had raw chicken, beef and pork, plus cut tomatoes and lettuce, and liquid eggs and tofu that were all not cold enough. Cut cabbage and cooked noodles in an ice chest also were not at the proper cold holding temperature, and neither were eggs in a cooler.

The prep hand washing sink did not have hand towels, and the mop sink was not properly maintained.

A follow-up inspection had been scheduled for Sept. 30.

El Mezcal at 5301 S.W. 21st St.

The Sept. 19 joint inspection found seven violations.

The inspector noted improper thawing of fish, rice and white queso that were not being held hot enough and pans of cooked refried beans that were thrown away because they were not cooled properly.

There was also a dirty slicer, dusty ceilings in the food preparation area and "a black mold observed around the outter edge of the ice shoot" of the ice machine.

A follow-up inspection Oct. 5 found no violations.

Travelers Inn at 3846 S.W. Topeka Blvd.

The Sept. 19 inspection, a follow-up to an administrative order, found two violations. A second-floor walkway had degraded concrete revealing the metal structure, and a metal railing was not attached securely.

The inspection notes indicate a revocation order was previously served on Aug. 3, and, "At this time, the owner was notified no additional rooms could be rented until further notice."

Renovations have begun in some rooms, with painted walls observed through the glass window. The owner locked the rooms and secured the windows to prevent unauthorized entry. Through another room's window, the inspector saw where mold remediation was being performed.

One unoccupied room still had live cockroaches. Pest control had been treating certain rooms, but the inspector said as many areas as possible should be treated "to prevent live infestations to move from room to room." The owner said he would get a pest control consult for treating the whole building before beginning extensive renovations.

After maintenance snaked the sewer line to remove a clog, the toilet in one room was cleaner than it had been during a July inspection when it was "full of human defication," but now "there is fresh defication floating in the toilet bowl."

Kwik Shop at 4500 S.W. Topeka Blvd.

The Sept. 18 follow-up inspection found two violations, one for gravy that was improperly cooled and was thrown away, and the other for plastic food pans that were cracked.

A follow-up inspection was not scheduled.

Papa John's Pizza at 2121 S.W. Wanamaker Road

The Sept. 18 routine inspection found two violations, one for plastic containers and lids that were cracked, and the other for a hand sink problem.

At first, hot water dripped from the faucet. Cold water would run full blast. After turning the hot water on again, it ran full blast. But then "some knocking noise happened in back somewhere then water stopped running all together."

A follow-up inspection Oct. 2 found no violations.

American Bottling Co. at 1401 N.W. Moundview Drive, Suite D.

The Sept. 15 follow-up inspection did not list any violations of Kansas regulations, but it did show five violations of federal regulations. Many were repeat violations, and the inspector noted the report would be referred to the KDA's headquarters in Manhattan "for administrative review."

The inspector noted damaged drywall, cobwebs throughout the facility, live spiders and dead bugs around the warehouse, a lack of supervision of cleaning and a trash bin with improper commingling of food and non-food items, such as wood debris and pallet fragments.

A follow-up inspection was scheduled for Nov. 15.

Jay Shideler Elementary School at 4948 S.W. Wanamaker Road

A Sept. 14 routine inspection found two violations, one for fresh rodent droppings in the dry storage room and the other for a hole in that room, which could be the possible entry point for rodents.

A follow-up inspection Sept. 26 found no violations.

Dillons at 6829 S.W. 29th St.

A Sept. 12 modified complaint inspection found one violation for a multitude of flies flying around the deli section and landing on food contact surfaces.

A follow-up inspection Sept. 26 found no violations.

Panaderia Monterrey at 3154 Sixth Ave.

The routine inspection Sept. 11 found six violations.

A refrigerator had cracked raw eggs that posed a cross contamination risk because they were in a dish next to packaged butter and a can of blueberry pie filling and also directly above whipped white frosting and a caramel chocolate frosting.

There were a small number of live roaches, which the establishment was attempting to address with sticky traps.

The kitchen hand sink had no running water, even after the person in charge tried to turn it on from below the faucet. It also did not have any hand towels.

There were several bags of chips, such as Sabriatas, Dorito's Diablo and Cheetos Bolitas, that did not have English on the packaging.

A follow-up inspection Sept. 25 found no violations.

Jersey Mike's Subs at 2121 S.W. Wanamaker Road

The Sept. 7 modified complaint inspection found seven violations.

One was for pest control because the floor drain had an accumulation of flies.

The other six were tied to water and plumbing issues, which included sewage backup, a lack of hot water and improper cleaning of dirty dishes. The inspector cited the restaurant for failing to immediately cease operation and notify KDA "of the imminent health hazard of no water pressure (hot and cold) and constant drain backups, due to faulty plumbing."

The restaurant voluntarily closed.

A follow-up inspection was not scheduled.

Inspections found these establishments were in compliance

The following service establishments were in compliance when inspectors visited in September with either no violations or only relatively minor ones.

Aurora at the Vinewood at 2848 S.E. 29th St.

Hummer Sports Park, Football/Soccer at 501 S.W. Tuffy Kellogg Drive.

Hummer Sports Park, Football Visitor at 501 S.W. Tuffy Kellogg Drive.

Topeka Education Center School at 1900 Hope.

Everyday Saturday BBQ at 5655 N.W. 35th St.

Longhorn Steakhouse at 1915 S.W. Wanamaker Road.

Pine Ridge Prep School at 1110 S.E. Highland.

Ross Elementary School at 1400 E. 34th.

Farley Elementary School at 6701 S.W. 33rd St.

Full Circle Sustainability at 2303 S.W. College Ave.

Margarita Jalisco at 1616 S.W. 17th St.

Norsemen Brewing Co. at 830 N. Kansas Ave.

AFC Sushi at Dillons at 4015 S.W. 10th Ave.

Fonda Los Vazquez at 1338 S.W. Garfield.

Gambino's Pizza at 844 Washington in Auburn.

Kentucky Fried Chicken at 3920 S.W. 21st St.

Landon Middle School at 731 S.W. Fairlawn.

Pleasant Hill Learning Campus School at 5830 N.W. Topeka.

Bradley's Corner Cafe at 844 N. Kansas Ave.

Fuzzy's Taco Shop at 2614 S.W. 17th St.

Hayden High School at 401 S.W. Gage.

Quincy Elementary School at 1500 N.E. Quincy.

Days Inn Hotel at 1510 S.W. Wanamaker Road.

Elmont Elementary School at 6432 N.W. Elmont Road

Fuel Expresso at 506 S.W. Topeka Blvd.

Meadow Acres Inn at 2950 S.W. Topeka Blvd.

Silver Lake Elementary at 200 Rice Rd. in Silver Lake.

Silver Lake Junior/Senior High School at 200 E. Lake in Silver Lake.

Wanamaker Elementary School at 6630 S.W. 10th Ave.

IHOP at 3001 S.W. Topeka Blvd.

Pizza Hut at 1700 S.W. Wanamaker Road, Suite 150.

Vikings Grille at 4731 N.W. Hunters Ridge Circle.

Crispy & Co. at 2855 S.W. Wanamaker Road.

Hilton Garden Inn at 1351 S.W. Arvonia Place.

Indian Hills Elementary School at 7445 S.W. 29th St.

Lowman Hill Elementary School at 1101 S.W. Garfield.

McCarter Elementary School at 5512 W. 16th St.

McDonald's at east Topeka service area of I-70.

McEachron Elementary School at 4433 S.W. 29th Terrace.

Cair Paravel Latin School at 635 S.W. Clay St.

Chase Middle School/State Street Elementary at 2250 N.E. State.

Hane Be at 2855 S.W. Wanamaker Road.

Highland Park High School at 2424 S.E. California.

Mater Dei School at 934 S.W. Clay St.

Tecumseh North Elementary School at 314 S.E. Stanton Road.

Whitson Elementary School at 1725 S.W. Arnold.

North Fairview Elementary School at 1941 N.E. 39th St.

Shawnee Heights Elementary School at 2410 S.E. Burton Road.

Tallgrass Special Purpose School at 5740 S.W. 61st St.

Advisors Excel at 4115 S.W. Huntoon St.

Christ the King School at 5973 S.W. 25th St.

Holy Family Catholic School at 1725 N.E. Seward Ave.

Kwik Shop at 2619 S.W. 21st St.

Lattes and Lace at 1616 S.E. 43rd Terrace.

Scott Magnet School at 401 S.E. Market.

West Indianola Elementary School at 4201 N.W. Brickyard Road.

Capital City KOA Campground at 1949 S.W. 49th St.

Logan Elementary School at 1124 W. Lyman Road.

Mathes Early Learning Center at 2032 N. Kansas Ave.

McClure Elementary School at 2529 S.W. Chelsea Drive.

Meadows Elementary School at 201 S.W. Clay.

Dillons at 4015 S.W. 10th Ave.

Ling's Cafe at 2024 N.W. Topeka Blvd.

Love's Travel Stop at 1811 N.W. Brickyard Road.

Shawnee Heights High School at 4201 S.E. Shawnee Heights Rd. in Tecumseh.

Shawnee Heights Middle School at 4335 S.E. Shawnee Heights Rd. in Tecumseh.

Subway at 2600 N.W. Rochester Road.

Subway at 5421 S.W. 21st St.

Taco Tico at 2102 N. Topeka Blvd.

Tecumseh South Elementary School at 3346 S.E. Tecumseh Rd. in Tecumseh.

Teriyaki Gourmet at 1801 S.W. Wanamaker Rd. V-02.

Terry's Bar and Grill at 522 S.W. Sixth Ave.

BP Gas Station-Greyhound Bus Lines at 600 S.E. Quincy.

Capital City High School at 2731 S.W. East Circle Drive South.

Marjorie French Middle School at 5257 W. 33rd.

Denny's at 3210 S.W. Topeka Blvd.

Dialogue Coffee House at 6800 S.W. 10th Ave.

Lexington Park Retirement Apartments at 1011 Cottonwood Court.

Subway at 3217 S.W. Topeka Blvd.

Topeka West High School at 2001 S.W. Fairlawn.

Brew Bank at 822 S. Kansas Ave.

Chartwells at Moore Bowl East Concession at 1700 S.W. College Ave.

Chartwells at Moore Bowl West Concession at 1700 S.W. College Ave.

Chartwells at Petro Concession Stand - Basketball at 1700 S.W. College Ave.

Gas and Shop at 1900 N.W. Topeka Blvd.

Johnny's Tavern at 2821 S.W. Fairlawn Drive.

Robinson Middle School at 1125 W. 14th St.

Rossville Elementary School at 312 E. Pottawatomie in Rossville.

Rossville High School at 800 S. Main in Rossville.

Washburn Rural High School at 5900 S.W. 61st St.

Burger King at 1800 S.W. 10th Ave.

Chartwells at Slattery's at 2073 S.W. Washburn Ave.

Home Depot RDC at 5200 S.W. Wenger Drive.

Kwik Shop at 1700 S.W. Topeka Blvd.

Midland Care Connection Topeka PACE Center at 2134 S.W. Westport Drive.

Northern Hills Elementary School at 5620 N.W. Topeka Blvd.

Seaman Middle School at 5530 N.W. Topeka Blvd.

Sky Zone Topeka at 1801 S.W. Wanamaker Road, Suite 820.

Taqueria El Guitarron at 2303 S.E. 29th St.

Kononia Touch at 3437 S.W. Oakley Ave.

L.D. Distributing at 305 S.E. 17th St.

Litke Distributing at 305 S.E. 17th St.

Over the Top Sandwich and Deli at 7645 N.W. Wilson Road.

Spawn Inn at 733 S. Kansas Ave.

Jason Alatidd is a statehouse reporter for the Topeka Capital-Journal. He can be reached by email at jalatidd@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jason_Alatidd.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Here's what Kansas food safety inspections found at Topeka restaurants