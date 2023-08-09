This Topeka food truck has people lining up to buy its sweet and savory crepes

Topeka social media is all abuzz about a unique addition to the city’s mobile food truck scene.

La Creperie Co. offers a variety of sweet and savory crepes, along with a chicken and waffle special. Owner Carmen Romero-Nichols said the business had a soft opening in mid-July at the Topeka Farmers Market, followed by an appearance at Fiesta Topeka.

“It wasn’t soft at all. I wasn’t planning to be at Fiesta, but the opportunity came up,” said Romero-Nichols. “We did sell out at the Fiesta.”

The following weekend, La Creperie Co. returned to the farmers market in the morning and sold out of inventory by 10:15 a.m. Then, in collaboration with The Happy Hut Hawaiian Shaved Ice, the truck set up shop at S.W. 29th and Wanamaker the same day, where product flew off the truck and into the hands of hungry customers.

Fast start to business surprises La Creperie Co. owner

Unique crépes and waffle creations are what Carmen Romero-Nichols' La Creperie Co. food truck is all about as she poses from the serving window Monday evening outside her east Topeka home. The menu is expected to expand this fall to reflect seasonal flavors.

“I’m just playing catch up,” said Romero-Nichols. “I didn’t expect the turnout. I had to prep again for Saturday afternoon because we completely ran out of inventory.”

La Creperie Co. is currently operating on a limited menu, with plans to expand options in the future.

Customers can choose from one of three sweet crepes, including Banana/Nutella, Peaches and Cream, or Berries and Cream, which features mascarpone cream cheese, strawberries, raspberry drizzle, condensed milk drizzle, whipped cream, almonds and graham cracker. Each crepe is around $8.

A berries and cream crépe on the menu up at La Creperie Co. features mascarpone cream cheese, strawberries, raspberry drizzle, condensed milk drizzle, whipped cream, almonds, and graham cracker. Each crepe is around $8.

If you’re in the mood for something savory, try La Creperie Co.’s Chicken and Waffles for $11.75. The order includes special-blend breaded chicken strips in a waffle cone, topped with syrup and powdered sugar.

“I make everything using fresh ingredients,” said Romero-Nichols. “The crepe batter, chicken marinade, fruit drizzles and mascarpone cream cheese. We try to add fun ingredients like cornflakes, nuts and granola. I want people to like what I make and to bring something fun to Topeka.”

An expanded menu will be available in the fall with such additions as Caramel/Apple, Lime and several savory crepes, including Ham, Egg and Cheese; Pizza; and Ricotta and Spinach.

La Creperie Co. food truck owner inspired by crepes from her hometown

Romero-Nichols said she’s had the idea for La Creperie Co. for about five years and finally decided to act on it.

“I’m originally from Mexico City, where there are food stands on every corner," she said. "I always get crepes there.”

After working with Washburn University’s Small Business Development Center, Romero-Nichols wrote a business plan and secured funding through a private bank to start her business. Currently, La Creperie Co. is only open on Fridays and Saturdays, because Romero-Nichols has a full-time job.

Carmen Romero-Nichols' La Creperie Co. shows off her new food trailer, La Creperie Co., outside her east Topeka home Monday. Romero-Nichols' said her side business has quickly started taking off thanks to social media buzz. She currently is open Friday and Saturdays at different locations.

“I have two daughters, and they are working with me, and my mom and my aunt,” she said. “It’s all family right now. I really wanted to get efficient before I hired anybody because I knew this would be a learning experience for me.”

Romero-Nichols said she loves to cook and grew up preparing Mexican dishes with her grandma. While Mexican cuisine may have been a natural choice, she felt the Topeka restaurant market was already saturated, and she wanted to do something different.

In addition to the Topeka Farmers Market and the Wanamaker corridor, La Creperie Co. has made appearances at NOTO First Friday Art Walk and the Helping Hands Humane Society, which regularly attracts food trucks to its parking lot.

“Saturday has been our busiest day,” said Romero-Nichols. “I post our schedule at the beginning of every week on Monday or Tuesday with where we will be the following week.”

Although the company’s website is still in the developmental stages, the public can check La Creperie Co.’s Facebook and Instagram feeds to find its weekend locations. The truck is also available to cater private and corporate events.

When and where will La Creperie be Friday and Saturday?

Carmen Romero-Nichols, owner of La Creperie Co., smiles brightly from the kitchen of her food truck where she's been creating unique crépes and waffles for hungry customers since July. A native of Mexico City, Romero-Nichols started the business to bring the food from her hometown to Topeka.

La Creperie Co. is scheduled to be open at three locations Friday and Saturday.

• 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at the northwest corner of S.W. 29th and Wanamaker.

• 7:30 a.m. until noon Saturday at the Downtown Topeka Farmers Market, S.W. 6th and Harrison.

• 6 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at a location to be announced.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Topeka's La Creperie food truck sees fast start. Here's how to find it